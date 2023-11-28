CRNAs Address the Unique Challenges of Rural Healthcare, Support Quality Care and Access for Rural Communities

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (AANA) – During November, when our nation honors the community-minded focus of healthcare in rural America, American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) recognizes the unique healthcare challenges that rural communities face and applauds the work of healthcare workers, including Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), who strive to keep rural communities healthy despite diminishing resources and population loss.

Today, more than ever, rural communities must address accessibility issues, including a lack of healthcare providers, the needs of an aging population suffering from more chronic conditions, larger percentages of uninsured and underinsured citizens, and the unique challenges of military veterans.

In some states, CRNAs are the sole anesthesia providers in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals, affording these medical facilities obstetrical, surgical, trauma stabilization, and pain management capabilities.

"Just as they are the predominant providers of anesthesia care in the military, CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural settings, providing care to patients where they live, when they need it most," said AANA President Dru Riddle, PhD, DNP, CRNA, FAAN. "CRNAs form the backbone of surgical teams in these rural communities. With their training and educational backgrounds, CRNAs serve the unique needs of all rural residents to improve health and wellbeing." 

According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, almost a quarter of all veterans in the United States, 4.4 million, return from active military careers to reside in rural communities. Veterans choose rural communities for a variety of reasons: closer proximity to family, friends, and community; open space for recreation; more privacy; lower cost of living; or less crowded towns and schools. While veterans may enjoy the benefits of rural living, they may also experience the same rural healthcare challenges as others.

In rural areas, basic levels of healthcare or preventative care may not be readily available to support residents' long-term health and well-being.

All rural residents, including veterans and their caregivers, have lower access to healthcare due to challenges such as transportation and distance barriers, fewer healthcare providers, hospitals, and other health delivery resources. Added to these challenges, of the 2.7 million rural veterans enrolled in VA, 58 percent have at least one service-connected condition.

"With experience in critical care nursing in addition to anesthesia care, CRNAs have the training and education to address the unique healthcare challenges of all rural residents. As we reflect on the obstacles to providing healthcare in rural areas, AANA urges Congress to continue investment and to provide stability in the rural health infrastructure," said Riddle.

Visit this link for more information and to contact your Congressional representative to oppose legislation harming veterans' access to care.

