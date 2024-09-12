DoControl Now Supports SAP SuccessFactors as an HRIS Integration

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution, today announced that the DoControl platform now integrates with the SAP SuccessFactors HR information system.

Identities form an increasingly larger and important attack surface for organizations' SaaS ecosystems, making identity threat detection and response (ITDR) a critical aspect of SaaS security.

DoControl enables organizations to stay in control of their SaaS user identities and their potentially risky behavior, with an identity security system that analyzes user behavior, detects anomalies and assigns risk scores. The ability to use HRIS metadata for enrichment takes behavior analysis to a much higher level. It provides the critical business context used to evaluate cases of data exposure, data access and asset sharing, and accurately distinguish between critical and non-critical security risks.

Relevant HR information available to use for data enrichment through the SAP SuccessFactors integration includes each user identity's work email, personal email, role, department name and ID, manager and employment status along with start and end dates. SAP SuccessFactors joins DoControl's other built-in HRIS integrations, including Workday, HiBob and Bamboo HR.

This HR information enhances the granularity and accuracy of the actions taken by DoControl's automated remediation workflows, enabling DoControl to proactively identify and respond to potential anomalies or insider threats. Insider threat is a growing risk for corporations, especially since insiders' legitimate access to the corporate SaaS ecosystem makes it more difficult to identify illegitimate activity. DoControl has been recognized as an Insider Risk Management Solution vendor by both Gartner and Forrester .

"Effective ITDR requires ongoing monitoring of a user identity's behavioral data along with analysis of the behavior in context," explains Adam Gavish, CEO of DoControl. "Context includes behavioral benchmarks for that user, role and department. It also includes HR data that could cast the user's behavior in a different light, such as information about if and when the user is departing the company. These details are critical when deciding whether a given SaaS asset interaction is suspicious, or risky, or simply standard business practice."

When a departing user shares company assets to a personal email account, there is a significant possibility that this is an attempt at corporate data exfiltration. The user may intend to steal the data and use it in their new position, or set up a way of maintaining illegitimate access to company data. In a 2023 analysis of client data , DoControl found that 90% of companies have former employees who accessed assets stored in SaaS applications after they left the company.

About DoControl

DoControl is a SaaS Security Posture Management solution offering visibility, threat detection, and remediation for sensitive data exposure and insider threats. DoControl secures SaaS data, identities, connected third-party apps, and configurations to ensure comprehensive protection across major SaaS ecosystems, including Google Workspace, Slack, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Box.

Protecting billions of SaaS assets, DoControl serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including technology, media & entertainment, financial services, retail, and education. Headquartered in New York City, DoControl is funded by world-class investors, including Insight Partners, StageOne Ventures, Cardumen Capital, RTP Global, and CrowdStrike's early stage investment fund, the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. Visit us at https://www.docontrol.io/.

Media Contact:

Sena McGrand

917-941-4975

[email protected]

SOURCE DoControl