Crocs, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter Revenue and Raises 2021 Guidance
First Quarter Revenues Grew 64% to $460 million
Operating Income Increased $104 million to $125 million
First Quarter Diluted EPS of $1.47 Up from $0.16
Apr 27, 2021, 07:00 ET
BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced its first quarter 2021 financial results.
Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Demand for the Crocs brand is stronger than ever with expected 2021 revenue growth of 40% to 50%. In the first quarter we achieved record revenues and profitability, with growth in all regions and all channels. We have raised full year guidance as we continue to see consumer demand for our product accelerate globally."
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Record first quarter revenues of $460.1 million increased 63.6%, or 60.5% on a constant currency basis, with growth in all regions and channels.
- Digital sales grew 75.3% to represent 32.3% of revenue versus 30.1% last year.
- Asia achieved strong double-digit growth of 26.2%, or 20.1% on a constant currency basis.
- Sandals revenues increased 17.1% to represent 17.3% of footwear sales.
- Operating income increased to $124.7 million from $20.8 million last year and operating margins expanded significantly to 27.1% versus 7.4% in 2020.
- Diluted earnings per share were $1.47 compared to $0.16 for the same period last year.
Amounts referred to as "Adjusted" are Non-GAAP measures and include adjustments that are described under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures." A reconciliation of these amounts to their GAAP counterparts are contained in the schedules below.
First Quarter 2021 Operating Results
- Revenues were $460.1 million, an increase of 63.6% from the same period last year, or 60.5% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") grew 93.3% and wholesale revenues grew 50.1%.
- Gross margin of 55.0% increased 730 basis points compared to 47.7% in the same period last year. Adjusted gross margin of 55.2% rose 720 basis points from the same period last year.
- SG&A expenses of $128.5 million increased from $113.4 million in the same period last year and SG&A as a percent of revenues improved to 27.9% from 40.3%. Adjusted SG&A improved to 27.9% of revenues versus 38.7% for the same period last year.
- Income from operations grew to $124.7 million from $20.8 million for the same period last year, while operating margin expanded to 27.1% from 7.4%. Adjusted income from operations rose 376.9% to $125.7 million and adjusted operating margin was 27.3% compared to 9.4% for the same period last year.
- Diluted earnings per share increased 818.8% to a quarterly record of $1.47, as compared to $0.16 for the same period last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.49, or 577.3% above the $0.22 for the same period last year.
First Quarter 2021 Geographic Summary
- Americas: Revenues of $276.4 million increased 87.5% on a constant currency basis.
- Asia Pacific: Revenues of $82.6 million increased 20.1% on a constant currency basis.
- EMEA: Revenues of $101.1 million increased 41.0% on a constant currency basis.
First Quarter 2021 Channel Summary
- DTC: Revenues increased 93.3% to $170.1 million compared to $88.0 million for the same period last year.
- Wholesale: Revenues increased 50.1% to $290.0 million compared to $193.2 million for the same period last year.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
- Cash and cash equivalents were $255.9 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $135.8 million as of December 31, 2020.
- Inventories increased to $196.5 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $175.1 million as of December 31,
- 2020 and $195.8 million as of March 31, 2020.
- Capital expenditures during the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $8.0 million, compared to $16.1 million for the same period last year.
- Borrowings at March 31, 2021 were $341.1 million. During the first quarter, we issued $350.0 million of 4.250% senior notes due 2029 and repaid the balance on our senior revolving credit facility with a portion of the proceeds. The senior notes are reported on our balance sheet at face value, less unamortized issuance costs. Our liquidity position remains strong with $499.7 million in available borrowing capacity.
Share Repurchase Activity
During the first quarter and excluding the impact of the fourth quarter 2020 final accelerated share repurchase settlement in January 2021, we repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of our common stock for $50.0 million at an average price of $76.95 per share.
As of March 31, 2021, $287.8 million of our $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization remained available for future repurchases. In April 2021, the Board approved an increase to our repurchase authorization such that $1.0 billion remains available today for future common stock repurchases.
Financial Outlook
Second Quarter 2021
With respect to the second quarter of 2021, we expect:
- Revenue growth to be between 60% and 70% compared to second quarter 2020 revenues of $331.5 million.
- Non-GAAP adjustments of approximately $3 million related to distribution center investments that will impact gross margin.
- Non-GAAP operating margin to be between 21% and 23%.
Full Year 2021
With respect to 2021, we expect:
- Revenue growth to be between 40% and 50% compared to 2020 revenues of $1,386.0 million.
