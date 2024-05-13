CRN Recognizes Catherine Solazzo and Phyllis Waud of Syntax on its 2024 Women of the Channel List

MONTREAL, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntax Systems , a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Catherine Solazzo, Global CMO, and Phyllis Waud, Senior Director of Channels & Alliances, to its Women of the Channel list for 2024. Solazzo was additionally selected as a 2024 Women of the Channel "Power 100 Solution Provider" – an elite subset of prominent leaders selected from the 2024 list for their channel advocacy and dedication to helping customers and technology partners thrive.

Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to leveraging their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence:

Catherine Solazzo has been pivotal in advancing Syntax's channel business leading Syntax's global Marketing, Communications, Global Inside Sales and Sales Operations teams. Her transformation agenda has been focused on brand building and demand generation globally by amplifying Syntax's strategic alliances. She was involved in the acquisition and integration of Beyond Technologies last fall and serves as the executive sponsor for the Syntax Women in Technology ERG. Her approach has solidified Syntax's global reach, setting the stage for continued growth and success.

has been pivotal in advancing Syntax's channel business leading Syntax's global Marketing, Communications, Global Inside Sales and Sales Operations teams. Her transformation agenda has been focused on brand building and demand generation globally by amplifying Syntax's strategic alliances. She was involved in the last fall and serves as the executive sponsor for the Syntax Women in Technology ERG. Her approach has solidified Syntax's global reach, setting the stage for continued growth and success. Phyllis Waud 's contribution and adept management of partnerships with industry giants like Amazon Web Services, Oracle, and now Microsoft surpassed revenue targets by an impressive 12% in 2023. Her strategic prowess and dedication have elevated Syntax's market standing and strengthened its reputation as a trusted partner.

"The remarkable contributions of leaders like Catherine Solazzo and Phyllis Waud epitomize the strength of our female leadership at Syntax," said Christian Primeau, Global CEO at Syntax. "We have made investments in programs like Syntax Women in Tech to continue to develop the female talent we are bringing to the channel ecosystem. Catherine and Phyllis's dedication, strategic vision, and impactful results set a standard for channel leadership in our industry and I'm proud to have them represent our team on this year's Women of the Channel roster."

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

About Syntax

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 800+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn.

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts

Walker Sands for Syntax

[email protected]

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Syntax