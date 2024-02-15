Crocs, Inc. Delivers Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Revenue and EPS

Reiterates Full Year 2024 Revenue Growth of 3% to 5%

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.

"We delivered a record year for Crocs Inc. capped off by a strong fourth quarter that exceeded expectations across all metrics. Revenues of nearly $4 billion grew over 11% underpinned by industry-leading operating margins and double-digit earnings per share growth. Crocs Brand grew across all regions and channels, highlighting the power of our strategy and disciplined execution. We made good progress in the fourth quarter towards returning our HEYDUDE Brand to a pull-market position resulting in improved gross margins and healthy inventory levels exiting the year," said Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer. "We are starting off 2024 from a position of strength and taking the opportunity to reinvest into several key strategic areas as we continue to lay the foundation for durable market share gains."

Amounts referred to as "Adjusted" or "Non-GAAP" are Non-GAAP measures and include adjustments that are described under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures." A reconciliation of these amounts to their GAAP counterparts are contained in the schedules below.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Revenues were $960 million , an increase of 1.6% from the same period last year, or 1.5% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") revenues grew 6.8% and wholesale revenues contracted 4.6%. By brand, Crocs revenues were $732 million , an increase of 10.0% from the same period last year, or 9.9% on a constant currency basis. HEYDUDE revenues were $228 million , a decrease of 18.5% from the same period last year, or 18.7% on a constant currency basis.

, an increase of 1.6% from the same period last year, or 1.5% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") revenues grew 6.8% and wholesale revenues contracted 4.6%. By brand, Crocs revenues were , an increase of 10.0% from the same period last year, or 9.9% on a constant currency basis. HEYDUDE revenues were , a decrease of 18.5% from the same period last year, or 18.7% on a constant currency basis. Gross margin was 55.3% compared to 52.5% in the prior year. Adjusted gross margin improved 240 basis points to 55.7% compared to 53.3% in the same period last year.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") of $321 million increased from $276 million in the same period last year, and SG&A as a percent of revenues rose to 33.5% from 29.2% in prior year. Adjusted SG&A increased to 31.6% of revenues versus 27.3% for the same period last year.

increased from in the same period last year, and SG&A as a percent of revenues rose to 33.5% from 29.2% in prior year. Adjusted SG&A increased to 31.6% of revenues versus 27.3% for the same period last year. Income from operations decreased 4.8% to $210 million and operating margin fell to 21.8%, compared to 23.3% for the same period last year. Adjusted income from operations fell 6.0% to $231 million and adjusted operating margin fell to 24.1% from 26.0%.

and operating margin fell to 21.8%, compared to 23.3% for the same period last year. Adjusted income from operations fell 6.0% to and adjusted operating margin fell to 24.1% from 26.0%. Diluted earnings per share were $4.16 as compared to $2.20 for the same period last year due to an increased tax benefit. Adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased 2.6% to $2.58 compared to $2.65 for the same period last year.

as compared to for the same period last year due to an increased tax benefit. Adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased 2.6% to compared to for the same period last year. During the quarter $277 million of debt was repaid, and we reduced gross leverage to 1.5x and net leverage to 1.3x. We repurchased approximately 0.3 million shares for $25 million at an average share price of $86.34 . At year end, $875 million of share repurchase authorization remained available for future repurchases.

2023 Operating Results

Record revenues of nearly $4.0 billion increased 11.5%, or 12.0% on a constant currency basis, over 2022.

increased 11.5%, or 12.0% on a constant currency basis, over 2022. Gross margin of 55.8% increased 350 basis points compared to 52.3% last year. Adjusted gross margin of 56.5% rose 210 basis points from last year.

SG&A expenses of $1,173 million increased from $1,010 million last year and as a percent of revenues increased by 120 basis points to 29.6%. Adjusted SG&A increased to 28.7% of revenues versus 26.7% last year.

increased from last year and as a percent of revenues increased by 120 basis points to 29.6%. Adjusted SG&A increased to 28.7% of revenues versus 26.7% last year. Income from operations increased 21.9% to $1,037 million from $851 million last year. Operating margin increased 230 basis points to 26.2% from 23.9% compared to last year. Adjusted income from operations increased 11.4% to $1,099 million and adjusted operating margin was flat at 27.7% compared to last year.

from last year. Operating margin increased 230 basis points to 26.2% from 23.9% compared to last year. Adjusted income from operations increased 11.4% to and adjusted operating margin was flat at 27.7% compared to last year. Diluted earnings per share increased 46.8% to $12.79 per share. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 10.2% to $12.03 , which excludes the fourth-quarter tax benefit.

