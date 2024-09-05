Crocs Announces Industry Leading Sustainability Milestone as the Brand Reaches 25% Bio-Circular Croslite Material Across Its Entire Product Portfolio

Announcement underscores the brand's unique approach to circularity through using more sustainable materials and progress to 2030 bio-circular goal

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs (NADSAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for all, today announced it has reached 25% bio-circular content in its proprietary CrosliteTM material1. Croslite accounts for more than 80% of Crocs' total materials used across its portfolio of products, including the iconic Classic Clog. This marks the latest milestone in the brand's sustainability journey and innovative approach to reducing its carbon footprint through sustainable materials.

*The majority of our shoes are made with Croslite™ material (Croslite accounts for more than 80% of our total footwear materials use). We source repurposed bio-based waste from other industries (bio-circular materials) to produce bio-circular Croslite. Our current Croslite portfolio uses at least 25% bio-circular material sourcing calculated annually (since September 2023) through a mass balance approach (ISCC PLUS Certified).

Crocs' unique approach to sustainable materials innovation means that consumers can expect the same Crocs – same style, same comfort, same durability, same price – now with even better materials. While many footwear brands take an approach of focusing on a singular sustainable product line or item that often comes at a premium, Crocs is proud to roll out bio-circular content across its portfolio of shoes at no additional charge.

"We believe that to truly make an impact, we can leverage our innovative mindset and drive sustainability transformation, starting with our most widely used materials," said Deanna Bratter, Chief Sustainability Officer, Crocs, Inc. "Sustainability should not be a tradeoff. Fans can feel confident that they are getting the same style and comfort they know and love from Crocs without having to make choices between comfort or better materials – we are giving them both and making it even easier to do good with each pair."

In recent years, Crocs has continued to accelerate the use of independent, third-party certified bio-circular content in Croslite material. Using bio-circular materials means that Crocs is taking plant-based byproducts that would have otherwise ended up as waste, like cooking oil from the food industry, to make its Croslite material. Doing so helps lower the brand's already low carbon footprint while still making the most comfortable shoes on the market. Bio-circular materials are less emissions-intensive than their virgin, fossil-fuel based counterparts.

In 2021, Crocs set a goal to reach 50% bio-circular content within its Croslite material by 2030. In just three years, the brand is on track to reach this goal, reaching 25% this August. As a direct result of this initiative, in 2023, Crocs saw a 3% reduction in absolute emissions in its overall company carbon footprint, as well as a 6.1% reduction in emissions per pair of Classic Clogs compared to its 2021 baseline.

"As part of our commitment to Create a More Comfortable World for All, the Crocs brand is making tremendous strides in bringing Comfort for the Planet through our Circularity and Climate ambitions," said Andrew Rees, CEO, Crocs, Inc. "It is incredibly exciting to see the significant and tangible progress we are making to reduce our carbon footprint and do better for the planet through innovation like the sourcing and incorporation of more sustainable materials across our products."

Sourcing materials that are more sustainable is a key piece of the journey in reducing emissions toward the company's goal of Net Zero by 2040. The brand is working to make a positive impact with its efforts related to circularity, including innovating materials and keeping products and materials in use for as long as possible.

To learn more about Crocs' efforts to incorporate bio-circular content into its Croslite materials, click here.

