Crocs, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter Revenue and Raises 2021 Guidance

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced its first quarter 2021 financial results.

Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Demand for the Crocs brand is stronger than ever with expected 2021 revenue growth of 40% to 50%. In the first quarter we achieved record revenues and profitability, with growth in all regions and all channels. We have raised full year guidance as we continue to see consumer demand for our product accelerate globally."

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Record first quarter revenues of $460.1 million increased 63.6%, or 60.5% on a constant currency basis, with growth in all regions and channels.

increased 63.6%, or 60.5% on a constant currency basis, with growth in all regions and channels. Digital sales grew 75.3% to represent 32.3% of revenue versus 30.1% last year.

Asia achieved strong double-digit growth of 26.2%, or 20.1% on a constant currency basis.

achieved strong double-digit growth of 26.2%, or 20.1% on a constant currency basis. Sandals revenues increased 17.1% to represent 17.3% of footwear sales.

Operating income increased to $124.7 million from $20.8 million last year and operating margins expanded significantly to 27.1% versus 7.4% in 2020.

from last year and operating margins expanded significantly to 27.1% versus 7.4% in 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $1.47 compared to $0.16 for the same period last year.

Amounts referred to as "Adjusted" are Non-GAAP measures and include adjustments that are described under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures." A reconciliation of these amounts to their GAAP counterparts are contained in the schedules below.

First Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Revenues were $460.1 million , an increase of 63.6% from the same period last year, or 60.5% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") grew 93.3% and wholesale revenues grew 50.1%.

were , an increase of 63.6% from the same period last year, or 60.5% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") grew 93.3% and wholesale revenues grew 50.1%. Gross margin of 55.0% increased 730 basis points compared to 47.7% in the same period last year. Adjusted gross margin of 55.2% rose 720 basis points from the same period last year.

of 55.0% increased 730 basis points compared to 47.7% in the same period last year. Adjusted gross margin of 55.2% rose 720 basis points from the same period last year. SG&A expenses of $128.5 million increased from $113.4 million in the same period last year and SG&A as a percent of revenues improved to 27.9% from 40.3%. Adjusted SG&A improved to 27.9% of revenues versus 38.7% for the same period last year.

of increased from in the same period last year and SG&A as a percent of revenues improved to 27.9% from 40.3%. Adjusted SG&A improved to 27.9% of revenues versus 38.7% for the same period last year. Income from operations grew to $124.7 million from $20.8 million for the same period last year, while operating margin expanded to 27.1% from 7.4%. Adjusted income from operations rose 376.9% to $125.7 million and adjusted operating margin was 27.3% compared to 9.4% for the same period last year.

grew to from for the same period last year, while operating margin expanded to 27.1% from 7.4%. Adjusted income from operations rose 376.9% to and adjusted operating margin was 27.3% compared to 9.4% for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share increased 818.8% to a quarterly record of $1.47 , as compared to $0.16 for the same period last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.49 , or 577.3% above the $0.22 for the same period last year.

First Quarter 2021 Geographic Summary

Americas : Revenues of $276.4 million increased 87.5% on a constant currency basis.

: Revenues of increased 87.5% on a constant currency basis. Asia Pacific : Revenues of $82.6 million increased 20.1% on a constant currency basis.

: Revenues of increased 20.1% on a constant currency basis. EMEA: Revenues of $101.1 million increased 41.0% on a constant currency basis.

First Quarter 2021 Channel Summary

DTC : Revenues increased 93.3% to $170.1 million compared to $88.0 million for the same period last year.

: Revenues increased 93.3% to compared to for the same period last year. Wholesale: Revenues increased 50.1% to $290.0 million compared to $193.2 million for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $255.9 million as of March 31, 2021 , compared to $135.8 million as of December 31, 2020 .

were as of , compared to as of . Inventories increased to $196.5 million as of March 31, 2021 , compared to $175.1 million as of December 31,

increased to as of , compared to as of December 31, 2020 and $195.8 million as of March 31, 2020 .

as of . Capital expenditures during the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $8.0 million , compared to $16.1 million for the same period last year.

during the three months ended were , compared to for the same period last year. Borrowings at March 31, 2021 were $341.1 million . During the first quarter, we issued $350.0 million of 4.250% senior notes due 2029 and repaid the balance on our senior revolving credit facility with a portion of the proceeds. The senior notes are reported on our balance sheet at face value, less unamortized issuance costs. Our liquidity position remains strong with $499.7 million in available borrowing capacity.

