CRN Recognizes Roli Points of Sourcepass on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

Roli Points has been honored by CRN for her unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Roli Points, Co-Founder & SVP, Strategic Alliances, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.

Roli has pioneered Sourcepass' strategic partnership program, emphasizing product/market alignment to ensure success for clients and partners alike. Her approach to a win-win strategy drives remarkable results, with over 50% of leads generated from the partner community, contributing to double-digit revenue growth. Sourcepass' partner ecosystem enables the expansion of service relationships with clients, offering a comprehensive view of their business goals and fostering enduring partnerships. With a wealth of experience spanning two decades, Roli fosters mutually beneficial relationships positioning Sourcepass as an industry leader.

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

"I am truly honored to be named in CRN's Women of the Channel for 2024. This award is not only a recognition of my individual performance, but also a testament to the power of teamwork and partnerships. It is an honor to be part of this cohort of exemplary Women who share my passion for co-selling and delivering best solutions and services to customers via the channel," said Sourcepass Co-Founder & SVP, Strategic Alliances Roli Points.

CEO of Sourcepass, Chuck Canton, stated "As a co-founder of Sourcepass, Roli Points has been an inspirational force, shaping our partnerships with her unparalleled vision and dedication. This award is a testament to her relentless pursuit of driving positive outcomes for our clients by leveraging resources within the channel."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit www.sourcepass.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE Sourcepass, Inc.