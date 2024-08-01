Crocs, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter Revenues and Raises Full Year 2024 Earnings Per Share Outlook

Second Quarter Revenues Increased 4% Over Last Year To $1,112 Million

Second Quarter Diluted EPS Up 11% to $3.77 and Adjusted Diluted EPS Up 12% to $4.01

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, today announced its second quarter 2024 financial results.

"We reported record second quarter results on both the top and bottom line which exceeded our guidance on all Enterprise metrics," said Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer. "Strength in the quarter was led by our Crocs Brand with exceptional growth internationally. As it relates to HEYDUDE, we are making improvements to support long-term brand health and are focused on driving brand heat by accelerating marketing in the second half of the year."

Mr. Rees continued, "Based on the strength of our second quarter, we are lifting our operating margin and earnings per share outlook for the fiscal year while maintaining our revenue guidance. Our terrific cash flow generation provides us the flexibility to reinvest in our business, pay down debt and repurchase shares."

Amounts referred to as "Adjusted" or "Non-GAAP" are Non-GAAP measures and include adjustments that are described under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures." A reconciliation of these amounts to their GAAP counterparts are contained in the schedules below.

Second Quarter 2024 Operating Results (Compared to the Same Period Last Year)

Consolidated revenues were $1,112 million , an increase of 3.6%, or 4.8% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") revenues grew 8.9%, or 10.0% on a constant currency basis. Wholesale revenues contracted 1.3%, flat on a constant currency basis.

were , an increase of 3.6%, or 4.8% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") revenues grew 8.9%, or 10.0% on a constant currency basis. Wholesale revenues contracted 1.3%, flat on a constant currency basis. Gross margin was 61.4% compared to 57.9%. Adjusted gross margin improved 330 basis points to 61.4% compared to 58.1%.

was 61.4% compared to 57.9%. Adjusted gross margin improved 330 basis points to 61.4% compared to 58.1%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") of $356 million increased 17.6% from $303 million , and represented 32.0% of revenues. Adjusted SG&A of $356 million increased 19.4% from $298 million , and represented 32.0% of revenues.

of increased 17.6% from , and represented 32.0% of revenues. Adjusted SG&A of increased 19.4% from , and represented 32.0% of revenues. Income from operations of $326 million increased 2.3% from $318 million , resulting in operating margin of 29.3%. Adjusted income from operations of $326 million increased 0.4% from $325 million , resulting in adjusted operating margin of 29.3%.

of increased 2.3% from , resulting in operating margin of 29.3%. Adjusted income from operations of increased 0.4% from , resulting in adjusted operating margin of 29.3%. Diluted earnings per share of $3.77 increased 11.2% from $3.39 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $4.01 increased 11.7% from $3.59 .

of increased 11.2% from . Adjusted diluted earnings per share of increased 11.7% from . During the quarter, we repaid $200 million of debt. We repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares for $175 million , and at quarter end, $700 million of share repurchase authorization remained available for future repurchases.

Second Quarter 2024 Brand Summary

Crocs Brand : Revenues increased 9.7% to $914 million , or 11.2% on a constant currency basis. Channel DTC revenues increased 12.5% to $479 million , or 13.8% on a constant currency basis. Wholesale revenues increased 6.9% to $435 million , or 8.6% on a constant currency basis. Geography North America revenues increased 3.0% to $489 million , or 3.2% on a constant currency basis. International revenues increased 18.7% to $425 million , or 22.0% on a constant currency basis.

: Revenues increased 9.7% to , or 11.2% on a constant currency basis. HEYDUDE Brand : Revenues decreased 17.5% to $198 million . Channel DTC revenues decreased 7.6% to $84 million . Wholesale revenues decreased 23.5% to $114 million .

: Revenues decreased 17.5% to .

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow (June 30, 2024 as compared to June 30, 2023)

Cash and cash equivalents were $168 million compared to $166 million .

were compared to . Inventories were $377 million compared to $436 million .

were compared to . Total borrowings were $1,530 million compared to $2,027 million .

were compared to . Capital expenditures were $33 million compared to $52 million .

