Crocs, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 30, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, today announced its third quarter 2025 financial results.

"Our third-quarter performance was driven by disciplined execution against our brand strategies, as well as greater product and go-to-market innovation. The strength of our profitability and cash flow enabled us to repurchase 2.4 million of our outstanding shares and pay down $63 million of debt during the quarter, both fundamental levers of our value creation model. While our results came in ahead of expectations, we believe both of our brands have greater potential, and are working to re-gain momentum in the marketplace," said Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Rees continued, "As we look forward, in addition to the $50 million of gross cost savings in 2025, we have identified an incremental $100 million of gross cost savings, and are committed to driving operating leverage in 2026."

Amounts referred to as "Adjusted" or "Non-GAAP" are Non-GAAP measures and include adjustments that are described under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures." A reconciliation of these amounts to their GAAP counterparts is contained in the schedules below.

Third Quarter 2025 Operating Results (Compared to the Same Period Last Year)

Consolidated revenues were $996 million, a decrease of 6.2%, or 6.8% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") revenues grew 1.6%, or 0.9% on a constant currency basis. Wholesale revenues decreased 14.7%, or 15.1% on a constant currency basis.

were $996 million, a decrease of 6.2%, or 6.8% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") revenues grew 1.6%, or 0.9% on a constant currency basis. Wholesale revenues decreased 14.7%, or 15.1% on a constant currency basis. Gross margin, on a reported and adjusted basis, declined 110 basis points to 58.5% compared to 59.6%.

on a reported and adjusted basis, declined 110 basis points to 58.5% compared to 59.6%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), on a reported and adjusted basis, increased 3.3% to $375 million from $364 million, and represented 37.7% of revenues compared to 34.2%.

on a reported and adjusted basis, increased 3.3% to $375 million from $364 million, and represented 37.7% of revenues compared to 34.2%. Income from operations, on a reported and adjusted basis, decreased 23.0% to $208 million from $270 million, resulting in operating margin of 20.8% compared to 25.4%.

on a reported and adjusted basis, decreased 23.0% to $208 million from $270 million, resulting in operating margin of 20.8% compared to 25.4%. Diluted earnings per share of $2.70 decreased 19.6% from diluted earnings per share of $3.36. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.92 decreased 18.9% from $3.60.

of $2.70 decreased 19.6% from diluted earnings per share of $3.36. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.92 decreased 18.9% from $3.60. During the quarter, we repurchased approximately 2.4 million shares for $203 million at an average share price of $83.03. At quarter-end, $927 million of share repurchase authorization remained available for future repurchases. We repaid $63 million of debt.

Third Quarter 2025 Brand Summary (Compared to the Same Period Last Year)

Crocs Brand : Revenues decreased 2.5% to $836 million, or 3.2% on a constant currency basis. Channel DTC revenues increased 2.0% to $472 million, or 1.2% on a constant currency basis. Wholesale revenues decreased 7.9% to $364 million, or 8.4% on a constant currency basis. Geography North America revenues decreased 8.8% to $448 million, or 8.8% on a constant currency basis. International revenues increased 5.8% to $389 million, or 4.2% on a constant currency basis.

: Revenues decreased 2.5% to $836 million, or 3.2% on a constant currency basis. HEYDUDE Brand : Revenues decreased 21.6% to $160 million, or 21.7% on a constant currency basis. Channel DTC revenues decreased 0.5% to $91 million, or 0.7% on a constant currency basis. Wholesale revenues decreased 38.6% to $69 million, or 38.7% on a constant currency basis.

: Revenues decreased 21.6% to $160 million, or 21.7% on a constant currency basis.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow (September 30, 2025, as compared to September 30, 2024)

Cash and cash equivalents were $154 million compared to $186 million.

were $154 million compared to $186 million. Inventories were $397 million compared to $367 million.

were $397 million compared to $367 million. Total borrowings were $1,318 million compared to $1,422 million.

were $1,318 million compared to $1,422 million. Capital expenditures were $45 million compared to $51 million.

Financial Outlook

Fourth Quarter 2025

For the fourth quarter of 2025, we expect:

Revenues to be down approximately 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, at currency rates as of October 27, 2025. Crocs Brand to be down approximately 3% compared to fourth quarter 2024. HEYDUDE Brand to be down mid-20% approximately compared to fourth quarter 2024.

