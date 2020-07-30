Crocs, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results

Diluted EPS Increased 51% to $0.83

Operating Income Grew 18%

Record E-Commerce Revenue Growth of 68%

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women, and children, today announced its second quarter 2020 financial results.

Andrew Rees, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Amidst unprecedented market conditions globally, we delivered exceptional performance in our Americas and e-commerce businesses and increased profit despite a very challenging environment. Our performance demonstrates the strength of the Crocs brand and underscores the work we've done expanding the desirability, relevance, and consideration of our brand and product offering globally."

Q2 Highlights

  • Global revenues were $331.5 million, declining 7.6% from the second quarter of 2019, or 6.0% on a constant currency basis. Four out of five of our key geographies delivered revenue growth - United States, Korea, China, and Germany.
  • Global e-commerce revenue increased by 67.7% with strong growth in all regions.
  • Operating margin rose approximately 380 basis points to 17.1% and adjusted operating margin increased approximately 800 basis points to 22.3%.
  • Diluted earnings per share grew 50.9% to $0.83, or 71.2% to $1.01 on an adjusted basis.
  • Cash flow from operations nearly doubled.

COVID-19 Update on Operations

As described during our first quarter earnings conference call and subsequent updates, COVID-19 has impacted the Crocs business globally, including through store closures or reduced operating hours and decreased retail traffic. Most of our 360 company-operated stores were closed for some period during the second quarter, as well as many partner stores and wholesale customers' doors. As of June 30, 2020, 98% of our company-operated stores were open. Additional detail by region on company-operated stores is below.

  • Americas. Our company-operated stores closed in mid-March and started to reopen in mid-May. Currently, the majority of our stores in the United States are open.
  • Asia. Outside of China and Korea, most of our company-operated stores were closed for the majority of the quarter.
  • EMEA. Our company-operated stores in Western Europe closed in mid-April and reopened in mid-May, while stores in Russia closed in early April and reopened in early June.

While many brick-and-mortar stores were closed, Crocs.com and other digital commerce platforms remained open. We saw record quarterly sales in e-commerce as well as strong sell-through in e-tail and wholesale partner e-commerce sites, as consumers migrated to online shopping. These strong growth rates have recently started to temper as brick-and-mortar has started to reopen.

As outlined during our first quarter earnings call, we focused on positioning the business for both short- and long-term success. Our leadership quickly established both a defensive and offensive playbook that we began to implement in early March. The defensive measures are now complete and our offensive playbook has started to show results, as evidenced by our second quarter performance.

Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results:

  • Revenues were $331.5 million, a decline of 7.6% from the second quarter of 2019, or 6.0% on a constant currency basis. E-commerce revenue grew 67.7%, while wholesale revenue declined 19.5% and retail revenue declined 41.8% due to COVID-19 related store closures. Retail comparable store sales on a constant currency basis grew 10.5% upon re-opening.
  • Gross margin was 54.3%, an increase of 150 basis points from last year's second quarter. Adjusted gross margin was 55.2%, which excludes $3.2 million or 100 basis points of non-recurring expenditures for COVID-19-related inventory charges in Asia and costs related to our U.S. distribution center. Adjusted gross margin rose 160 basis points compared to last year's second quarter, benefiting from product mix, higher prices on certain product, and lower levels of promotions and discounts. For a reconciliation of gross margin to adjusted gross margin, see the 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' schedule below.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were $123.3 million, down from $141.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, as we reduced expenses during the pandemic. SG&A included non-GAAP adjustments of $14.0 million compared to $0.2 million in last year's second quarter. Most charges were a result of $8.2 million of frontline healthcare product donations. Our adjusted SG&A was or 33.0% of revenues versus 39.4%, in last year's second quarter. For a reconciliation of SG&A to adjusted SG&A, see the 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' schedule below.
  • Income from operations increased 18.3% to $56.6 million from $47.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, and operating margin rose 380 basis points to 17.1%. Excluding non-GAAP gross margin and SG&A charges, adjusted income from operations rose 44.2% to $73.8 million and adjusted operating margin was 22.3% compared to 14.3% in the second quarter of 2019, as detailed on the 'Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation' schedule below.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 50.9% to $0.83, as compared with $0.55 in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding non-GAAP charges, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.01, or 71.2%, above the $0.59 in the second quarter of 2019, as detailed on the 'Non-GAAP earnings per share reconciliation' schedule below.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights: 

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $151.4 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $108.3 million as of December 31, 2019.
  • Inventory decreased to $146.8 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $172.0 million as of December 31, 2019.
  • Capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2020, were $24.3 million, compared to $18.7 million during the same period in 2019.
  • At June 30, 2020, there were $275.0 million of borrowings outstanding on our credit facility after reducing borrowings by $75.0 million during the second quarter. We have ample liquidity, including $151.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and up to $224.4 million of available borrowings under our facility.

