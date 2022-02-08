CRN Names Vonage's Jim Regan to 2022 Top Channel Chief List

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced today that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Vonage Channel Chief Jim Regan to its 2022 Channel Chiefs' list . CRN's annual list identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

Regan has been with Vonage for nine years, taking the helm as Channel Chief at the beginning of 2021. Under his leadership, Vonage introduced a redesigned Channel Partner Program , and a new Partner Experience Portal in 2021 as a part of Vonage Accelerate, the Company's overarching strategic growth initiative to accelerate and amplify focus, investments and efforts in the Channel. These enhanced capabilities are driving the continued success of channel partners across the globe, providing a better path to growth and richer benefits to its growing partner community by empowering them to create successful customer outcomes, accelerate their business growth and expand their revenue potential.

"It's an honor to be recognized by CRN as a top IT channel vendor executive. This award acknowledges Vonage's commitment to the Channel and to our partners' success," said Regan. "It's an incredibly exciting time in our industry and I believe we're going to see the critical technology decisions of businesses everywhere continue to be placed in the trusted hands of their technology partners as together they focus on enhanced customer engagement and intelligent, personal conversations."

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