Financial Outlook

Third Quarter 2024

With respect to the third quarter of 2024, we expect:

Revenues to be down 1.5% to up 0.5% compared to third quarter 2023, at currency rates as of the end of the last reported period. Crocs Brand to grow 3% to 5% compared to third quarter 2023. HEYDUDE Brand to be down 16% to 14% compared to third quarter 2023.

Adjusted operating margin of approximately 24.5%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.95 to $3.10 .

Full Year 2024

With respect to 2024, we expect:

Revenue growth of 3% to 5% compared to 2023, at currency rates as of the end of the last reported period. Revenues for the Crocs Brand to grow approximately 7% to 9%. Revenues for the HEYDUDE Brand to be down approximately 10% to 8%.

Adjusted operating margin of more than 25% compared to prior guidance of approximately 25%.

Non-GAAP adjustments of approximately $28 million related to the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system for HEYDUDE, and costs to transition to our new HEYDUDE distribution center in Las Vegas, Nevada .

related to the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system for HEYDUDE, and costs to transition to our new HEYDUDE distribution center in . Combined GAAP tax rate of approximately 21.5% and non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 18.0%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $12.45 to $12.90 compared to prior guidance of $12.25 to $12.73 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance does not assume any impact from potential future share repurchases.

to compared to prior guidance of to . Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance does not assume any impact from potential future share repurchases. Capital expenditures of $100 million to $110 million compared to prior guidance of $120 million to $130 million .

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 results is scheduled for today, Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 8:30 am ET. To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The webcast will also be available live and on replay through August 1, 2025 at this site.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates, projections, and statements relating to our business plans, commitments, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential impacts to our business related to cost inflation, our financial condition, brand and liquidity outlook, and expectations regarding our future financial results, share repurchases, our strategy, plans, objectives, expectations (financial or otherwise) and intentions, future financial results and growth potential, statements regarding third quarter and full year 2024 financial outlook and future profitability, cash flows, and brand strength, anticipated product portfolio and our ability to deliver sustained, highly profitable growth and create significant shareholder value. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: cost inflation; current global financial conditions; the effect of competition in our industry; our ability to effectively manage our future growth or declines in revenues; changing consumer preferences; our ability to maintain and expand revenues and gross margin; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plans; our ability to develop and sell new products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; the effect of potential adverse currency exchange rate fluctuations and other international operating risks; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this document speaks only as of August 1, 2024. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues $ 1,111,502

$ 1,072,367

$ 2,050,135

$ 1,956,533 Cost of sales 429,586

451,060

846,142

858,856 Gross profit 681,916

621,307

1,203,993

1,097,677 Selling, general and administrative expenses 356,178

302,818

651,826

544,260 Income from operations 325,738

318,489

552,167

553,417 Foreign currency gains (losses), net (1,323)

551

(3,596)

148 Interest income 1,126

548

1,542

719 Interest expense (29,161)

(43,063)

(59,724)

(85,700) Other income, net 45

717

65

424 Income before income taxes 296,425

277,242

490,454

469,008 Income tax expense 67,518

64,830

109,093

107,053 Net income $ 228,907

$ 212,412

$ 381,361

$ 361,955 Net income per common share:













Basic $ 3.79

$ 3.42

$ 6.31

$ 5.84 Diluted $ 3.77

$ 3.39

$ 6.26

$ 5.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 60,320

62,037

60,442

61,937 Diluted 60,766

62,603

60,910

62,616

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and par value amounts)



June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,734

$ 149,288 Restricted cash - current 2

2 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $34,899 and $27,591, respectively 420,199

305,747 Inventories 376,599

385,054 Income taxes receivable 2,502

4,413 Other receivables 20,282

21,071 Prepaid expenses and other assets 39,586

45,129 Total current assets 1,026,904

910,704 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $133,215 and $120,510, respectively 244,067