Share Repurchase Activity

As previously announced, we temporarily suspended share repurchases to preserve maximum liquidity and flexibility. During the second quarter of 2020, we did not repurchase any shares. As of June 30, 2020, approximately $469 million remained on our share repurchase authorization.

Investments to Support Long-Term Growth

During the second quarter of 2020, we opened our new global headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado, less than 20 miles outside of downtown Denver. The state-of-the-art facility will allow us to significantly expand our ability to attract talent. We also entered into a lease for a new distribution center adjacent to our existing facility in Dayton, Ohio. The new facility will be dedicated to e-commerce fulfillment and will significantly increase our distribution capacity in the Americas. Finally, we anticipate completing the relocation of our distribution center in the Netherlands in 2021.

Financial Outlook:

Given the continued disruption and global uncertainty related to COVID-19, we previously withdrew the guidance provided on February 27, 2020. We are not providing third quarter guidance. However, excluding the impact of any future shutdowns in major markets for full year 2020, we expect:

  • Revenue: Revenue for the remainder of 2020 to be approximately flat compared to the back-half of 2019
  • Tax: A tax rate of 11% for 2020
  • Inventory: Inventory to be constrained throughout the remainder of 2020 reflecting our decision to significantly reduce inventory purchases as a result of the pandemic
  • Capital Expenditures: Approximately $50 million, which reflects investment to support future growth that we had previously deferred

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2020 results is scheduled for today, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:30 am ET. The call participation number is (877) 790-7808. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at (800) 585-8367. International participants can dial (647) 689-5638 to take part in the conference call and can access a replay of the call at (416) 621-4642. All of these calls will require the input of the conference identification number 4756429. The call will also be streamed live on the Crocs website, www.crocs.com. This audio webcast will remain available at www.crocs.com through July 30, 2021.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2020, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential impacts to our business related to the COVID-19 pandemic, our financial condition, brand and liquidity outlook and expectations regarding our 2020 revenue, tax rate, inventory, and capital expenditures. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the COVID-19 outbreak and related government, private sector, and individual consumer responsive actions; current global financial conditions, including economic impacts resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak; the effect of competition in our industry; our ability to effectively manage our future growth or declines in revenues; changing consumer preferences; our ability to maintain and expand revenues and gross margin; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plans; our ability to develop and sell new products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; the effect of potential adverse currency exchange rate fluctuations and other international operating risks; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues

$

331,549

$

358,899

$

612,709

$

654,848

Cost of sales

151,616

169,520

298,614

327,854

Gross profit

179,933

189,379

314,095

326,994

Selling, general and administrative expenses

123,338

141,548

236,688

246,585

Income from operations

56,595

47,831

77,407

80,409

Foreign currency losses, net

(687)

(261)

(918)

(1,478)

Interest income

49

131

146

326

Interest expense

(2,170)

(2,421)

(4,091)

(4,238)

Other income (expense), net

907

(604)

928

(14)

Income before income taxes

54,694

44,676

73,472

75,005

Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,857)

5,478

5,830

11,097

Net income

$

56,551

$

39,198

$

67,642

$

63,908

Net income per common share:






Basic

$

0.84

$

0.55

$

1.00

$

0.89

Diluted

$

0.83

$

0.55

$

0.99

$

0.87

Weighted average common shares outstanding:






Basic

67,416

70,936

67,674

71,967

Diluted

68,038

71,915

68,664

73,369

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS PER SHARE
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Numerator:






Net income

$

56,551

$

39,198

$

67,642

$

63,908

Denominator:






Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

67,416

70,936

67,674

71,967

Plus: Dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units

622

979

990

1,402

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

68,038

71,915

68,664

73,369








Net income per common share:






Basic

$

0.84

$

0.55

$

1.00

$

0.89

Diluted

$

0.83

$

0.55

$

0.99

$

0.87

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and par value amounts)