- Non-GAAP adjustments of approximately $12 to $15 million related to distribution center investments that will impact gross margin.
- Non-GAAP operating margin to be between 22% and 24%.
- GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 20%.
- Capital expenditures of approximately $100 to $130 million for supply chain investments to support growth.
Conference Call Information
A conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 8:30 am ET. To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The webcast will also be available live and on replay through April 27, 2022 at this site.
About Crocs, Inc.
Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.
In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes estimates, projections, and statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential impacts to our business related to the COVID-19 pandemic, our financial condition, brand and liquidity outlook, and expectations regarding our future revenue, tax rate, capital expenditures, and operating margin. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the COVID-19 pandemic and related government, private sector, and individual consumer responsive actions; current global financial conditions, including economic impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; the effect of competition in our industry; our ability to effectively manage our future growth or declines in revenues; changing consumer preferences; our ability to maintain and expand revenues and gross margin; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plans; our ability to develop and sell new products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; the effect of potential adverse currency exchange rate fluctuations and other international operating risks; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
All information in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenues
|
$
|
460,098
|
$
|
281,160
|
Cost of sales
|
206,879
|
146,998
|
Gross profit
|
253,219
|
134,162
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
128,533
|
113,350
|
Income from operations
|
124,686
|
20,812
|
Foreign currency losses, net
|
(504)
|
(231)
|
Interest income
|
27
|
97
|
Interest expense
|
(1,632)
|
(1,921)
|
Other income, net
|
11
|
21
|
Income before income taxes
|
122,588
|
18,778
|
Income tax expense
|
24,190
|
7,687
|
Net income
|
$
|
98,398
|
$
|
11,091
|
Net income per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.50
|
$
|
0.16
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.47
|
$
|
0.16
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
65,458
|
67,931
|
Diluted
|
66,848
|
69,218
|
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS PER SHARE
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Numerator:
|
Net income
|
$
|
98,398
|
$
|
11,091
|
Denominator:
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
65,458
|
67,931
|
Plus: Dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units
|
1,390
|
1,287
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
66,848
|
69,218
|
Net income per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.50
|
$
|
0.16
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.47
|
$
|
0.16
|
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and par value amounts)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
255,869
|
$
|
135,802
|
Restricted cash - current
|
1,473
|
1,542
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $18,615 and $21,093, respectively
|
228,717
|
149,847
|
Inventories
|
196,477
|
175,121
|
Income taxes receivable
|
3,830
|
1,857
|
Other receivables
|
19,912
|
10,816
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
20,904
|
17,856
|
Total current assets
|
727,182
|
492,841
|
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $83,429 and
|
70,150
|
57,467
|
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $99,513 and $95,426, respectively
|
34,762
|
37,636
|
Goodwill
|
1,651
|
1,719
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
336,590
|
350,784
|
Restricted cash
|
3,904
|
1,929
|
Right-of-use assets
|
179,785
|
167,421
|
Other assets
|
8,299
|
8,926
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,362,323
|
$
|
1,118,723
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
141,942
|
$
|
112,778
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
111,159
|
126,704
|
Income taxes payable
|
24,317
|
5,038
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
48,330
|
47,064
|
Total current liabilities
|
325,748
|
291,584
|
Long-term income taxes payable
|
198,769
|
205,974
|
Long-term borrowings
|
341,103
|
180,000
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
165,818
|
146,401
|
Other liabilities
|
4,654
|
4,131
|
Total liabilities
|
1,036,092
|
828,090
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 5.0 million shares authorized including
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 250.0 million shares authorized, 105.6 million
|
106
|
105
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 40.4 million and 39.1 million shares, respectively
|
(783,926)
|
(688,849)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
525,289
|
482,385
|
Retained earnings
|
651,744
|
553,346
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(66,982)
|
(56,354)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
326,231
|
290,633
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,362,323
|
$
|
1,118,723
|
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
98,398
|
$
|
11,091
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
8,054
|
6,907
|
Operating lease cost
|
14,832
|
14,994
|
Share-based compensation
|
8,054
|
3,964
|
Other non-cash items
|
(1,844)
|
5,877
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(81,186)
|
(73,232)
|
Inventories
|
(23,795)
|
(29,268)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
16,599
|
3,294
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
6,332
|
(16,218)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(15,294)
|
(12,323)
|
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
30,150
|
(84,914)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of property, equipment, and software
|
(7,983)
|
(16,076)
|
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
|
—
|
25
|
Other
|
—
|
(116)
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
(7,983)
|
(16,167)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from notes issuance
|
350,000
|
—
|
Proceeds from bank borrowings
|
40,000
|
145,000
|
Repayments of bank borrowings
|
(220,000)
|
—
|
Deferred debt issuance costs
|
(7,531)
|
(475)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(50,000)
|
(39,159)
|
Repurchases of common stock for tax withholding
|
(10,462)
|
(2,573)
|
Other
|
236
|
331
|
Cash provided by financing activities
|
102,243
|
103,124
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
(2,437)
|
(3,496)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
121,973
|
(1,453)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period
|
139,273
|
112,045
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period
|
$
|
261,246
|
$
|
110,592
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present "Non-GAAP cost of sales," "Non-GAAP gross profit," "Non-GAAP gross margin," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses," "Non-GAAP income from operations", "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit)," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP net income," "Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted," and "Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We also present future period guidance for "Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin" and "Non-GAAP effective tax rate." Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented.