2023 Brand Summary

Crocs Brand : Revenues increased 13.3%, or 14.0% on a constant currency basis, to $3.0 billion . Wholesale revenues increased 8.4%, or 9.3% on a constant currency basis. DTC revenues rose 18.5%, or 19.0% on a constant currency basis. North America : Revenues of $1.8 billion increased 8.1%, or 8.3% on a constant currency basis. International: Revenues of $1.2 billion increased 21.7%, or 23.2% on a constant currency basis.

: Revenues increased 13.3%, or 14.0% on a constant currency basis, to . Wholesale revenues increased 8.4%, or 9.3% on a constant currency basis. DTC revenues rose 18.5%, or 19.0% on a constant currency basis. HEYDUDE Brand: Revenues increased 6.0% to $949 million . Wholesale revenues decreased 1.3% and DTC revenues increased 18.9%. Including the period prior to the acquisition in February 2022 , revenues contracted 3.7%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $149 million as of December 31, 2023 , down from $192 million as of December 31, 2022 .

as of , down from as of . Inventories decreased 18.3% to $385 million as of December 31, 2023 compared to $472 million as of December 31, 2022 .

as of compared to as of . Cash provided by operating activities rose 54.3% to $930 million during 2023 compared to $603 million during 2022.

during 2023 compared to during 2022. Capital expenditures were $116 million during 2023 compared to $104 million during 2022.

during 2023 compared to during 2022. Borrowings as of December 31, 2023 were $1.66 billion , compared to $2.32 billion as of December 31, 2022 , as we repaid $666 million of debt in 2023. Our liquidity position remains strong with $149 million in cash and cash equivalents and $570 million in available borrowing capacity as of December 31, 2023 .

Financial Outlook

First Quarter 2024

With respect to the first quarter of 2024, we expect:

Revenues to be down 1.5% to up 0.5% compared to first quarter 2023 Crocs Brand to grow 6% to 8% compared to first quarter 2023 HEYDUDE Brand to contract 23% to 20% compared to first quarter 2023

Adjusted operating margin of approximately 22%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.15 to $2.25

Full Year 2024

With respect to 2024, we continue to expect:

Revenue growth of 3% to 5% compared to 2023 at currency rates as of December 31, 2023 Revenues for the Crocs Brand to grow 4% to 6% Revenues for the HEYDUDE Brand flat to slightly up

Adjusted operating margin of approximately 25%

Non-GAAP adjustments of approximately $10 million primarily related to HEYDUDE's distribution and logistics project, impacting cost of goods sold

primarily related to HEYDUDE's distribution and logistics project, impacting cost of goods sold Combined GAAP tax rate of approximately 21.5% and Non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 18%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $12.05 to $12.50 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance does not assume any impact from potential future share repurchases

to . Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance does not assume any impact from potential future share repurchases Capital expenditures of approximately $120 to $130 million

Segment Reporting Change

In the fourth quarter of 2023, to reflect changes in the way management evaluates performance, makes operating decisions, and allocates resources, we updated our reportable operating segments to be (i) Crocs Brand and (ii) HEYDUDE Brand. Our 'North America,' 'Asia Pacific,' and 'EMEALA' segments as well as revenues and expenses related to Crocs 'Brand corporate' have been consolidated to the 'Crocs Brand.' Please refer to our Form 10-K for more detailed information.

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 results is scheduled for today, February 15, 2024, at 8:30 am ET. To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The webcast will also be available live and on replay through February 15, 2025 at this site.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes estimates, projections, and statements relating to our plans, commitments, objectives, and expectations that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential impacts to our business related to our supply chain challenges, cost inflation, our financial condition, brand and liquidity outlook, and expectations regarding our future revenue, margins, non-GAAP adjustments, tax rate, earnings per share, debt ratios and capital expenditures, share repurchases, the acquisition of HEYDUDE and benefits thereof, our strategy, plans, objectives, expectations (financial or otherwise) and intentions, future financial results and growth potential, statements regarding first quarter and full year 2024 financial outlook and future profitability, cash flows, and brand strength, anticipated product portfolio and our ability to deliver sustained, highly profitable growth and create significant shareholder value. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: our expectations regarding supply chain disruptions; cost inflation; current global financial conditions; the effect of competition in our industry; our ability to effectively manage our future growth or declines in revenues; changing consumer preferences; our ability to maintain and expand revenues and gross margin; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plans; our ability to develop and sell new products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; the effect of potential adverse currency exchange rate fluctuations and other international operating risks; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this document speaks as of February 15, 2024. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues $ 960,097