238,315 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $150,026 and $138,611, respectively 1,785,303

1,792,562 Goodwill 711,542

711,588 Deferred tax assets, net 640,587

667,972 Restricted cash 3,292

3,807 Right-of-use assets 292,089

287,440 Other assets 16,014

31,446 Total assets $ 4,719,798

$ 4,643,834 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 244,853

$ 260,978 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 285,095

285,771 Income taxes payable 92,550

65,952 Current borrowings —

23,328 Current operating lease liabilities 63,918

62,267 Total current liabilities 686,416

698,296 Deferred tax liabilities, net 12,841

12,912 Long-term income taxes payable 557,581

565,171 Long-term borrowings 1,529,566

1,640,996 Long-term operating lease liabilities 277,112

269,769 Other liabilities 3,071

2,767 Total liabilities 3,066,587

3,189,911 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 250.0 million shares authorized, 110.3 million and 110.1 million issued, 59.6 million and 60.5 million outstanding, respectively 110

110 Treasury stock, at cost, 50.8 million and 49.6 million shares, respectively (2,071,289)

(1,888,869) Additional paid-in capital 844,595

826,685 Retained earnings 2,993,126

2,611,765 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (113,331)

(95,768) Total stockholders' equity 1,653,211

1,453,923 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,719,798

$ 4,643,834









CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 381,361

$ 361,955 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 33,705

25,780 Operating lease cost 40,654

36,592 Share-based compensation 17,744

15,852 Asset impairment 24,081

— Other non-cash items 18,517

769 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and assumed liabilities:





Accounts receivable (119,159)

(113,838) Inventories 5,172

34,884 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,247

(32,413) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (19,034)

27,819 Right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (42,069)

(35,176) Income taxes 30,443

8,389 Cash provided by operating activities 373,662

330,613 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, equipment, and software (32,806)

(51,645) Cash used in investing activities (32,806)

(51,645) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 78,156

214,634 Repayments of borrowings (216,405)

(513,703) Deferred debt issuance costs (1,173)

(612) Repurchases of common stock (175,011)

— Repurchases of common stock for tax withholding (5,913)

(11,636) Other 168

— Cash used in financing activities (320,178)

(311,317) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,747)

7,049 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 17,931

(25,300) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 153,097

194,885 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 171,028

$ 169,585

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present "Non-GAAP gross profit," "Non-GAAP gross margin," "Non-GAAP gross margin by brand," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses," "Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues," "Non-GAAP income from operations," "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP operating margin by brand," "Non-GAAP income before income taxes," "Non-GAAP income tax expense," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP net income," and "Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We also present future period guidance for "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP income from operations," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share." Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented.

We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Management uses non-GAAP results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, in addition to corresponding GAAP measures, are useful to investors and other users of our condensed consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends by providing meaningful information about operations compared to our peers by excluding the impacts of various differences.

Management believes Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, and Non-GAAP gross margin by brand are useful performance measures for investors because they provide investors with a means of comparing these measures between periods without the impact of certain expenses that we believe are not indicative of our routine cost of sales. Our routine cost of sales includes core product costs and distribution expenses primarily related to receiving, inspecting, warehousing, and packaging product and transportation costs associated with delivering products from distribution centers. Costs not indicative of our routine cost of sales may or may not be recurring in nature and include costs to expand and transition to new distribution centers.

Management believes Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues are useful performance measures for investors because they provide a more meaningful comparison to prior periods and may be indicative of the level of such expenses to be incurred in future periods. These measures exclude the impact of certain expenses not related to our normal operations, such as costs related to the integration of HEYDUDE and other costs that are expected to be non-recurring in nature.

Non-GAAP income from operations, Non-GAAP operating margin, and Non-GAAP operating margin by brand reflect the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, as discussed above. We believe these are useful performance measures for investors because they provide a useful basis to compare performance in the period to prior periods.