Non-GAAP adjustments to be approximately $10 million primarily associated with our cost reduction initiatives.

Adjusted operating margin to be approximately 15.5%.

GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 20% and adjusted effective tax rate to be approximately 16%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.82 to $1.92. Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance does not assume any impact from potential future share repurchases.

Separately, we expect capital expenditures of $70 million to $75 million for full year 2025.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss third quarter results is scheduled for today, Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 8:30 am ET. To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The webcast will also be available live and on replay through October 30, 2026, at this site.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates, projections, and statements relating to our business plans, commitments, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial condition, brand and liquidity outlook, and expectations regarding our future financial results, share repurchases, our strategy, plans, objectives, expectations (financial or otherwise) and intentions, future financial results and growth potential, statements regarding future financial outlook and future profitability, cash flows, and brand strength, anticipated product portfolio and our ability to deliver sustained, highly profitable growth and create significant shareholder value. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this document speaks only as of October 30, 2025. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues $ 996,301

$ 1,062,200

$ 3,083,007

$ 3,112,335 Cost of sales 413,293

428,861

1,249,614

1,275,003 Gross profit 583,008

633,339

1,833,393

1,837,332 Selling, general and administrative expenses 375,348

363,510

1,830,275

1,015,336 Income from operations 207,660

269,829

3,118

821,996 Foreign currency gains (losses), net 2,957

(332)

8,264

(3,928) Interest income 531

1,366

1,235

2,908 Interest expense (21,711)

(26,203)

(67,000)

(85,927) Other income (expense), net (9)

237

143

302 Income (loss) before income taxes 189,428

244,897

(54,240)

735,351 Income tax expense 43,612

45,096

132,123

154,189 Net income (loss) $ 145,816

$ 199,801

$ (186,363)

$ 581,162 Net income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 2.72

$ 3.38

$ (3.38)

$ 9.69 Diluted $ 2.70

$ 3.36

$ (3.38)

$ 9.62 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 53,641

59,046

55,169

59,973 Diluted 53,989

59,501

55,169

60,437

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and par value amounts)



September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,970

$ 180,485 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $33,088 and $31,579, respectively 335,317

257,657 Inventories 397,073

356,254 Income taxes receivable 6,437

4,046 Other receivables 17,232

22,204 Prepaid expenses and other assets 61,162

51,623 Total current assets 971,191

872,269 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $196,819 and $153,455,

respectively 242,139

244,335 Intangible assets, net 1,330,514

1,777,080 Goodwill 404,688

711,491 Deferred tax assets, net 964,397

872,350 Restricted cash 3,553

3,193 Right-of-use assets 343,100

307,228 Other assets 40,182

24,207 Total assets $ 4,299,764

$ 4,812,153 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 217,269

$ 264,901 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 275,395

298,068 Income taxes payable 114,740

108,688 Current operating lease liabilities 84,331

68,551 Total current liabilities 691,735

740,208 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,035

4,086 Long-term income taxes payable 617,817

595,434 Long-term borrowings 1,318,498

1,349,339 Long-term operating lease liabilities 303,059

283,406 Other liabilities 4,480

3,948 Total liabilities 2,936,624

2,976,421 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 250.0 million shares authorized, 110.7 million

and 110.4 million issued, 52.4 million and 56.5 million outstanding, respectively 111

110 Treasury stock, at cost, 58.3 million and 53.9 million shares, respectively (2,858,413)

(2,453,473) Additional paid-in capital 888,416

859,904 Retained earnings 3,375,473

3,561,836 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42,447)

(132,645) Total stockholders' equity 1,363,140

1,835,732 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,299,764

$ 4,812,153

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ (186,363)

$ 581,162 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 58,337

51,890 Operating lease cost 76,614

62,209 Share-based compensation 28,512

24,377 Asset impairment 738,115

24,081 Deferred taxes (1) 17,057

13,231 Other non-cash items (1) 6,059

12,882 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and assumed liabilities:





Accounts receivable (65,052)

(58,510) Inventories (40,165)

17,983 Prepaid expenses and other assets (17,372)

(9,356) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (68,459)

(32,847) Right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (77,580)

(64,495) Income taxes (11,802)

47,942 Cash provided by operating activities 457,901

670,549 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, equipment, and software (45,120)

(50,857) Cash used in investing activities (45,120)