$ 945,162

$ 3,962,347

$ 3,554,985 Cost of sales 429,400

448,839

1,752,337

1,694,703 Gross profit 530,697

496,323

2,210,010

1,860,282 Selling, general and administrative expenses 321,183

276,271

1,173,227

1,009,526 Income from operations 209,514

220,052

1,036,783

850,756 Foreign currency gains (losses), net 382

4,343

(1,240)

3,228 Interest income 1,181

801

2,406

1,020 Interest expense (36,444)

(49,801)

(161,351)

(136,158) Other income (expense), net (774)

174

(326)

(338) Income before income taxes 173,859

175,569

876,272

718,508 Income tax expense (benefit) (79,727)

37,834

83,706

178,349 Net income $ 253,586

$ 137,735

$ 792,566

$ 540,159 Net income per common share:













Basic $ 4.19

$ 2.23

$ 12.91

$ 8.82 Diluted $ 4.16

$ 2.20

$ 12.79

$ 8.71 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 60,543

61,747

61,386

61,220 Diluted 60,977

62,501

61,952

62,006















Gross margin 55.3 %

52.5 %

55.8 %

52.3 % Operating margin 21.8 %

23.3 %

26.2 %

23.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses as a

percentage of revenues 33.5 %

29.2 %

29.6 %

28.4 %

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and par value amounts)



December 31,

2023

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,288

$ 191,629 Restricted cash — current 2

2 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $27,591 and $24,493, respectively 305,747

295,594 Inventories 385,054

471,551 Income taxes receivable 4,413

14,752 Other receivables 21,071

18,842 Prepaid expenses and other assets 45,129

33,605 Total current assets 910,704

1,025,975 Property and equipment, net 238,315

181,529 Intangible assets, net 1,792,562

1,800,167 Goodwill 711,588

714,814 Deferred tax assets, net 667,972

528,278 Restricted cash 3,807

3,254 Right-of-use assets 287,440

239,905 Other assets 31,446

7,875 Total assets $ 4,643,834

$ 4,501,797







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 260,978

$ 230,821 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 285,771

239,424 Income taxes payable 65,952

89,211 Current borrowings 23,328

24,362 Current operating lease liabilities 62,267

57,456 Total current liabilities 698,296

641,274 Deferred tax liabilities, net 12,912

302,030 Long-term income taxes payable 565,171

224,837 Long-term borrowings 1,640,996

2,298,027 Long-term operating lease liabilities 269,769

215,119 Other liabilities 2,767

2,579 Total liabilities 3,189,911

3,683,866 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 110.1 million and 109.5 million issued, 60.5

million and 61.7 million shares outstanding, respectively 110

110 Treasury stock, at cost, 49.6 million and 47.7 million shares, respectively (1,888,869)

(1,695,501) Additional paid-in capital 826,685

797,614 Retained earnings 2,611,765

1,819,199 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (95,768)

(103,491) Total stockholders' equity 1,453,923

817,931 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,643,834

$ 4,501,797

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 792,566

$ 540,159 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 54,304

39,229 Loss on disposal of assets 419

9,063 Operating lease cost 79,543

66,012 Inventory donations 2,078

2,770 Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts, net 3,568

1,101 Share-based compensation 29,072

31,303 Asset impairments 9,287

— Deferred taxes (410,319)

(4,760) Other non-cash items 3,401

9,947 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and assumed liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net of allowances (13,317)

(56,766) Inventories 86,350

(91,614) Prepaid expenses and other assets (31,839)

(14,435) Accounts payable 37,197

41,701 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 46,695

38,629 Right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (75,107)

(63,355) Income taxes 316,546

54,158 Cash provided by operating activities 930,444

603,142 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, equipment, and software (115,625)

(104,190) Acquisition of HEYDUDE, net of cash acquired —

(2,046,881) Other (46)

(20) Cash used in investing activities (115,671)

(2,151,091) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from bank borrowings 257,905

2,169,898 Repayments of bank borrowings (923,703)

(575,285) Deferred debt issuance costs (1,736)

