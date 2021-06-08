Crocs, Inc. Files Complaint with United States ITC to Block Importation and Sale of Trademark-Infringing Products

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, announced that it has filed a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) seeking an investigation of unlawfully imported shoes into the United States in violation of its registered trademarks.

Crocs' registered trademarks protect the brand's iconic products and designs, which are widely recognized in the footwear industry. In its ITC complaint, Crocs seeks to block the importation and subsequent sale of products into the United States that infringe on its trademark rights. The relief sought by Crocs will apply to any importer of infringing products and protect the Crocs brand from those who seek to unfairly trade off of Crocs' success, in perpetuity.

"We pride ourselves in creating iconic products that are distinctly Crocs and this decisive action further demonstrates our commitment to protecting our brand, our trademarks and other intellectual property," said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees. "By blocking the importation and sale of trademark-infringing footwear, we can ensure with confidence that our product DNA is fully protected while continuing to provide an authentically Crocs experience to our customers and consumers."

This complaint follows a 2006 request filed by Crocs with the ITC relating to its design and utility patent rights for the Crocs Classic Clog. This initial action resulted in the ITC issuing a general exclusion order barring the importation of product infringing its patent rights – the same relief that Crocs seeks in its current action with respect to its trademarks.