Non-GAAP income before income taxes reflects the impact of Non-GAAP income from operations, as discussed above. We believe this is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides a useful basis to compare performance in the period to prior periods.

Management believes Non-GAAP income tax expense is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides a basis to compare our tax rates to historical tax rates, and because the adjustment is necessary in order to calculate Non-GAAP net income.

Management believes Non-GAAP effective tax rate is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides an ongoing effective tax rate that they can use for historical comparisons and forecasting.

Management believes Non-GAAP net income is a useful performance measure for investors because it focuses on underlying operating results and trends and improves the comparability of our results to prior periods. This measure reflects the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, and Non-GAAP income tax expense, as described above.

Management believes Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share are useful performance measures for investors because they focus on underlying operating results and trends and improve the comparability of our results to prior periods. These measures reflect the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, and Non-GAAP income tax expense, as described above.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, management believes it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or non-recurring items. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 1,111,502

$ 1,072,367

$ 2,050,135

$ 1,956,533















GAAP gross profit $ 681,916

$ 621,307

$ 1,203,993

$ 1,097,677 Distribution centers (1) —

1,586

3,242

4,867 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 681,916

$ 622,893

$ 1,207,235

$ 1,102,544















GAAP gross margin 61.4 %

57.9 %

58.7 %

56.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 61.4 %

58.1 %

58.9 %

56.4 %





(1) During the six months ended June 30, 2024, adjustments primarily relate to costs to transition to our new HEYDUDE distribution center in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, adjustments represent expenses, including expansion costs and duplicate rent costs, related to our distribution centers in Dayton, Ohio and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Non-GAAP gross margin reconciliation by brand:

Crocs Brand:



Three Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 GAAP Crocs Brand gross margin 64.1 %

61.9 % Non-GAAP adjustments:





Distribution centers (1) — %

0.1 % Non-GAAP Crocs Brand gross margin 64.1 %

62.0 %





(1) Represents prior year expenses, including expansion costs and duplicate rent costs, primarily related to our distribution centers in Dayton, Ohio.

HEYDUDE Brand:



Three Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 GAAP HEYDUDE Brand gross margin 49.1 %

47.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments:





Distribution centers — %

less than 0.1% Non-GAAP HEYDUDE Brand gross margin 49.1 %

47.1 %

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 1,111,502

$ 1,072,367

$ 2,050,135

$ 1,956,533















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 356,178

$ 302,818

$ 651,826

$ 544,260 Impairment related to information technology systems (1) —

—

(18,172)



Impairment related to distribution centers (2) —

—

(6,933)



Information technology project discontinuation —

—

—

(4,119) HEYDUDE integration costs —

(130)

—

(1,416) Duplicate headquarters rent (3) —

(1,126)

—

(2,193) Other (4) —

(3,248)

—

(5,608) Total adjustments —

(4,504)

(25,105)

(13,336) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (5) $ 356,178

$ 298,314

$ 626,721

$ 530,924















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues 32.0 %

28.2 %

31.8 %

27.8 % Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues 32.0 %

27.8 %

30.6 %

27.1 %





(1) Represents an impairment of information technology systems related to the HEYDUDE integration. (2) Primarily represents an impairment of the right-of-use assets for our former HEYDUDE Brand warehouses in Las Vegas, Nevada associated with our move to our new distribution center and an impairment of the right-of-use asset for our former Crocs Brand warehouse in Oudenbosch, the Netherlands. (3) Represents duplicate rent costs associated with our move to a new headquarters. (4) Includes various restructuring costs, as well as costs associated with the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning system. (5) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax.

Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 1,111,502

$ 1,072,367

$ 2,050,135

$ 1,956,533















GAAP income from operations $ 325,738

$ 318,489

$ 552,167

$ 553,417 Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments (1) —

1,586

3,242

4,867 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2) —

4,504

25,105

13,336 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 325,738

$ 324,579

$ 580,514

$ 571,620















GAAP operating margin 29.3 %

29.7 %

26.9 %

28.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin 29.3 %

30.3 %

28.3 %

29.2 %





(1) See 'Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details. (2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation' above for more details.

Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands) GAAP income from operations $ 325,738

$ 318,489

$ 552,167

$ 553,417 GAAP income before income taxes 296,425

277,242

490,454

469,008















Non-GAAP income from operations (1) $ 325,738

$ 324,579

$ 580,514

$ 571,620 GAAP non-operating income (expenses):













Foreign currency gains (losses), net (1,323)

551

(3,596)

148 Interest income 1,126

548

1,542

719 Interest expense (29,161)

(43,063)

(59,724)

(85,700) Other income, net 45

717

65

424 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 296,425

$ 283,332

$ 518,801

$ 487,211















GAAP income tax expense $ 67,518

$ 64,830

$ 109,093

$ 107,053 Tax effect of non-GAAP operating adjustments —

1,544

7,141

4,614 Impact of intra-entity IP transfers (2) (14,729)

(7,695)

(25,167)

(12,516) Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 52,789

$ 58,679

$ 91,067

$ 99,151















GAAP effective income tax rate 22.8 %

23.4 %

22.2 %

22.8 % Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 17.8 %

20.7 %

17.6 %

20.4 %





(1) See 'Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation' above for more details. (2) In the fourth quarter of 2023, and previously in 2021 and 2020, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transfer of certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. The transfers resulted in a step-up in the tax basis of intellectual property rights and correlated increases in foreign deferred tax assets based on the fair value of the transferred intellectual property rights. This adjustment represents the current period impact of these transfers.

Non-GAAP net income per share reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands, except per share data) Numerator:













GAAP net income $ 228,907

$ 212,412

$ 381,361

$ 361,955 Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments (1) —

1,586

3,242

4,867 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2) —

4,504

25,105

13,336 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 14,729

6,151

18,026

7,902 Non-GAAP net income $ 243,636

$ 224,653

$ 427,734

$ 388,060 Denominator:













GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 60,320

62,037

60,442

61,937 Plus: GAAP dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units 446

566

468

679 GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 60,766

62,603

60,910

62,616















GAAP net income per common share:













Basic $ 3.79

$ 3.42

$ 6.31

$ 5.84 Diluted $ 3.77

$ 3.39

$ 6.26

$ 5.78















Non-GAAP net income per common share:













Basic $ 4.04

$ 3.62

$ 7.08

$ 6.27 Diluted $ 4.01

$ 3.59

$ 7.02

$ 6.20





(1) See 'Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation' above for more information. (2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation' above for more information.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Full Year 2024:



Approximately: Non-GAAP operating margin and operating income reconciliation:

GAAP operating margin Over 24% Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily related to IT system impairments (1) 1 % Non-GAAP operating margin Over 25% Non-GAAP effective tax rate reconciliation:

GAAP effective tax rate 21.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily related to amortization of intellectual property (1)(2) (3.5) % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 18.0 % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share reconciliation:

GAAP diluted earnings per share $11.66 to $12.11 Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily related to IT system impairments and amortization of intellectual property (1)(2) $0.79 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $12.45 to $12.90





(1) For the full year 2024, we expect to incur approximately $28 million in costs primarily for an impairment of information technology systems related to the HEYDUDE integration and costs to transition to our new HEYDUDE distribution center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (2) In the fourth quarter of 2023, and previously in 2021 and 2020, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transfer of certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. The transfers resulted in a step-up in the tax basis of intellectual property rights and correlated increases in foreign deferred tax assets based on the fair value of the transferred intellectual property rights. This adjustment represents the current period impact of these transfers.

Non-GAAP Financial Guidance

Our forward-looking guidance for consolidated "adjusted operating margin," and "adjusted diluted earnings per share" represents non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or otherwise have been adjusted for special items from our U.S. GAAP financial statements. We consider these items to be necessary adjustments for purposes of evaluating our ongoing business performance and are often considered non-recurring. Such adjustments are subjective and involve significant management judgment.