June 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

151,370

$

108,253

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $24,997 and $18,797, respectively

160,279

108,199

Inventories

146,804

172,028

Income taxes receivable

3,809

1,341

Other receivables

10,433

8,711

Restricted cash - current

1,690

1,500

Prepaid expenses and other assets

19,545

25,350

Total current assets

493,930

425,382

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $83,306 and $79,604, respectively

52,136

47,405

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $90,677 and $82,760, respectively

43,773

47,095

Goodwill

1,581

1,578

Deferred tax assets, net

24,218

24,747

Restricted cash

1,759

2,292

Right-of-use assets

183,490

182,228

Other assets

9,997

8,075

Total assets

$

810,884

$

738,802




LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

83,221

$

95,754

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

94,233

108,677

Income taxes payable

6,357

4,207

Current operating lease liabilities

49,168

48,585

Total current liabilities

232,979

257,223

Long-term income taxes payable

4,133

4,522

Long-term borrowings

275,000

205,000

Long-term operating lease liabilities

141,887

140,148

Other liabilities

1

4

Total liabilities

654,000

606,897

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 5.0 million shares authorized including 1.0 million authorized as Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, none outstanding




Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 250.0 million shares authorized, 104.9 million and 104.0 million issued, 67.5 million and 68.2 million outstanding, respectively

105

104

Treasury stock, at cost, 37.5 million and 35.8 million shares, respectively

(587,940)

(546,208)

Additional paid-in capital

502,958

495,903

Retained earnings

308,127

240,485

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(66,366)

(58,379)

Total stockholders' equity

156,884

131,905

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

810,884

$

738,802

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income

$

67,642

$

63,908

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

13,499

11,865

Operating lease cost

30,213

29,679

Inventory donations

8,821

5

Provision for doubtful accounts, net

6,507

988

Share-based compensation

5,942

7,401

Other non-cash items

2,029

(1,627)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

(62,146)

(73,000)

Inventories

11,240

(9,955)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,002

(912)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(15,316)

26,548

Operating lease liabilities

(29,166)

(34,732)

Cash provided by operating activities

40,267

20,168

Cash flows from investing activities:


Purchases of property, equipment, and software

(24,328)

(18,722)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

434

260

Other

(116)


Cash used in investing activities

(24,010)

(18,462)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Proceeds from bank borrowings

150,000

95,000

Repayments of bank borrowings

(80,000)


Dividends—Series A convertible preferred stock (1)



(2,985)

Repurchases of common stock

(39,159)

(108,475)

Other

(1,964)

(1,635)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

28,877

(18,095)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(2,360)

410

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

42,774

(15,979)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period

112,045

127,530

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period

$

154,819

$

111,551


(1)

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, represents $3.0 million paid to induce conversion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to common stock.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present "Non-GAAP cost of sales," "Non-GAAP gross profit," "Non-GAAP gross margin," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses," "Non-GAAP net income," "Non-GAAP income from operations",  "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted," and "Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share," which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented.

We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Management uses non-GAAP results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our condensed consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, management believes it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or non-recurring items. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)




Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in thousands)

GAAP revenues

$

331,549

$

358,899

$

612,709

$

654,848








GAAP cost of sales

$

151,616

$

169,520

$

298,614

$

327,854

New distribution centers (1)

(812)

$

(3,138)

(1,739)

(4,303)

COVID-19 inventory write-off (2)

(2,396)



(2,396)


Other



(23)



(133)

Total adjustments

(3,208)

(3,161)

(4,135)

(4,436)

Non-GAAP cost of sales

$

148,408

$

166,359

$

294,479

$

323,418








GAAP gross profit

$

179,933

$

189,379

$

314,095

$

326,994

GAAP gross margin

54.3

%

52.8

%

51.3

%

49.9

%








Non-GAAP gross profit

$

183,141

$

192,540

$

318,230

$

331,430

Non-GAAP gross margin

55.2

%

53.6

%

51.9

%

50.6

%


(1)

Represents non-recurring expenses, including expansion costs, related to our distribution centers in Dayton, Ohio and Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

(2)

Represents an inventory write-off in our Asia Pacific segment associated with the impact of COVID-19.