(53,596) Repurchases of common stock (175,019)

— Repurchases of common stock for tax withholding (17,086)

(11,477) Other —

119 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (859,639)

1,529,659 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,078

(3,750) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (41,788)

(22,040) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — beginning of year 194,885

216,925 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — end of year $ 153,097

$ 194,885







Cash paid for interest $ 151,621

$ 127,809 Cash paid for income taxes 179,721

130,084 Cash paid for operating leases 74,729

62,852 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities, net of terminations 120,865

137,554 Accrued purchases of property, equipment, and software 7,668

18,245 Share issuance at Acquisition —

270,396



CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present "Non-GAAP gross profit," "Non-GAAP gross margin," "Non-GAAP gross margin by brand," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses," "Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues," "Non-GAAP selling,general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues by brand," "Non-GAAP income from operations," "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP operating margin by brand," "Non-GAAP tax rate," "Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share," "Non-GAAP income before income taxes," "Non-GAAP income tax expense," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP net income," "Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share," and "net leverage" which are non-GAAP financial measures. We also present future period guidance for "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP income from operations," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share," and "net leverage." Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented.

We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Management uses non-GAAP results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, in addition to corresponding GAAP measures, are useful to investors and other users of our condensed consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends by providing meaningful information about operations compared to our peers by excluding the impacts of various differences.

Management believes Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, and Non-GAAP gross margin by brand are useful performance measures for investors because they provide investors with a means of comparing these measures between periods without the impact of certain expenses that we believe are not indicative of our routine cost of sales. Our routine cost of sales includes core product costs and distribution expenses primarily related to receiving, inspecting, warehousing, and packaging product and transportation costs associated with delivering products from distribution centers. Costs not indicative of our routine cost of sales may or may not be recurring in nature and include costs to expand and transition to new distribution centers.

Management believes Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues are useful performance measures for investors because they provide a more meaningful comparison to prior periods and may be indicative of the level of such expenses to be incurred in future periods. These measures exclude the impact of certain expenses not related to our normal operations, such as costs related to the acquisition and integration of HEYDUDE and other costs that are expected to be non-recurring in nature.

Non-GAAP income from operations, Non-GAAP operating margin, and Non-GAAP operating margin by brand reflect the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, as discussed above. We believe these are useful performance measures for investors because they provide a useful basis to compare performance in the period to prior periods.

Non-GAAP income before income taxes reflects the impact of Non-GAAP income from operations, as discussed above. We believe this is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides a useful basis to compare performance in the period to prior periods.

Management believes Non-GAAP income tax expense is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides a basis to compare our tax rates to historical tax rates, and because the adjustment is necessary in order to calculate Non-GAAP net income.

Management believes Non-GAAP effective tax rate is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides an ongoing effective tax rate that they can use for historical comparisons and forecasting.

Management believes Non-GAAP net income is a useful performance measure for investors because it focuses on underlying operating results and trends and improves the comparability of our results to prior periods. This measure reflects the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, and Non-GAAP income tax expense, as described above.

Management believes Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share are useful performance measures for investors because they focus on underlying operating results and trends and improve the comparability of our results to prior periods. These measures reflect the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, and Non-GAAP income tax expense, as described above.

Management believes net leverage is a useful performance measure for investors because it allows for a direct comparison of this measure between periods and is reflective of outstanding borrowings after using all available cash and cash equivalents to reduce borrowings.

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, management believes it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or non-recurring items. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES



Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 960,097

$ 945,162

$ 3,962,347

$ 3,554,985















GAAP gross profit $ 530,697

$ 496,323

$ 2,210,010

$ 1,860,282 Distribution centers (1) 3,667

6,162

27,331

11,058 HEYDUDE inventory fair value step-up (2) —

—

—

62,238 Inventory reserve in Russia (3) —

(590)

—

(390) Other —

1,930

—

1,930 Total adjustments 3,667

7,502

27,331

74,836 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 534,364

$ 503,825

$ 2,237,341

$ 1,935,118















GAAP gross margin 55.3 %

52.5 %

55.8 %

52.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 55.7 %

53.3 %

56.5 %

54.4 %

(1) Represents expenses, including expansion costs and duplicate rent costs, primarily related to our distribution centers in Dayton, Ohio, Dordrecht, the Netherlands, and Las Vegas, Nevada. (2) Primarily represents a step-up of HEYDUDE inventory costs to fair value upon the close of the acquisition on February 17, 2022. (3) Represents the net impact of an inventory reserve expense in our Crocs Brand segment associated with the shutdown of our direct operations in Russia.