We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.
Management uses non-GAAP results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our condensed consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, management believes it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or non-recurring items. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|
Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation:
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
(in thousands)
|
GAAP revenues
|
$
|
460,098
|
$
|
281,160
|
GAAP cost of sales
|
$
|
206,879
|
$
|
146,998
|
Adjustments for new distribution centers (1)
|
(985)
|
(927)
|
Non-GAAP cost of sales
|
$
|
205,894
|
$
|
146,071
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
253,219
|
$
|
134,162
|
GAAP gross margin
|
55.0
|
%
|
47.7
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
254,204
|
$
|
135,089
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
55.2
|
%
|
48.0
|
%
|
(1) Represents expenses, including expansion costs, related to our distribution centers in Dayton, Ohio and Dordrecht, the Netherlands.
|
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation:
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
(in thousands)
|
GAAP revenues
|
$
|
460,098
|
$
|
281,160
|
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
|
$
|
128,533
|
$
|
113,350
|
Donations of inventory
|
—
|
(1,702)
|
COVID-19 impact of bad debt expense (1)
|
—
|
(2,773)
|
Duplicate headquarters rent (2)
|
—
|
(207)
|
Other
|
—
|
69
|
Total adjustments
|
—
|
(4,613)
|
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (3)
|
$
|
128,533
|
$
|
108,737
|
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues
|
27.9
|
%
|
40.3
|
%
|
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues
|
27.9
|
%
|
38.7
|
%
|
(1) Represents prior year bad debt expense associated with the impact of COVID-19 on wholesale partners in our Asia Pacific segment.
|
(2) Represents prior year duplicate rent costs associated with our prior year move to our new headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado.
|
(3) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax.
|
Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation:
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
(in thousands)
|
GAAP revenues
|
$
|
460,098
|
$
|
281,160
|
GAAP income from operations
|
$
|
124,686
|
$
|
20,812
|
Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1)
|
985
|
927
|
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2)
|
—
|
4,613
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
$
|
125,671
|
$
|
26,352
|
GAAP operating margin
|
27.1
|
%
|
7.4
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
27.3
|
%
|
9.4
|
%
|
(1) See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details.
|
(2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more details.
|
Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation:
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
(in thousands)
|
GAAP income from operations
|
$
|
124,686
|
$
|
20,812
|
GAAP income before income taxes
|
122,588
|
18,778
|
Non-GAAP income from operations (1)
|
$
|
125,671
|
$
|
26,352
|
GAAP non-operating income (expenses):
|
Foreign currency losses, net
|
(504)
|
(231)
|
Interest income
|
27
|
97
|
Interest expense
|
(1,632)
|
(1,921)
|
Other income, net
|
11
|
21
|
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
|
$
|
123,573
|
$
|
24,318
|
GAAP income tax expense
|
$
|
24,190
|
$
|
7,687
|
Tax effect of non-GAAP operating adjustments
|
249
|
1,385
|
Impact of 2020 intra-entity IP transfer (2)
|
(352)
|
—
|
Non-GAAP income tax expense
|
$
|
24,087
|
$
|
9,072
|
GAAP effective income tax rate
|
19.7
|
%
|
40.9
|
%
|
Non-GAAP effective income tax rate
|
19.5
|
%
|
37.3
|
%
|
(1) See 'Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation' above for more details.
