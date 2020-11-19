Croatia Airlines and Sabre successfully achieve remote implementation of real-time revenue optimization solution

ZAGREB, Croatia and LONDON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Croatia Airlines and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, today announced the airline's successful technology migration to Sabre Revenue Optimizer, Sabre's leading revenue optimization solution. Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the demanding project work was done primarily remotely, with the actual technology implementation and training handled virtually.

Last year, the two partners announced the Croatian flag carrier's upgrade to Revenue Optimizer, to enable the airline to take a 360-degree approach to forecasting, analyzing, and optimizing its revenue streams. The solution provides real-time visibility into the total revenue for every flight, every geographical area and every departure date and helps break down data silos that may exist across airline systems.

Revenue Optimizer is a real-time revenue management solution that leverages intelligent decision support optimum pricing structures. The product has continuously evolved since the start of the COVID-19 crisis; while historical data has been the backbone of airline revenue management traditionally, this data is now less applicable because of the pandemic and global economic downturn. To provide airlines with actionable insights in the current situation, Revenue Optimizer dynamically incorporates competitor fare availability data to adjust availability considering the particular context, in addition to automatically correcting demand forecasts based on the very latest relevant booking activity.

"The economic landscape is volatile and will probably remain so for the foreseeable future," said Krešimir Mlinar, Director Network & Revenue Management of Croatia Airlines. "As we were expanding our flight network during the last few years, we found that careful financial planning and diligent revenue management is essential. At this moment, we are exploring how Revenue Optimizer copes in conditions of complete uncertainty. So far, we proved Sabre's Revenue Optimizer solution is an indispensable tool to realize every opportunity to maximize revenue. We're very grateful for the strong collaboration between Sabre's experts and our team to complete this migration successfully."

During this complex project, Sabre's consultants and solutions specialists stayed in constant contact with the team at Croatia Airlines. Remote sessions leveraging virtual collaboration tools allowed for a continuous flow of group conversations and live interactions as well as project documentation accessible to all team members at any time.

"If you had told me last year that a migration like this could be done completely virtually, I probably would not have believed you," said Dino Gelmetti, vice president, airline sales, Sabre Travel Solutions. "It was fantastic to see how the project teams at Sabre and Croatia Airlines came together and collaborated in a constructive, transparent and productive way, reducing the geographical distance and ensuring the success of the project. I am tremendously proud of the ingenuity and resilience demonstrated by everyone involved. Travel has historically been is a resilient industry, and real-time, data-driven technology will give airlines the vital insight they need to survive in this demanding time, and to therefore thrive in the longer-term."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Croatia Airlines

Croatia Airlines, the Croatian flag carrier, was registered under the name of Zagreb Airlines d.d. in 1989. Since July 1990, the company has been operating under its present name.

Croatia Airlines is a full-service carrier that provides domestic and international air passenger and cargo transport services. It also provides aircraft maintenance and professional training of aviation personnel.

In its 31 years of operations the company has been recognized by its passengers for flight safety, quality of services and professional staff.

SABR-F

Contacts:

Media

Kristin Hays

[email protected]

Heidi Castle

[email protected]

Investors

Kevin Crissey

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sabre.com