Share Repurchase Activity

During the first quarter and excluding the impact of the fourth quarter 2020 final accelerated share repurchase settlement in January 2021, we repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of our common stock for $50.0 million at an average price of $76.95 per share.

As of March 31, 2021, $287.8 million of our $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization remained available for future repurchases. In April 2021, the Board approved an increase to our repurchase authorization such that $1.0 billion remains available today for future common stock repurchases.

Financial Outlook

Second Quarter 2021

With respect to the second quarter of 2021, we expect:

Revenue growth to be between 60% and 70% compared to second quarter 2020 revenues of $331.5 million .

. Non-GAAP adjustments of approximately $3 million related to distribution center investments that will impact gross margin.

related to distribution center investments that will impact gross margin. Non-GAAP operating margin to be between 21% and 23%.

Full Year 2021

With respect to 2021, we expect:

Revenue growth to be between 40% and 50% compared to 2020 revenues of $1,386.0 million .

. Non-GAAP adjustments of approximately $12 to $15 million related to distribution center investments that will impact gross margin.

to related to distribution center investments that will impact gross margin. Non-GAAP operating margin to be between 22% and 24%.

GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 20%.

Capital expenditures of approximately $100 to $130 million for supply chain investments to support growth.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 8:30 am ET. To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The webcast will also be available live and on replay through April 27, 2022 at this site.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates, projections, and statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential impacts to our business related to the COVID-19 pandemic, our financial condition, brand and liquidity outlook, and expectations regarding our future revenue, tax rate, capital expenditures, and operating margin. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the COVID-19 pandemic and related government, private sector, and individual consumer responsive actions; current global financial conditions, including economic impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; the effect of competition in our industry; our ability to effectively manage our future growth or declines in revenues; changing consumer preferences; our ability to maintain and expand revenues and gross margin; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plans; our ability to develop and sell new products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; the effect of potential adverse currency exchange rate fluctuations and other international operating risks; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Revenues $ 460,098



$ 281,160

Cost of sales 206,879



146,998

Gross profit 253,219



134,162

Selling, general and administrative expenses 128,533



113,350

Income from operations 124,686



20,812

Foreign currency losses, net (504)



(231)

Interest income 27



97

Interest expense (1,632)



(1,921)

Other income, net 11



21

Income before income taxes 122,588



18,778

Income tax expense 24,190



7,687

Net income $ 98,398



$ 11,091

Net income per common share:





Basic $ 1.50



$ 0.16

Diluted $ 1.47



$ 0.16

Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 65,458



67,931

Diluted 66,848



69,218



CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Numerator:





Net income $ 98,398



$ 11,091

Denominator:





Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 65,458



67,931

Plus: Dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units 1,390



1,287

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 66,848



69,218









Net income per common share:





Basic $ 1.50



$ 0.16

Diluted $ 1.47



$ 0.16



CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and par value amounts)



March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 255,869



$ 135,802

Restricted cash - current 1,473



1,542

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $18,615 and $21,093, respectively 228,717



149,847

Inventories 196,477



175,121

Income taxes receivable 3,830



1,857

Other receivables 19,912



10,816

Prepaid expenses and other assets 20,904



17,856

Total current assets 727,182



492,841

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $83,429 and

$86,305, respectively 70,150



57,467

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $99,513 and $95,426, respectively 34,762



37,636

Goodwill 1,651



1,719

Deferred tax assets, net 336,590



350,784

Restricted cash 3,904



1,929

Right-of-use assets 179,785



167,421

Other assets 8,299



8,926

Total assets $ 1,362,323



$ 1,118,723









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 141,942



$ 112,778

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 111,159



126,704

Income taxes payable 24,317



5,038

Current operating lease liabilities 48,330



47,064

Total current liabilities 325,748



291,584

Long-term income taxes payable 198,769



205,974

Long-term borrowings 341,103



180,000

Long-term operating lease liabilities 165,818



146,401

Other liabilities 4,654



4,131

Total liabilities 1,036,092



828,090

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 5.0 million shares authorized including

1.0 million authorized as Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, none outstanding —