|
(2) In the fourth quarter of 2020, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transfer of certain intellectual
|
Non-GAAP earnings per share reconciliation:
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Numerator:
|
GAAP net income
|
$
|
98,398
|
$
|
11,091
|
Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1)
|
985
|
927
|
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2)
|
—
|
4,613
|
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
103
|
(1,385)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
99,486
|
$
|
15,246
|
Denominator:
|
GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
65,458
|
67,931
|
Plus: GAAP dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units
|
1,390
|
1,287
|
GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
66,848
|
69,218
|
GAAP net income per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.50
|
$
|
0.16
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.47
|
$
|
0.16
|
Non-GAAP net income per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.52
|
$
|
0.22
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.49
|
$
|
0.22
|
(1) See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more information.
|
(2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more information.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
|
Second Quarter 2021:
|
Approximately:
|
Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:
|
GAAP operating margin
|
20% to 22%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments associated with distribution center investments
|
1%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
21% to 23%
|
Full Year 2021:
|
Approximately:
|
Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:
|
GAAP operating margin
|
21% to 23%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments associated with distribution center investments
|
1%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
22% to 24%
|
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUES BY SEGMENT
(UNAUDITED)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
% Change
|
Constant Currency %
|
2021
|
2020
|
Favorable (Unfavorable)
|
(in thousands)
|
Americas:
|
Wholesale
|
$
|
144,773
|
$
|
90,805
|
59.4
|
%
|
60.4
|
%
|
Direct-to-consumer (2)
|
131,636
|
56,918
|
131.3
|
%
|
130.9
|
%
|
Total Americas
|
276,409
|
147,723
|
87.1
|
%
|
87.5
|
%
|
Asia Pacific:
|
Wholesale
|
58,624
|
45,580
|
28.6
|
%
|
23.1
|
%
|
Direct-to-consumer
|
23,968
|
19,880
|
20.6
|
%
|
13.2
|
%
|
Total Asia Pacific
|
82,592
|
65,460
|
26.2
|
%
|
20.1
|
%
|
EMEA:
|
Wholesale
|
86,604
|
56,711
|
52.7
|
%
|
44.2
|
%
|
Direct-to-consumer
|
14,455
|
11,190
|
29.2
|
%
|
24.5
|
%
|
Total EMEA
|
101,059
|
67,901
|
48.8
|
%
|
41.0
|
%
|
Total segment revenues
|
460,060
|
281,084
|
63.7
|
%
|
60.6
|
%
|
Unallocated corporate and other
|
38
|
76
|
(50.0)
|
%
|
(50.0)
|
%
|
Total consolidated revenues
|
$
|
460,098
|
$
|
281,160
|
63.6
|
%
|
60.5
|
%
|
Total wholesale
|
$
|
290,039
|
$
|
193,172
|
50.1
|
%
|
46.8
|
%
|
Total direct-to-consumer
|
170,059
|
87,988
|
93.3
|
%
|
90.8
|
%
|
Total consolidated revenues
|
$
|
460,098
|
$
|
281,160
|
63.6
|
%
|
60.5
|
%
|
(1) Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of
|
(2) Direct-to-consumer revenues consist of sales generated through our company-operated retail stores (previously our "Retail" channel) and
|
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RETAIL STORE COUNTS
(UNAUDITED)
|
December 31,
|
Opened
|
Closed
|
March 31,
|
Company-operated retail locations:
|
Americas
|
165
|
—
|
—
|
165
|
Asia Pacific
|
137
|
—
|
2
|
135
|
EMEA
|
49
|
—
|
—
|
49
|
Total
|
351
|
—
|
2
|
349
|
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
DIGITAL SALES PERCENTAGE AND DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER COMPARABLE SALES
(UNAUDITED)
|
Digital sales, which includes sales through our company-owned websites, third party marketplaces, and e-tailers, as a percent of
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Digital sales as a percent of total revenues:
|
Americas
|
29.2
|
%
|
29.0
|
%
|
Asia Pacific
|
30.9
|
%
|
24.4
|
%
|
EMEA
|
41.8
|
%
|
38.2
|
%
|
Global
|
32.3
|
%
|
30.1
|
%
|
Comparable direct-to-consumer sales by operating segment are shown below.
|
Constant Currency (1)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Direct-to-consumer comparable sales: (2)
|
Americas
|
100.0
|
%
|
18.0
|
%
|
Asia Pacific
|
14.5
|
%
|
(6.1)
|
%
|
EMEA
|
49.9
|
%
|
16.6
|
%
|
Global
|
71.1
|
%
|
10.9
|
%
|
(1) Reflects period over period change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP
|
(2) Comparable store status is determined on a monthly basis. Comparable store sales include the revenues of stores
|
