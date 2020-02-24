CRN® Recognizes Claroty on 2020 Security 100 List

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the global leader in industrial cybersecurity, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Claroty to its annual Security 100 list. This list identifies the top security vendors in the IT channel. Honorees are chosen based on their impact in each of these categories: Identity Management and Data Protection; Endpoint Security; Network Security; Web, Email and Application Security; and SIEM, Risk and Threat Intelligence.

These leading Security 100 companies push the limits, bringing innovative and outstanding products and services to solution providers. Additionally, the list helps solution providers identify the best security vendors to team with as they guide customers through the dense IT security market.

Claroty offers partners and customers an integrated suite of cybersecurity products to address the unique challenges of Industrial Control Systems. The Claroty platform protects the safety of people, assets, and critical processes from cyber attacks by providing security teams with extreme visibility into industrial control networks, real-time monitoring, network segmentation, control over employee and 3rd party remote access and integration with existing SOC, cybersecurity and network infrastructure.

"CRN's Security 100 list distinguishes the most elite vendors in the IT security landscape", said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "These innovative companies provide the IT channel with advancements in data security that stand up to the wide range of threats and risks. We congratulate each of this year's honorees for their dedication to progress in cybertechnology security solutions."

"Claroty was conceived to secure the safety and reliability of industrial control networks that run the world from cyber-attacks, and we are proud to have developed a robust ecosystem of respected and capable partners to help serve the spectrum of our customer's needs during their industrial cybersecurity journey," said Emanuel Salmona, Claroty VP of Partnerships. "Being named to CRN's 2020 Security 100 list is not only validation that our partner strategy works, but it also proves that what we're doing is making an impact in the industry. We look forward to continuing along our path of growth and success with our partners in 2020 and beyond."

The 2020 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100 .

For more information about Claroty and its products, please visit: https://www.claroty.com. For more information on Claroty's partner program, please visit: https://www.claroty.com/partners.

About Claroty

Claroty bridges the industrial cybersecurity gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) environments. Organizations with highly automated production sites and factories that face significant security and financial risk especially need to bridge this gap. Armed with Claroty's converged IT/OT solutions, these enterprises and critical infrastructure operators can leverage their existing IT security processes and technologies to improve the availability, safety, and reliability of their OT assets and networks seamlessly and without requiring downtime or dedicated teams. The result is more uptime and greater efficiency across business and production operations.

Backed and adopted by leading industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed on all seven continents globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has received $100 million in funding since being launched by the famed Team8 foundry in 2015. For more information, visit www.claroty.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

©2020 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