(50,857) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 626,000

78,156 Repayments of borrowings (664,000)

(326,405) Repurchases of common stock, including excise tax (402,153)

(326,185) Repurchases of common stock for tax withholding (4,245)

(8,235) Other (1) —

(1,004) Cash used in financing activities (444,398)

(583,673) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,462

429 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (26,155)

36,448 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 183,678

153,097 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 157,523

$ 189,545





(1) Amounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present "Non-GAAP gross profit," "Non-GAAP gross margin," "Non-GAAP gross margin by brand," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses," "Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues," "Non-GAAP income from operations," "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP income before income taxes," "Non-GAAP income tax expense," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP net income," and "Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We also present future period guidance for "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share," and "Free cash flow." We also present a long-term target for 'Net leverage.' Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented.

We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Management uses non-GAAP results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, in addition to corresponding GAAP measures, are useful to investors and other users of our condensed consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends by providing meaningful information about operations compared to our peers by excluding the impacts of various differences. The calculation of our non-GAAP financial metrics may vary from company to company. As a result, our calculation of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics used by other companies.

Management believes Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, and Non-GAAP gross margin by brand are useful performance measures for investors because they provide investors with a means of comparing these measures between periods without the impact of certain expenses that we believe are not indicative of our routine cost of sales. Our routine cost of sales includes core product costs and distribution expenses primarily related to receiving, inspecting, warehousing, and packaging product and transportation costs associated with delivering products from distribution centers. Costs not indicative of our routine cost of sales may or may not be recurring in nature and include costs to expand and transition to new distribution centers.

Management believes Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues are useful performance measures for investors because they provide a more meaningful comparison to prior periods and may be indicative of the level of such expenses to be incurred in future periods. These measures exclude the impact of certain expenses not related to our normal operations that are expected to be non-recurring in nature, such as impairment charges.

Non-GAAP income from operations and Non-GAAP operating margin reflect the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, as discussed above. We believe these are useful performance measures for investors because they provide a basis to compare performance in the period to prior periods.

Non-GAAP income before income taxes reflects the impact of Non-GAAP income from operations, as discussed above. We believe this is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides a basis to compare performance in the period to prior periods.

Management believes Non-GAAP income tax expense is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides a basis to compare our tax rates to historical tax rates, and because the adjustment is necessary in order to calculate Non-GAAP net income.

Management believes Non-GAAP effective tax rate is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides an ongoing effective tax rate that they can use for historical comparisons and forecasting.

Management believes Non-GAAP net income is a useful performance measure for investors because it focuses on underlying operating results and trends and improves the comparability of our results to prior periods. This measure reflects the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, and Non-GAAP income tax expense, as described above.

Management believes Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share are useful performance measures for investors because they focus on underlying operating results and trends and improve the comparability of our results to prior periods. These measures reflect the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, and Non-GAAP income tax expense, as described above.

Management believes Net leverage is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides a measure of our financial strength and liquidity.

Free cash flow is calculated as 'Cash provided by operating activities' less 'Purchases of property, equipment, and software.' Management believes free cash flow is useful for investors because it provides a clear measure of our ability to generate cash for discretionary uses such as funding growth opportunities, repurchasing shares, and reducing debt.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, management believes it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or non-recurring items. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 996,301

$ 1,062,200

$ 3,083,007

$ 3,112,335















GAAP gross profit $ 583,008

$ 633,339

$ 1,833,393

$ 1,837,332 Distribution centers (1) —

—

—

3,242 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 583,008

$ 633,339

$ 1,833,393

$ 1,840,574















GAAP gross margin 58.5 %

59.6 %

59.5 %

59.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 58.5 %

59.6 %

59.5 %

59.1 %





(1) During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjustments primarily relate to costs to transition to our new HEYDUDE distribution center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative reconciliation:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 996,301

$ 1,062,200

$ 3,083,007

$ 3,112,335















GAAP selling, general and

administrative expenses $ 375,348

$ 363,510

$ 1,830,275

$ 1,015,336 Impairment of indefinite-lived

trademark (1) —

—

(430,000)

— Impairment of goodwill (2) —

—

(307,000)

— Impairment related to information

technology systems (3) —

—

—

(18,172) Impairment related to distribution

centers (4) —

—

—

(6,933) Total adjustments —

—

(737,000)