Non-GAAP gross margin reconciliation by brand:



Crocs Brand:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands) GAAP Crocs Brand gross margin 59.4 %

55.3 %

60.0 %

56.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments:













Distribution centers (1) 0.1 %

0.9 %

0.2 %

0.4 % Inventory reserve in Russia (2) — %

(0.1) %

— %

less than 1% Non-GAAP Crocs Brand gross margin 59.5 %

56.1 %

60.2 %

56.7 %

(1) Represents expenses, including expansion costs and duplicate rent costs, related to our distribution centers in Dayton, Ohio and Dordrecht, the Netherlands. (2) Represents the net impact of an inventory reserve expense in our Crocs Brand segment associated with the shutdown of our direct operations in Russia.

HEYDUDE Brand:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands) GAAP HEYDUDE Brand gross margin (1) 44.3 %

46.4 %

44.0 %

40.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments:













Distribution centers (2) 1.2 %

0.1 %

2.2 %

less than 0.1% Inventory fair value step-up (3) — %

— %

— %

6.9 % Other — %

0.7 %

— %

0.2 % Non-GAAP HEYDUDE Brand gross margin (1) 45.5 %

47.2 %

46.2 %

48.0 %

(1) We acquired HEYDUDE on February 17, 2022 and, as a result, added the HEYDUDE Brand as a new reportable operating segment. Therefore, the amounts shown above for the year ended December 31, 2022 represents results during the partial period from the acquisition date of February 17, 2022 through December 31, 2022. (2) Represents a step-up of HEYDUDE inventory costs to fair value upon the close of the acquisition on February 17, 2022. (3) Represents expenses related to our distribution center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 960,097

$ 945,162

$ 3,962,347

$ 3,554,985















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 321,183

$ 276,271

$ 1,173,227

$ 1,009,526 Headquarters relocation (1) (9,992)

(973)

(13,161)

(3,348) Information technology project discontinuation —

—

(4,119)

— HEYDUDE acquisition and integration costs (2) (1,064)

(4,992)

(3,025)

(38,197) Impact of shutdown of Russia direct operations (3) —

(8,489)

—

(14,286) Other (4) (6,861)

(3,782)

(14,218)

(4,909) Total adjustments (17,917)

(18,236)

(34,523)

(60,740) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative

expenses (5) $ 303,266

$ 258,035

$ 1,138,704

$ 948,786















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a

percent of revenues 33.5 %

29.2 %

29.6 %

28.4 % Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

as a percent of revenues 31.6 %

27.3 %

28.7 %

26.7 %

(1) Represents a $9.3 million impairment in the three months ended December 31, 2023 to our former corporate headquarters and the related long-lived assets, as well as the duplicate rent costs associated with our move to a new headquarters. (2) Represents costs related to the integration of HEYDUDE in the year ended December 31, 2023, and costs related to the acquisition and integration of HEYDUDE in the partial period from acquisition date of February 17, 2022 through December 31, 2022. (3) Represents various costs in the prior year associated with the shutdown of our direct operations in Russia, including the recognition of cumulative translation adjustments into earnings, severance, and lease exit costs and penalties. (4) Includes various restructuring costs, as well as costs associated with the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning system. (5) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax.

Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 960,097

$ 945,162

$ 3,962,347

$ 3,554,985















GAAP income from operations $ 209,514

$ 220,052

$ 1,036,783

$ 850,756 Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments (1) 3,667

7,502

27,331

74,836 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative

expenses adjustments (2) 17,917

18,236

34,523

60,740 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 231,098

$ 245,790

$ 1,098,637

$ 986,332















GAAP operating margin 21.8 %

23.3 %

26.2 %

23.9 % Non-GAAP operating margin 24.1 %

26.0 %

27.7 %

27.7 %

(1) See 'Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details. (2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more details.

Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands) GAAP income from operations $ 209,514

$ 220,052

$ 1,036,783

$ 850,756 GAAP income before income taxes 173,859

175,569

876,272

718,508















Non-GAAP income from operations (1) $ 231,098

$ 245,790

$ 1,098,637

$ 986,332 GAAP non-operating income (expenses):













Foreign currency gains (losses), net 382

4,343

(1,240)

3,228 Interest income 1,181

801

2,406

1,020 Interest expense (36,444)

(49,801)

(161,351)

(136,158) Other income (expense), net (774)

174

(326)

(338) Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 195,443

$ 201,307

$ 938,126

$ 854,084















GAAP income tax expense (benefit) $ (79,727)

$ 37,834

$ 83,706

$ 178,349 Tax effect of non-GAAP operating adjustments 5,515

4,629

15,591

23,418 Impact of intra-entity IP transfers (2) 112,483

(6,737)

93,250

(25,011) Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 38,271

$ 35,726

$ 192,547

$ 176,756















GAAP effective income tax rate (45.9) %

21.5 %

9.6 %

24.8 % Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 19.6 %

17.7 %

20.5 %

20.7 %

(1) See 'Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation' above for more details. (2) In the fourth quarter of 2023, and previously in 2021 and 2020, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transfer of certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. The transfers resulted in a step-up in the tax basis of intellectual property rights and correlated increases in foreign deferred tax assets based on the fair value of the transferred intellectual property rights. This adjustment represents the current period impact of these transfers.

Non-GAAP earnings per share reconciliation:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands, except per share data) Numerator:













GAAP net income $ 253,586

$ 137,735

$ 792,566

$ 540,159 Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments (1) 3,667

7,502

27,331

74,836 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative

expenses adjustments (2) 17,917

18,236

34,523

60,740 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (3) (117,998)

2,108

(108,841)

1,593 Non-GAAP net income $ 157,172

$ 165,581

$ 745,579

$ 677,328 Denominator:













GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding

- basic 60,543

61,747

61,386

61,220 Plus: GAAP dilutive effect of stock options and

unvested restricted stock units 434

754

566

786 GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding

- diluted 60,977

62,501

61,952

62,006















GAAP net income per common share:













Basic $ 4.19

$ 2.23

$ 12.91

$ 8.82 Diluted $ 4.16

$ 2.20

$ 12.79

$ 8.71















Non-GAAP net income per common share:













Basic $ 2.60

$ 2.68

$ 12.15

$ 11.06 Diluted $ 2.58

$ 2.65

$ 12.03

$ 10.92

(1) See 'Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation' above for more information. (2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more information. (3) See 'Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation' above for more information.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Full Year 2024:



Approximately: Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:

GAAP operating margin 25 % Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily related to capital investments to support growth (1) less than 1% Non-GAAP operating margin 25 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate reconciliation:

GAAP effective tax rate 22 % Non-GAAP adjustments associated with amortization of intellectual property (2) (4) % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 18 % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share reconciliation:

GAAP diluted earnings per share $11.40 to $11.85 Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily related to capital investments to support growth and amortization of

intellectual property (1)(2) $0.65 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $12.05 to $12.50

(1) For the full year 2024, we expect to incur $10 million in costs primarily related to capital investments to support growth and to be primarily in cost of goods sold (2) In the fourth quarter of 2023, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transfer of certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. The transfers resulted in a step-up in the tax basis of intellectual property rights and correlated increases in foreign deferred tax assets based on the fair value of the transferred intellectual property rights.

Non-GAAP Financial Guidance

Our forward-looking guidance for consolidated first quarter "adjusted operating margin" and "adjusted diluted earnings per share" represents non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or otherwise have been adjusted for special items from our U.S. GAAP financial statements. We consider these items to be necessary adjustments for purposes of evaluating our ongoing business performance and are often considered non-recurring. Such adjustments are subjective and involve significant management judgment.

While we are able to estimate full year non-GAAP adjustments, we are unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP measure quarter-by-quarter because we are unable to predict the timing of these adjustments with a reasonable degree of certainty. Similarly, we are unable to reconcile long-term net leverage and long-term adjusted operating margin to their nearest U.S. GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the actual impact of the special and other non-core items. By their very nature, special and other non-core items are difficult to anticipate with precision because they are generally associated with unexpected and unplanned events that impact our company and its financial results. Therefore, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUES BY SEGMENT, CHANNEL, and GEOGRAPHY



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

% Change

Constant Currency % Change (1)





Favorable (Unfavorable)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Q4 2023-

2022

Full Year

2023-2022

Q4 2023-

2022

Full Year

2023-2022

($ in thousands) Crocs Brand:





























North America:





