—

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 250.0 million shares authorized, 105.6 million

and 105.0 million issued, 65.2 million and 65.9 million outstanding, respectively 106



105

Treasury stock, at cost, 40.4 million and 39.1 million shares, respectively (783,926)



(688,849)

Additional paid-in capital 525,289



482,385

Retained earnings 651,744



553,346

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (66,982)



(56,354)

Total stockholders' equity 326,231



290,633

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,362,323



$ 1,118,723



CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 98,398



$ 11,091

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 8,054



6,907

Operating lease cost 14,832



14,994

Share-based compensation 8,054



3,964

Other non-cash items (1,844)



5,877

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (81,186)



(73,232)

Inventories (23,795)



(29,268)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 16,599



3,294

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,332



(16,218)

Operating lease liabilities (15,294)



(12,323)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 30,150



(84,914)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, equipment, and software (7,983)



(16,076)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment —



25

Other —



(116)

Cash used in investing activities (7,983)



(16,167)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from notes issuance 350,000



—

Proceeds from bank borrowings 40,000



145,000

Repayments of bank borrowings (220,000)



—

Deferred debt issuance costs (7,531)



(475)

Repurchases of common stock (50,000)



(39,159)

Repurchases of common stock for tax withholding (10,462)



(2,573)

Other 236



331

Cash provided by financing activities 102,243



103,124

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,437)



(3,496)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 121,973



(1,453)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 139,273



112,045

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 261,246



$ 110,592



CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present "Non-GAAP cost of sales," "Non-GAAP gross profit," "Non-GAAP gross margin," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses," "Non-GAAP income from operations", "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit)," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP net income," "Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted," and "Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We also present future period guidance for "Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin" and "Non-GAAP effective tax rate." Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented.

We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Management uses non-GAAP results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our condensed consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, management believes it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or non-recurring items. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation:















Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 460,098



$ 281,160









GAAP cost of sales $ 206,879



$ 146,998

Adjustments for new distribution centers (1) (985)



(927)

Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 205,894



$ 146,071









GAAP gross profit $ 253,219



$ 134,162

GAAP gross margin 55.0 %

47.7 %







Non-GAAP gross profit $ 254,204



$ 135,089

Non-GAAP gross margin 55.2 %

48.0 %

(1) Represents expenses, including expansion costs, related to our distribution centers in Dayton, Ohio and Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 460,098



$ 281,160









GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 128,533



$ 113,350

Donations of inventory —



(1,702)

COVID-19 impact of bad debt expense (1) —



(2,773)

Duplicate headquarters rent (2) —



(207)

Other —



69

Total adjustments —



(4,613)

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (3) $ 128,533



$ 108,737









GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues 27.9 %

40.3 % Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues 27.9 %

38.7 %

(1) Represents prior year bad debt expense associated with the impact of COVID-19 on wholesale partners in our Asia Pacific segment. (2) Represents prior year duplicate rent costs associated with our prior year move to our new headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado. (3) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax.

Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 460,098



$ 281,160









GAAP income from operations $ 124,686



$ 20,812

Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1) 985



927

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2) —



4,613

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 125,671



$ 26,352









GAAP operating margin 27.1 %

7.4 % Non-GAAP operating margin 27.3 %

9.4 %

(1) See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details. (2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more details.

Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(in thousands) GAAP income from operations $ 124,686



$ 20,812

GAAP income before income taxes 122,588



18,778









Non-GAAP income from operations (1) $ 125,671



$ 26,352

GAAP non-operating income (expenses):





Foreign currency losses, net (504)



(231)

Interest income 27



97

Interest expense (1,632)



(1,921)

Other income, net 11



21

Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 123,573



$ 24,318









GAAP income tax expense $ 24,190



$ 7,687

Tax effect of non-GAAP operating adjustments 249



1,385

Impact of 2020 intra-entity IP transfer (2) (352)



—

Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 24,087



$ 9,072









GAAP effective income tax rate 19.7 %

40.9 % Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 19.5 %

37.3 %

(1) See 'Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation' above for more details. (2) In the fourth quarter of 2020, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transfer of certain intellectual

property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. The transfer resulted in a step-up in the tax basis of

intellectual property rights and a correlated increase in foreign deferred tax assets based on the fair value of the transferred intellectual

property rights. This adjustment represents the current period impact of this transfer, net of the realization of deferred tax assets that were

subject to a valuation allowance.

