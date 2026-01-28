Crocs Unveils "Wonderfully Unordinary," a New Global Brand Narrative Ushering in the Next Era of Self-Expression

This is Crocs' first global omnichannel brand campaign since the launch of the brand's former Come As You Are campaign which debuted in 2017 as an open invite to consumers from all over the world to be their most authentic selves. While that will remain an enduring ethos for the brand, the launch of Wonderfully Unordinary is a deeper click-down into that purpose, speaking to a younger new generation that recognizes that the world looks different to everyone, and each person has the ability to shape their own story and how they experience everything around them. At its core, this campaign is about Crocs bringing you to life and helping you experience the world as new again.

"Since joining Crocs, I've seen firsthand how the brand brings joy to everyday life and invites people to experience the ordinary in wonderfully unordinary ways," said Carly Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer at Crocs. "That same spirit resonates with today's generation, who are learning to trust their instincts, cut through the noise, and stay true to who they are."

Wonderfully Unordinary launches with a 90-second hero film, created in partnership with award-winning creative agency Flower Shop. Directed by acclaimed SMUGGLER director Adam Berg, known for his celebrated work with some of the world's leading brands, the film was shot in São Paulo and features professional dancers cast as mannequins brought to life through striking visual effects. The result is a visceral, human expression of movement, emotion, and awakening, reinforcing Crocs' belief in real creativity and lived expression.

The anthem film debuts today in the U.S. and on January 29 globally, marking the first chapter of a brand narrative that will continue unfolding throughout 2026 and beyond. The Wonderfully Unordinary platform will extend across product storytelling, digital and social experiences, talent and influencer partnerships, retail activations, and out-of-home, creating a unified brand presence around the world.

At a time when culture is saturated in imitation and algorithmic sameness, Crocs is focused on real life experiences – what it's like to smell flowers, dance with a friend, or pet an animal for the first time. Everything feels heightened, fresh, and full of possibilities. That's the feeling the brand aims to evoke through Wonderfully Unordinary. It's about celebrating instinct over perfection, self-awareness over performance, and real expression over manufactured trends. As Crocs enters this next era, the message is clear: you don't have to have it all figured out, you just have to be your most authentic self. And that's wonderfully unordinary.

