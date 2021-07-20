CRN® Recognizes DoControl on the 2021 Emerging Vendors List

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl, the automated SaaS security company, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named DoControl to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list honors new and up-and-coming technology vendors that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel. Organizations featured on the list—all six years old or younger—are selected across eight different categories: cloud, data center, security, big data, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), storage, and networking/unified communications.

The DoControl platform helps organizations apply consistent data access controls to stop data breaches on multiple SaaS applications. DoControl provides full asset management for SaaS apps, continuous monitoring, and automated security workflows for the remediation of data access. By replacing manual work with automation through its no-code security workflows, the DoControl platform reduces the overload of work and complexity that security and IT teams have to deal with every day.

"DoControl is honored to be recognized by CRN's 2021 Emerging vendors list", said Adam Gavish, Co-founder and CEO. "Organizations are using Identity Providers to manage SaaS users and Zero Trust solutions to secure remote access, but after that they lose visibility on data assets being shared and accessed by both internal employees and external collaborators. DoControl helps you eliminate all the unmanageable data access created by employees and external users who collaborate on corporate data at scale. We are committed to helping organizations balance between information security and business enablement through automated data access controls. This recognition from CRN, the pre-eminent publication for the IT channel, speaks to the credibility of our approach."

With a commanding grasp of the IT industry's unique needs, technology vendors featured on the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list allow solution providers to tackle complex IT market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue across the board, and deliver customer-facing solutions that ensure the IT channel's ongoing success well into the future.

"The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource."

The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About DoControl

DoControl helps organizations prevent data breaches in the most popular SaaS applications, and balance between security and business enablement. Founded by former Google Cloud Cybersecurity members, DoControl provides security teams the automated, self-service tools they need for data access monitoring, orchestration, and remediation within SaaS applications. DoControl is backed by investors RTP Global, StageOne Ventures, Cardumen Capital and global cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike's early-stage investment fund, the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. The company's leadership team combines product, engineering and sales experience across cybersecurity, enterprise and SaaS innovators. For more information, please visit us here. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