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in thousands)

GAAP revenues

$

331,549

$

358,899

$

612,709

$

654,848








GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

123,338

$

141,548

$

236,688

$

246,585

Donations of inventory

(8,218)



(9,920)


COVID-19 severance costs

(2,403)



(2,403)


COVID-19 impact of bad debt expense (1)

(1,708)



(4,481)


Other COVID-19 costs (2)

(644)



(644)


Duplicate headquarters rent (3)

(487)



(694)


Non-recurring expenses associated with cost reduction initiatives in 2019



(204)



(889)

Other

(550)



(481)


Total adjustments

(14,010)

(204)

(18,623)

(889)

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (4)

$

109,328

$

141,344

$

218,065

$

245,696








GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues

37.2

%

39.4

%

38.6

%

37.7

%

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues

33.0

%

39.4

%

35.6

%

37.5

%


(1)

Represents bad debt expense associated with the impact of COVID-19 on wholesale partners in our Asia Pacific and Americas segments.

(2)

Represents costs incurred in response to the COVID-19, including hazard pay, cleaning costs, and legal costs.

(3)

Represents ongoing duplicate rent costs associated with our move to our new headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado, while we conclude the lease for our former headquarters in Niwot, Colorado.

(4)

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax.

Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in thousands)

GAAP revenues

$

331,549

$

358,899

$

612,709

$

654,848








GAAP income from operations

$

56,595

$

47,831

$

77,407

$

80,409

Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1)

3,208

3,161

4,135

4,436

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2)

14,010

204

18,623

889

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

73,813

$

51,196

$

100,165

$

85,734








GAAP operating margin

17.1

%

13.3

%

12.6

%

12.3

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

22.3

%

14.3

%

16.3

%

13.1

%


(1)

See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details.

(2)

See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more details.

Non-GAAP earnings per share reconciliation:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in thousands, except per share data)

Numerator:






GAAP net income

$

56,551

$

39,198

$

67,642

$

63,908

Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1)

3,208

3,161

4,135

4,436

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2)

14,010

204

18,623

889

Non-GAAP other income adjustment (3)

(919)



(919)


Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (4)

(4,075)



(5,460)


Non-GAAP net income

$

68,775

$

42,563

$

84,021

$

69,233

Denominator:






GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

67,416

70,936

67,674

71,967

Plus: GAAP dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units

622

979

990

1,402

GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

68,038

71,915

68,664

73,369








GAAP net income per common share:






Basic

$

0.84

$

0.55

$

1.00

$

0.89

Diluted

$

0.83

$

0.55

$

0.99

$

0.87








Non-GAAP net income per common share:






Basic

$

1.02

$

0.60

$

1.24

$

0.96

Diluted

$

1.01

$

0.59

$

1.22

$

0.94


(1)

See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more information.

(2)

See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more information.

(3)

Represents a fair value adjustment associated with our donations of inventory.

(4)

In the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019, non-GAAP adjustments were in jurisdictions subject to a full valuation allowance, and thus had no material net tax impact.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUES BY SEGMENT
(UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

% Change

Constant Currency % Change (1)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Q2 2020-2019

YTD 2020-2019

Q2 2020-2019

YTD 2020-2019

(in thousands)

Americas:














Wholesale

$

67,428

$

69,957

$

158,233

$

141,186

(3.6)

%

12.1

%

(2.6)

%

13.3

%

Retail

34,220

65,900

68,839

103,976

(48.1)

%

(33.8)

%

(48.0)

%

(33.8)

%

E-commerce

69,936

34,583

92,236

54,404

102.2

%

69.5

%

102.6

%

69.8

%

Total Americas

171,584

170,440

319,308

299,566

0.7

%

6.6

%

1.2

%

7.2

%

Asia Pacific:














Wholesale

35,282

63,862

80,863

132,812

(44.8)

%

(39.1)

%

(43.1)

%

(37.3)

%

Retail

21,805

26,865

31,991

40,768

(18.8)

%

(21.5)

%

(15.7)

%

(18.5)

%

E-commerce

36,486

27,697

46,179

35,891

31.7

%

28.7

%

34.6

%

31.7

%

Total Asia Pacific

93,573

118,424

159,033

209,471

(21.0)

%

(24.1)

%

(18.7)

%

(21.8)

%

EMEA














Wholesale

42,166

46,136

98,877

110,627

(8.6)

%

(10.6)

%

(5.3)

%

(7.6)

%

Retail

4,187

10,688

8,181

16,105

(60.8)

