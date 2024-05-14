CRN Recognizes Seven Avalara Leaders on 2024 Women of the Channel List

SEATTLE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that seven of its channel leaders have been named to CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel list. Each year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry.

Avalara's Women of the Channel honorees are:

CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel bring their leadership, strategic thinking, and creativity to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

CRN's Women of the Channel is Avalara's latest recognition for its partnership achievements. Avalara's global channel leader was featured among CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs earlier this year.

"Avalara has spent the past 20 years building a world-class partner ecosystem that gives us a competitive advantage in the marketplace and plays an essential role in our mission to be part of every transaction occurring around the globe," said Meg Higgins, Executive Vice President of Global Partners at Avalara. "We applaud our CRN honorees for this significant recognition, and certainly for their steadfast diligence in continuing to drive toward greater, mutually beneficial business success with our valued technology and channel partners."

About Avalara

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, and more reliable for 41,000+ business and government customers in over 75 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

