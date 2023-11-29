CRN® Names Alyse Brady of Vonage as a Channel Woman on the Rise

News provided by

Vonage

29 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has chosen Alyse Brady, Vonage Regional Channel Manager, for its 2023 Channel Women on the Rise list. This annual list, formerly known as CRN Rising Female Stars, honors up-and-coming, dedicated, driven women who are leaving their mark and making a difference for solution providers throughout the IT channel.

The fourth annual list of Channel Women on the Rise showcases an impressive lineup of nominees, meticulously chosen by the CRN editorial team. This selection process heavily relied on recommendations from esteemed channel chiefs and other channel management executives within the industry. These exceptional women are dedicated to supporting their channel partners in achieving success. They exhibit remarkable skills in various areas such as marketing, channel program management, and partner engagement, among others. Through their expertise, they effectively enhance their respective channel partner programs and initiatives.

In her role as Regional Channel Manager, Brady is responsible for growing and maintaining relationships with more than 200 managed service providers and technology consultants in the New York and New Jersey regions. She also oversees training and presentations to keep partners educated on Vonage's latest software offerings and how they can impact their business.

With more than 25 years selling software as a service to large corporations, Brady drives revenue through Vonage's network of channel partners, including TSDs, VARs and MSPs, and builds long lasting relationships that drive success.

"The CRN 2023 Channel Women on the Rise list showcases the women who are on the verge of becoming the future leaders and luminaries in the channel industry. These remarkable individuals consistently exhibit a strong commitment to innovation and excellence within the IT channel. Their collective efforts are instrumental in shaping a more promising future for the IT industry," said Jennifer Follett, vice president of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "I would like to extend my congratulations to all the honorees on behalf of The Channel Company and CRN. The efforts of these emerging leaders in driving change within the IT channel will undoubtedly shape its future for years to come."

"I am thrilled to celebrate this recognition of Alyse's leadership and accomplishments in the channel," said Jim Regan, Vonage Channel Chief. "Alyse's contributions are vital to the success of our partners and our channel initiatives. She is most deserving of this award and we are proud to have her on our team."

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Vonage

Also from this source

Marketing Platform SuperPhone® Helps Coaches, Creators, Brands & Retailers Increase Customer Engagement and Drive Revenue Powered by Vonage

Marketing Platform SuperPhone® Helps Coaches, Creators, Brands & Retailers Increase Customer Engagement and Drive Revenue Powered by Vonage

Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC),...
AVANT Names Vonage 'Top Vendor Program' at 2023 Special Forces Summit

AVANT Names Vonage 'Top Vendor Program' at 2023 Special Forces Summit

Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.