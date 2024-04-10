LEAP Expands Global Customer Reach with Vonage SIP Trunking API

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Singapore, LEAP, THE HORIZON INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, has announced it is leveraging Communications APIs from Vonage to expand its global customer reach and scale. Vonage is global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC).

LEAP is dedicated to providing a professional contact center, Interactive Voice Response Designer and social media services for Southeast Asian enterprises. Vonage SIP Trunking connects LEAP to the cloud, enabling the company to scale up or down with virtually unlimited capacity, reduce costs with per-second billing, and easily go global.

"Choosing Vonage has given LEAP the ability to provide our customers with stable, reliable customer engagement that can scale on demand," said Carry Chen, Project Director, LEAP. "The businesses we support are located all throughout Southeast Asia, and their customers are global. Vonage ensures that we have the capacity and reach to provide quality customer support when and where needed."

"Businesses today are looking for communications solutions that can provide customers with better connections, communications and engagements," said Sunny Rao, SVP Global Sales, Vonage. "We're happy to support LEAP as it connects businesses to the cloud so they can work faster, save money, and avoid restrictions on capacity and location. Thanks to Vonage, LEAP offers businesses a truly global, reliable customer centric contact center solution."

The Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) has more than one million registered developers and offers a full suite of programmable voice, video, messaging, and email services to forward-thinking businesses throughout the APAC market and worldwide. Through its partners, Vonage's platform is a leading driver of digital transformation in the region for both established businesses and startups.

SOURCE Vonage