Ontinue Recognized as Finalist in Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Healthcare and Life Sciences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading provider of agentic AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services and winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Services Innovator of the Year award, today announced it has been named a Finalist for the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in Healthcare and Life Sciences. Ontinue was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions built on Microsoft technology.

Ontinue earned this recognition for helping a leading healthcare organization strengthen its security posture through agentic AI-powered automation and Microsoft-native security integration. The collaboration showcased how Ontinue and Microsoft together are redefining the future of secure, intelligent healthcare by reducing investigation time by more than 50% while significantly improving operational efficiency and lowering costs.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by Microsoft for our commitment to the healthcare and life sciences community," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. "Healthcare organizations face unique pressures: protecting patient data, maintaining compliance, and keeping critical systems available around the clock. Our partnership with Microsoft allows us to deliver scalable, agentic AI-driven security operations that give CISOs and their teams the confidence to focus on what truly matters: advancing patient care and innovation. This recognition reflects our shared mission to make healthcare more secure, resilient, and prepared for the future."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations. Ontinue was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Healthcare and Life Sciences.

Through its ION MXDR platform, Ontinue combines 24/7 threat protection, agentic AI and automation, and human expertise to help healthcare and life sciences organizations accelerate incident response, harden their security posture, and optimize their Microsoft Security investments. Built on a Microsoft-first architecture, ION integrates across Defender, Sentinel, and Entra to deliver rapid detection, autonomous investigations, and measurable outcomes - including up to 50% faster investigations and 99.5% automated incident resolution.

The collaboration between Ontinue, Microsoft, and a leading global healthcare provider demonstrated the transformative power of AI and automation in security operations. Together, they modernized security infrastructure, streamlined detection and response, and reduced overall operational costs while maintaining compliance and patient safety in a highly regulated environment.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog.

For more information about Ontinue ION, visit: https://www.ontinue.com/.

About Ontinue

Ontinue is a leading provider of agentic AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services, empowering modern organizations to securely embrace their digital future. We're on a mission to redefine managed security operations with Nonstop SecOps, a 24/7 approach that delivers continuous protection through trust and innovation.

Ontinue ION leverages an agentic AI-powered platform, human expertise and our customers' own Microsoft tools to deliver tailored protection that conforms to your environment and operations. The result is fast threat detection and response, and continuous security posture hardening. With ION handling the daily security operations, CISOs and their teams get more time back in their day to focus on the next big initiative to propel their organization forward.

ION's innovative collaboration model and transparent architecture ensure that security analysts always have instant access to eyes-on-glass SecOps support and complete control of their data. Additionally, Ontinue's unparalleled Microsoft expertise helps CISOs, and CIOs maximize return on their investment in Microsoft controls and consolidate their security stack.

Continuous Trust. Continuous Innovation. Continuous Empowerment.

That's Nonstop SecOps from Ontinue.

