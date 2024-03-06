CRN® Names Vonage's Jim Regan to 2024 Channel Chiefs List

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Jim Regan, Vonage Channel Chief, to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. The annual award recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

Regan has been with Vonage for 11 years, taking the helm as Channel Chief at the beginning of 2021. Under his leadership, Vonage has continued its growth with its Technology Service Distributor (TSD) partners globally. The Vonage channel program has earned numerous TSD awards reflecting the commitment the Vonage channel team has made to its partners worldwide. The channel continues to be a major growth driver for the Company and this past year set a record high for the number of unique partners selling with Vonage. These enhanced capabilities are driving the continued success of channel partners across the globe, providing a better path to growth and richer benefits to its growing partner community by empowering them to create successful customer outcomes, accelerate their business growth and expand their revenue potential.

"Our channel business remains an integral and core component to Vonage's strategy for success each year." Post this

"I'm excited to be named to the CRN Channel Chiefs list once again, which is a reflection of the people on our team who work so hard in support of this program. It is also an honor to be named alongside such an esteemed group," said Regan. "With a strong and supportive channel team and a robust network of trusted partners, our channel business remains an integral and core component to Vonage's strategy for success each year."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on X (formerly known as Twitter), please visit twitter.com/vonage . To follow on LinkedIn, visit linkedin.com/company/Vonage/ . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Vonage