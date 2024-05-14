CRN Recognizes Sycomp Channel Leaders on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Dawn McCale, Global Director of Sales for Sycomp, as a 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 Solution Provider—an elite subset of prominent leaders selected from the CRN® 2024 Women of the Channel list. McCale is an accomplished sales executive, helping global organizations tackle business and technology solutions and working with the leading partners in systems, storage, networking and cloud.

CRN recognized Sycomp team members Lauren Ridzon, Lori Lemos, Leilani Boduch, Amy Shuck, Manisha Yarla, Dawn McCale, Yunjin (Kelly) Lee and Danielle Pearce on the Women of the Channel list for 2024.

Lauren Ridzon , Director, Cloud Solutions, who was the 2023 Women of the Channel Power 100 Solution Provider recipient for Sycomp

"We are honored and thrilled to see our leaders be recognized for their strategic roles shaping our industry, their unwavering commitment to customer success, and paving the way for future leaders," said Michael Symons, CEO of Sycomp. "We are very proud of each of their accomplishments and congratulate them for this well-deserved recognition."

Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The annual Power 100 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country's most prominent IT integrators, managed service providers and value-added resellers for their channel advocacy and dedication to helping their customers and technology partners thrive.

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, or online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.

Sycomp is a global IT services and logistics provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries. Visit sycomp.com for more information.