Wholesale $ 134,884

$ 142,177

$ 652,943

$ 644,215

(5.1) %

1.4 %

(5.1) %

1.5 % Direct-to-consumer 336,392

314,744

1,124,942

1,000,441

6.9 %

12.4 %

6.9 %

12.6 % Total North America (2) 471,276

456,921

1,777,885

1,644,656

3.1 %

8.1 %

3.1 %

8.3 % International:





























Wholesale 171,572

145,052

840,594

733,087

18.3 %

14.7 %

19.4 %

16.3 % Direct-to-consumer 89,609

64,004

394,475

281,382

40.0 %

40.2 %

36.6 %

41.5 % Total International 261,181

209,056

1,235,069

1,014,469

24.9 %

21.7 %

24.6 %

23.2 % Total Crocs Brand $ 732,457

$ 665,977

$ 3,012,954

$ 2,659,125

10.0 %

13.3 %

9.9 %

14.0 %































Crocs Brand:





























Total Wholesale $ 306,456

$ 287,229

$ 1,493,537

$ 1,377,302

6.7 %

8.4 %

7.3 %

9.3 % Total Direct-to-consumer 426,001

378,748

1,519,417

1,281,823

12.5 %

18.5 %

12.0 %

19.0 % Total Crocs Brand 732,457

665,977

3,012,954

2,659,125

10.0 %

13.3 %

9.9 %

14.0 % HEYDUDE Brand:





























Total Wholesale 103,748

142,954

566,937

574,140

(27.4) %

(1.3) %

(27.7) %

(1.3) % Total Direct-to-consumer 123,892

136,231

382,456

321,720

(9.1) %

18.9 %

(9.1) %

18.9 % Total HEYDUDE Brand (3) 227,640

279,185

949,393

895,860

(18.5) %

6.0 %

(18.7) %

6.0 % Total consolidated

revenues $ 960,097

$ 945,162

$ 3,962,347

$ 3,554,985

1.6 %

11.5 %

1.5 %

12.0 %

(1) Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information. (2) North America includes the United States and Canada. (3) We acquired HEYDUDE on February 17, 2022 and, as a result, added the HEYDUDE Brand as a new reportable operating segment. Therefore, the amounts shown above for the year ended December 31, 2022 represent results during the partial period from the acquisition date of February 17, 2022 through December 31, 2022 (the "Partial Period"). The vast majority of HEYDUDE Brand revenues are derived from North America.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES DIGITAL SALES PERCENTAGE AND DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER COMPARABLE SALES Digital sales, which includes sales through our company-owned website, third-party marketplaces, and e-tailers (which are reported in our wholesale channel), as a percent of total revenues, by operating segment were:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Digital sales as a percent of total revenues:













Crocs Brand 42.0 %

42.3 %

36.6 %

37.6 % HEYDUDE Brand (1) 54.2 %

51.6 %

41.8 %

38.5 % Total 44.8 %

45.1 %

37.9 %

37.8 %

(1) We acquired HEYDUDE on February 17, 2022 and, as a result, added the HEYDUDE Brand as a new reportable operating segment. Therefore, the amounts shown above for the year ended December 31, 2022 represent results during the Partial Period.

Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") comparable sales for the Crocs Brand are as follows:

Constant Currency (1)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Direct-to-consumer comparable sales: (2)













Crocs Brand 10.7 %

18.5 %

15.5 %

15.0 % HEYDUDE Brand (3) (14.2) %

N/A

3.6 %

N/A

(1) Reflects period over period change on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information. (2) Comparable store status, as included in the DTC comparable sales figures above, is determined on a monthly basis. Comparable store sales include the revenues of stores that have been in operation for more than twelve months. Stores in which selling square footage has changed more than 15% as a result of a remodel, expansion, or reduction are excluded until the thirteenth month in which they have comparable prior year sales. Temporarily closed stores are excluded from the comparable store sales calculation during the month of closure and in the same month in the following year. Location closures in excess of three months are excluded until the thirteenth month post re-opening. E-commerce comparable revenues are based on same site sales period over period. E-commerce sites that are temporarily offline or unable to transact or fulfill orders ("site disruption") are excluded from the comparable sales calculation during the month of site disruption and in the same month in the following year. E-commerce site disruptions in excess of three months are excluded until the thirteenth month after the site has re-opened. (3) We acquired HEYDUDE on February 17, 2022 and, as a result, added the HEYDUDE Brand as a new operating segment. As such, in the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2022, we did not disclose DTC comparable sales for the HEYDUDE Brand.

