Crocs, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) announced today that on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, it will host a conference call to discuss the results of its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The call will also be available live and on replay for one year at this site.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com or follow @Crocs or @heydudeshoes on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