%

(49.2)

%

(59.5)

%

(48.0)

%

E-commerce

20,023

13,137

27,218

18,953

52.4

%

43.6

%

57.6

%

48.1

%

Total EMEA

66,376

69,961

134,276

145,685

(5.1)

%

(7.8)

%

(1.8)

%

(4.8)

%

  Total segment revenues

331,533

358,825

612,617

654,722

(7.6)

%

(6.4)

%

(6.0)

%

(4.7)

%

Other businesses

16

74

92

126

(78.4)

%

(27.0)

%

(78.4)

%

(27.0)

%

Total consolidated revenues

$

331,549

$

358,899

$

612,709

$

654,848

(7.6)

%

(6.4)

%

(6.0)

%

(4.7)

%
















Total wholesale

$

144,892

$

180,029

$

338,065

$

384,751

(19.5)

%

(12.1)

%

(17.7)

%

(10.2)

%

Total retail

60,212

103,453

109,011

160,849

(41.8)

%

(32.2)

%

(40.8)

%

(31.3)

%

Total e-commerce

126,445

75,417

165,633

109,248

67.7

%

51.6

%

69.8

%

53.6

%

Total consolidated revenues

$

331,549

$

358,899

$

612,709

$

654,848

(7.6)

%

(6.4)

%

(6.0)

%

(4.7)

%


(1)

Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RETAIL STORE COUNTS
(UNAUDITED) 











March 31, 2020

Opened

Closed

June 30,
2020

Type:







Outlet stores

194

3

6

191

Retail stores

108

2

6

104

Kiosk/store in store

65





65

Total

367

5

12

360

Operating segment:







Americas

166

1

2

165

Asia Pacific

146

4

8

142

EMEA

55



2

53

Total

367

5

12

360




















December 31, 2019

Opened

Closed/Transferred

June 30,
2020

Type:







Outlet stores

193

5

7

191

Retail stores

109

3

8

104

Kiosk/store-in-store

65

1

1

65

Total

367

9

16

360

Operating segment:







Americas

165

2

2

165

Asia Pacific

145

5

8

142

EMEA

57

2

6

53

Total

367

9

16

360

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
DIGITAL SALES PERCENTAGE, COMPARABLE RETAIL STORE SALES, AND DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER COMPARABLE SALES
(UNAUDITED) 

Digital sales, which includes sales through our company-owned website, third party marketplaces, and e-tailers, as a percent of total revenues, by operating segment were:


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Digital sales as a percent of total revenues:






  Americas

58.4

%

30.7

%

44.8

%

28.7

%

  Asia Pacific

46.6

%

30.9

%

37.5

%

25.7

%

  EMEA

63.4

%

40.3

%

50.7

%

35.9

%

  Global

56.1

%

32.6

%

44.2

%

29.4

%

Comparable retail store sales and direct-to-consumer store sales by operating segment are shown below. Consistent with our definition of comparable store sales described in a footnote to the below tables, these results include 94 comparable stores in April, 110 comparable stores in May, and 247 comparable stores in June.


Constant Currency (1)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Comparable retail store sales: (2)






  Americas

18.2

%

17.6

%

21.0

%

15.6

%

  Asia Pacific

8.5

%

0.7

%

(2.8)

%

0.3

%

  EMEA

(14.0)

%

8.2

%

(6.5)

%

8.6

%

  Global

10.5

%

11.8

%

9.0

%

10.6

%





Constant Currency (1)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Direct-to-consumer comparable sales (includes retail and e-commerce): (2)






  Americas

74.9

%

20.8

%

49.9

%

18.7

%

  Asia Pacific

22.7

%

3.5

%

13.9

%

3.0

%

  EMEA

40.6

%

14.5

%

32.7

%

16.0

%

  Global

49.1

%

14.2

%

34.7

%

13.5

%


(1)

Reflects period over period change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information.

(2)

Comparable store status is determined on a monthly basis. Comparable store sales include the revenues of stores that have been in operation for more than twelve months. Stores in which selling square footage has changed more than 15% as a result of a remodel, expansion, or reduction are excluded until the thirteenth month in which they have comparable prior year sales. Temporarily closed stores are excluded from the comparable store sales calculation during the month of closure. Location closures in excess of three months are excluded until the thirteenth month post re-opening. E-commerce revenues are based on same site sales period over period.

  