(25,105) Non-GAAP selling, general

and administrative expenses (5) $ 375,348

$ 363,510

$ 1,093,275

$ 990,231















GAAP selling, general and

administrative expenses as a

percent of revenues 37.7 %

34.2 %

59.4 %

32.6 % Non-GAAP selling, general and

administrative expenses as a

percent of revenues 37.7 %

34.2 %

35.5 %

31.8 %





(1) Represents an impairment of the HEYDUDE indefinite-lived trademark. (2) Represents an impairment of the HEYDUDE Brand reporting unit goodwill. (3) Represents an impairment of information technology systems related to the HEYDUDE integration. (4) Primarily represents an impairment of the right-of-use assets for our former HEYDUDE Brand warehouses in Las Vegas, Nevada, associated with our move to our new distribution center and an impairment of the right-of-use asset for our former Crocs Brand warehouse in Oudenbosch, the Netherlands. (5) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax.

Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 996,301

$ 1,062,200

$ 3,083,007

$ 3,112,335















GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 207,660

$ 269,829

$ 3,118

$ 821,996 Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments (1) —

—

—

3,242 Non-GAAP selling, general and

administrative expenses adjustments (2) —

—

737,000

25,105 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 207,660

$ 269,829

$ 740,118

$ 850,343















GAAP operating margin 20.8 %

25.4 %

0.1 %

26.4 % Non-GAAP operating margin 20.8 %

25.4 %

24.0 %

27.3 %





(1) See 'Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details. (2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation' above for more details.

Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands) GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 207,660

$ 269,829

$ 3,118

$ 821,996 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes 189,428

244,897

(54,240)

735,351















Non-GAAP income from operations (1) $ 207,660

$ 269,829

$ 740,118

$ 850,343 GAAP non-operating income (expenses):













Foreign currency gains (losses), net 2,957

(332)

8,264

(3,928) Interest income 531

1,366

1,235

2,908 Interest expense (21,711)

(26,203)

(67,000)

(85,927) Other income (expense), net (9)

237

143

302 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 189,428

$ 244,897

$ 682,760

$ 763,698















GAAP income tax expense $ 43,612

$ 45,096

$ 132,123

$ 154,189 Tax effect of non-GAAP operating adjustments —

—

29,942

7,141 Impact of intra-entity IP transactions (2) (11,626)

(14,165)

(43,900)

(39,332) Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 31,986

$ 30,931

$ 118,165

$ 121,998















GAAP effective income tax rate 23.0 %

18.4 %

(243.6) %

21.0 % Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 16.9 %

12.6 %

17.3 %

16.0 %





(1) See 'Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation' above for more details. (2) In the fourth quarter of 2024, and previously in 2023, 2021, and 2020, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transaction related to certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. The transactions resulted in a step-up in the tax basis of intellectual property rights and correlated increases in foreign deferred tax assets based on the fair value of the transferred intellectual property rights. This adjustment represents the current period impact of these transactions.

Non-GAAP net income per share reconciliation:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands, except per share data) Numerator:













GAAP net income (loss) $ 145,816

$ 199,801

$ (186,363)

$ 581,162 Non-GAAP gross profit

adjustments (1) —

—

—

3,242 Non-GAAP selling, general and

administrative expenses

adjustments (2) —

—

737,000

25,105 Tax effect of non-GAAP

adjustments (3) 11,626

14,165

13,958

32,191 Non-GAAP net income $ 157,442

$ 213,966

$ 564,595

$ 641,700 Denominator:













GAAP weighted average common

shares outstanding - basic 53,641

59,046

55,169

59,973 Plus: GAAP dilutive effect of stock

options and unvested restricted

stock units 348

455

—

464 GAAP weighted average common

shares outstanding - diluted 53,989

59,501

55,169

60,437















GAAP weighted average common

shares outstanding - basic







55,169



Plus: dilutive effect of stock options

and unvested restricted stock units







368



Non-GAAP weighted average

common shares outstanding - diluted







55,537



















GAAP net income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 2.72

$ 3.38

$ (3.38)

$ 9.69 Diluted $ 2.70

$ 3.36

$ (3.38)

$ 9.62















Non-GAAP net income per common share:













Basic $ 2.94

$ 3.62

$ 10.23

$ 10.70 Diluted $ 2.92

$ 3.60

$ 10.17

$ 10.62





(1) See 'Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation' above for more information. (2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation' above for more information. (3) See 'Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation' above for more information.

