Syntax Wins Two Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider Partner of the Year Awards

Company will also showcase newly launched Syntax DnA³ Digital Innovation Center of Excellence at Oracle AI World

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntax , a leading provider of global technology solutions and services for cloud application implementation and management, and an Oracle partner, today announced it has been named a 2025 Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider (CMSP) Partner of the Year in two categories: CMSP of the Year (Best-in-Class) and North America CMSP Partner of the Year. The award recognizes an exceptional partner that has demonstrated outstanding capabilities in delivering proactive, secure, and scalable cloud services on behalf of their customers.

Syntax also introduced Syntax DnA³, its Digital Innovation Center of Excellence, as the latest example of its innovation-driven approach. DnA³ complements Syntax's Oracle services portfolio by enabling customers to connect AI, automation, and analytics within a governed innovation framework that helps accelerate transformation and unlock the full value of their data. Read the full DnA³ announcement here.

"This recognition reflects Syntax's commitment to helping our customers succeed in the cloud through innovation, technical excellence, and a deep understanding of their business needs," said Kevin Dattolico, Regional CEO, Americas at Syntax. "It also aligns with how we continue to push our services forward, including our newly launched DnA³ Digital Innovation Center of Excellence, which brings the power of AI, automation, and analytics to enterprise transformation."

At Oracle AI World, Syntax is spotlighting DnA³ alongside its Oracle services portfolio, demonstrating how Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Database, and advanced digital innovation strategies work together to help build smarter, faster enterprises. Learn more and connect with experts at the Syntax Lounge.

Why Customers Choose Syntax

With decades of partnership and proven delivery in Oracle Cloud, Syntax brings the experience, expertise, and innovation enterprises need to transform with confidence.

Proven Multicloud Experience: Decades of technology industry leadership, guiding hundreds of enterprises through complex IT and multicloud transformations.

Specialized Expertise: Proven track record migrating mission‑critical workloads to OCI and modernizing databases to Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Exadata.

Cloud Innovation: A comprehensive Oracle Cloud solutions portfolio to help customers modernize on OCI and accelerate innovation and cybersecurity protections.

Tailored Solutions: Custom‑fit cloud migration and management strategies designed around each customer's goals and needs, delivered through a collaborative and flexible approach.

Connect with Syntax at Oracle AI World

Attendees are invited to visit the Syntax Lounge to network with peers and engage directly with Syntax experts. In addition to DnA3, the team will share practical insights and strategies across a range of topics, including AI-embedded databases, generative AI, database modernization, and cyber resilience. Learn more at Syntax at Oracle AI World.

About Syntax

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 900+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com.

