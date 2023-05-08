CRN Honors May Mitchell of Ontinue in its 2023 Women of the Channel Power 100 List

This Marks the 11th Consecutive Time Mitchell has Been Recognized Atop the List of the Most Powerful Women in Tech

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider and winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Services Innovator of the Year award, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named May Mitchell, Chief Marketing Officer, to the 2023 Women of the Channel Power 100, a subset of prominent leaders selected from the CRN® 2023 Women of the Channel list, for the 11th consecutive year.

This recognition comes on the heels of her recently being named a Top 50 Marketer for the second consecutive year in the OnCon Icon Awards. Mitchell is a successful channel leader and marketing executive with more than 25 years in cybersecurity, cloud and SaaS, including 15 years of executive and leadership positions at iboss, Cylance, Symantec, IronKey, Forecepoint and McAfee.

She currently leads Ontinue's global marketing strategy, branding, messaging, communications, demand generation and partner marketing efforts. Most recently, she led the launch of Ontinue, previously the MDR division of Open Systems. Mitchell oversaw the complete brand overhaul of the new entity – from the new logo, website, assets and brand identity in just 12 weeks. She also led three new product introductions and drove a comprehensive marketing campaign to promote a major acquisition – all within just eight months of joining the company.

"It's an incredible achievement, but no surprise that May has been recognized for 11 years in a row with this prestigious award," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. "She really earned it this year and isn't slowing down at all. She's particularly focused on expanding and accelerating our channel partner program with joint marketing initiatives that will drive demand gen. Partners are instrumental to our growth strategy. I am very proud to have May leading this effort to provide our joint customers with innovative, AI-driven MXDR services."

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel program honors women who have gone above and beyond with their extraordinary commitment to the IT channel community, implementing strategies that have accelerated the success of their partners and customers – and the broader channel ecosystem as a result.

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

Ontinue ION, which recently won in the MDR Service Provider category of the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, sets new standards for MXDR services. It uniquely delivers Nonstop SecOps with 24/7, always-on protection while increasing overall security program maturity, efficacy and scalability. ION overcomes the shortcomings of traditional MDR solutions in several ground-breaking ways, including the first Microsoft Teams-based collaboration model for seamless real-time communication between SecOps, IT and all other security stakeholders. Ontinue is also pioneering the use of generative AI and automation to accelerate the detection and response to threats faster than ever before. Complementing these advanced capabilities of the ION service is the deep Microsoft security expertise of Ontinue's ION staff, which enables customers to maximize the capabilities of their Microsoft security investments.

About Ontinue

Ontinue is on a mission to be the most trusted, 24/7, always-on security partner that empowers customers to embrace the future by operating more strategically and with less risk. Grounded in an intelligent, cloud-delivered SecOps platform, Ontinue offers superior protection that goes well beyond basic detection and response services.

Continuous protection. Always-on prevention Services. Nonstop SecOps. Learn more at www.ontinue.com