Free cash flow reconciliation:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands) Cash provided by operating activities $ 239,336

$ 296,887

$ 457,901

$ 670,549 Purchases of property, equipment,

and software (13,174)

(18,051)

(45,120)

(50,857) Free cash flow $ 226,162

$ 278,836

$ 412,781

$ 619,692

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Fourth Quarter 2025:



Approximately: Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:

GAAP operating margin 14.4 % Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 1.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin 15.5 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate reconciliation:

GAAP effective tax rate 20 % Non-GAAP adjustments (2) (4) % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 16 % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share reconciliation:

GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.58 to $1.68 Non-GAAP adjustments (1)(2) $0.24 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.82 to $1.92





(1) In the fourth quarter of 2025, we expect to incur approximately $10 million of non-GAAP adjustments, primarily associated with our cost reduction initiatives. (2) In the fourth quarter of 2024, and previously in 2023, 2021, and 2020, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transaction related to certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. The transactions resulted in a step-up in the tax basis of intellectual property rights and correlated increases in foreign deferred tax assets based on the fair value of the transferred intellectual property rights. This adjustment represents the fourth quarter 2025 impact of these transactions.

Non-GAAP Financial Guidance

Now that we have entered the fourth quarter of 2025, we are able to estimate our anticipated fourth quarter 2025 non-GAAP adjustments with a reasonable degree of certainty and reconcile these forward-looking adjusted measures without unreasonable efforts. Our forward-looking guidance for consolidated "adjusted operating margin," "adjusted effective tax rate," and "adjusted diluted earnings per share" represents non-GAAP financial measures that excludes or otherwise has been adjusted for special items from our U.S. GAAP financial statements. We consider these items to be necessary adjustments for purposes of evaluating our ongoing business performance and are often considered non-recurring. Such adjustments are subjective and involve significant management judgment.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUES BY SEGMENT, CHANNEL, AND GEOGRAPHY (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

% Change

Constant Currency % Change (1)





Favorable (Unfavorable)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Q3 2025-

2024

YTD 2025-

2024

Q3 2025-

2024

YTD 2025-

2024

($ in thousands) Crocs Brand:





























North America:





























Wholesale $ 144,353

$ 162,103

$ 481,563

$ 516,427

(10.9) %

(6.8) %

(10.9) %

(6.6) % Direct-to-consumer 303,352

328,714

791,789

846,018

(7.7) %

(6.4) %

(7.7) %

(6.3) % Total North America (2) 447,705

490,817

1,273,352

1,362,445

(8.8) %

(6.5) %

(8.8) %

(6.4) % International:





























Wholesale 220,003

233,461

824,276

776,420

(5.8) %

6.2 %

(6.7) %

6.6 % Direct-to-consumer 168,521

133,820

459,799

377,038

25.9 %

22.0 %

23.1 %

21.0 % Total International 388,524

367,281

1,284,075

1,153,458

5.8 %

11.3 %

4.2 %

11.2 % Total Crocs Brand $ 836,229

$ 858,098

$ 2,557,427

$ 2,515,903

(2.5) %

1.7 %

(3.2) %

1.7 %































Crocs Brand:





























Wholesale $ 364,356

$ 395,564

$ 1,305,839

$ 1,292,847

(7.9) %

1.0 %

(8.4) %

1.3 % Direct-to-consumer 471,873

462,534

1,251,588

1,223,056

2.0 %

2.3 %

1.2 %

2.1 % Total Crocs Brand 836,229

858,098

2,557,427

2,515,903

(2.5) %

1.7 %

(3.2) %

1.7 % HEYDUDE Brand:





























Wholesale 69,402

113,018

279,855

361,600

(38.6) %

(22.6) %

(38.7) %

(22.6) % Direct-to-consumer 90,670

91,084

245,725

234,832

(0.5) %

4.6 %

(0.7) %

4.5 % Total HEYDUDE Brand (3) 160,072

204,102

525,580

596,432

(21.6) %

(11.9) %

(21.7) %

(11.9) % Total consolidated revenues $ 996,301

$ 1,062,200

$ 3,083,007

$ 3,112,335

(6.2) %

(0.9) %

(6.8) %

(0.9) %





(1) Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information. (2) North America includes the United States and Canada. (3) The vast majority of HEYDUDE Brand revenues are derived from North America.

