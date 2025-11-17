Crocs, Inc. Promotes Rupert Campbell to EVP and President of HEYDUDE from SVP and Chief Commercial Officer

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, today announced that the organization has promoted Rupert Campbell to Executive Vice President and President of the HEYDUDE brand. Effective today, Rupert will join the executive leadership team and report directly to Andrew Rees, Crocs Inc. Chief Executive Officer.

Rupert Campbell, EVP and President of HEYDUDE

Rupert joined Crocs, Inc. in March 2025 as Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer for HEYDUDE, where he has been responsible for overseeing and executing the commercial strategy for the HEYDUDE brand globally. In his role as Brand President, he will lead all elements of the brand's product, marketing, and commercial go-to-market strategy.

"Rupert has proven to be an instrumental part of the HEYDUDE Leadership Team, driving global strategy and execution end-to-end across all parts of our HEYDUDE business," said Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and our leadership team, we are excited to welcome Rupert into this new role and are confident that he will guide the HEYDUDE business to long-term, scalable global growth."

An accomplished executive and expert within the footwear industry, Rupert's consumer-first mindset, operational excellence and long-term brand building prowess, position him well as the brand's next leader. Prior to joining Crocs, Inc., Rupert served as the President of adidas North America where he led a market of more than $6 billion in revenue and a team of more than 10,000. During his 10 years with adidas, he served in various leadership positions across several international regions, including Europe and Russia, helping to transform consumer perception of the brand and close the gap in performance against competitors.

"I'm honored for the opportunity to expand my role within the HEYDUDE brand and ignite the next phase of our journey," said Campbell. "The HEYDUDE team is incredibly talented and passionate, and I know that with our collaboration, creativity, and passion, we will turn our strategy into reality while deepening the connection to our consumers."

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com . To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com . Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