Non-GAAP earnings per share reconciliation:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(in thousands, except per share data) Numerator:





GAAP net income $ 98,398



$ 11,091

Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1) 985



927

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2) —



4,613

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 103



(1,385)

Non-GAAP net income $ 99,486



$ 15,246

Denominator:





GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 65,458



67,931

Plus: GAAP dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units 1,390



1,287

GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 66,848



69,218









GAAP net income per common share:





Basic $ 1.50



$ 0.16

Diluted $ 1.47



$ 0.16









Non-GAAP net income per common share:





Basic $ 1.52



$ 0.22

Diluted $ 1.49



$ 0.22



(1) See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more information. (2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation' above for more information.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Second Quarter 2021:



Approximately: Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:

GAAP operating margin 20% to 22% Non-GAAP adjustments associated with distribution center investments 1% Non-GAAP operating margin 21% to 23%



Full Year 2021:



Approximately: Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:

GAAP operating margin 21% to 23% Non-GAAP adjustments associated with distribution center investments 1% Non-GAAP operating margin 22% to 24%

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUES BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31,

% Change

Constant Currency %

Change (1)

2021

2020

Favorable (Unfavorable)

(in thousands) Americas:















Wholesale $ 144,773



$ 90,805



59.4 %



60.4 % Direct-to-consumer (2) 131,636



56,918



131.3 %



130.9 % Total Americas 276,409



147,723



87.1 %



87.5 % Asia Pacific:















Wholesale 58,624



45,580



28.6 %



23.1 % Direct-to-consumer 23,968



19,880



20.6 %



13.2 % Total Asia Pacific 82,592



65,460



26.2 %



20.1 % EMEA:















Wholesale 86,604



56,711



52.7 %



44.2 % Direct-to-consumer 14,455



11,190



29.2 %



24.5 % Total EMEA 101,059



67,901



48.8 %



41.0 % Total segment revenues 460,060



281,084



63.7 %



60.6 % Unallocated corporate and other 38



76



(50.0) %



(50.0) % Total consolidated revenues $ 460,098



$ 281,160



63.6 %



60.5 %

















Total wholesale $ 290,039



$ 193,172



50.1 %



46.8 % Total direct-to-consumer 170,059



87,988



93.3 %



90.8 % Total consolidated revenues $ 460,098



$ 281,160



63.6 %



60.5 %

(1) Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of

GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information. (2) Direct-to-consumer revenues consist of sales generated through our company-operated retail stores (previously our "Retail" channel) and

company-operated e-commerce websites and third-party e-commerce marketplaces (previously our "E-commerce" channel).

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RETAIL STORE COUNTS (UNAUDITED)



December 31,

2020

Opened

Closed

March 31,

2021 Company-operated retail locations:













Americas 165



—



—



165

Asia Pacific 137



—



2



135

EMEA 49



—



—



49

Total 351



—



2



349



CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES DIGITAL SALES PERCENTAGE AND DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER COMPARABLE SALES (UNAUDITED)

Digital sales, which includes sales through our company-owned websites, third party marketplaces, and e-tailers, as a percent of

total revenues, by operating segment were:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Digital sales as a percent of total revenues:





Americas 29.2 %

29.0 % Asia Pacific 30.9 %

24.4 % EMEA 41.8 %

38.2 % Global 32.3 %

30.1 %



Comparable direct-to-consumer sales by operating segment are shown below.





Constant Currency (1)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Direct-to-consumer comparable sales: (2)





Americas 100.0 %

18.0 % Asia Pacific 14.5 %

(6.1) % EMEA 49.9 %

16.6 % Global 71.1 %

10.9 %

(1) Reflects period over period change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP

financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information. (2) Comparable store status is determined on a monthly basis. Comparable store sales include the revenues of stores

that have been in operation for more than twelve months. Stores in which selling square footage has changed more

than 15% as a result of a remodel, expansion, or reduction are excluded until the thirteenth month in which they

have comparable prior year sales. Temporarily closed stores are excluded from the comparable store sales calculation

during the month of closure and in the same month in the following year. Location closures in excess of three months

are excluded until the thirteenth month post re-opening. E-commerce revenues are based on same site sales period

over period.

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.