While we are able to estimate full year non-GAAP adjustments, we are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP measure quarter-by-quarter because we are unable to predict the timing of these adjustments with a reasonable degree of certainty. By their very nature, special and other non-core items are difficult to anticipate with precision because they are generally associated with unexpected and unplanned events that impact our company and its financial results. Therefore, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures for the guidance related to the third quarter of 2024.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUES BY SEGMENT, CHANNEL, and GEOGRAPHY (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change

Constant Currency % Change (1)





Favorable (Unfavorable)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Q2 2024-2023

YTD 2024-2023

Q2 2024-2023

YTD 2024-2023

($ in thousands) Crocs Brand:





























North America:





























Wholesale $ 173,987

$ 181,085

$ 354,325

$ 353,140

(3.9) %

0.3 %

(3.8) %

0.3 % Direct-to-consumer 314,728

293,473

517,304

472,727

7.2 %

9.4 %

7.4 %

9.5 % Total North America (2) 488,715

474,558

871,629

825,867

3.0 %

5.5 %

3.2 %

5.6 % International:





























Wholesale 261,294

226,257

542,959

464,765

15.5 %

16.8 %

18.5 %

19.4 % Direct-to-consumer 163,980

132,135

243,218

191,096

24.1 %

27.3 %

27.9 %

30.8 % Total International 425,274

358,392

786,177

655,861

18.7 %

19.9 %

22.0 %

22.8 % Total Crocs Brand $ 913,989

$ 832,950

$ 1,657,806

$ 1,481,728

9.7 %

11.9 %

11.2 %

13.2 %































Crocs Brand:





























Wholesale $ 435,281

$ 407,342

$ 897,284

$ 817,905

6.9 %

9.7 %

8.6 %

11.2 % Direct-to-consumer 478,708

425,608

760,522

663,823

12.5 %

14.6 %

13.8 %

15.7 % Total Crocs Brand 913,989

832,950

1,657,806

1,481,728

9.7 %

11.9 %

11.2 %

13.2 % HEYDUDE Brand:





























Wholesale 113,829

148,825

248,582

316,688

(23.5) %

(21.5) %

(23.5) %

(21.5) % Direct-to-consumer 83,684

90,592

143,747

158,117

(7.6) %

(9.1) %

(7.5) %

(9.0) % Total HEYDUDE Brand (3) 197,513

239,417

392,329

474,805

(17.5) %

(17.4) %

(17.4) %

(17.4) % Total consolidated revenues $ 1,111,502

$ 1,072,367

$ 2,050,135

$ 1,956,533

3.6 %

4.8 %

4.8 %

5.8 %





(1) Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information. (2) North America includes the United States and Canada. (3) The vast majority of HEYDUDE Brand revenues are derived from North America.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER COMPARABLE SALES (UNAUDITED)

Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") comparable sales were as follows:



Constant Currency (1)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Direct-to-consumer comparable sales: (2)













Crocs Brand 11.7 %

19.5 %

13.2 %

20.5 % HEYDUDE Brand (17.5) %

20.2 %

(17.7) %

24.7 %





(1) Reflects period over period change on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information. (2) Comparable store status, as included in the DTC comparable sales figures above, is determined on a monthly basis. Comparable store sales include the revenues of stores that have been in operation for more than twelve months. Stores in which selling square footage has changed more than 15% as a result of a remodel, expansion, or reduction are excluded until the thirteenth month in which they have comparable prior year sales. Temporarily closed stores are excluded from the comparable store sales calculation during the month of closure and in the same month in the following year. Location closures in excess of three months are excluded until the thirteenth month post re-opening. E-commerce comparable revenues are based on same site sales period over period. E-commerce sites that are temporarily offline or unable to transact or fulfill orders ("site disruption") are excluded from the comparable sales calculation during the month of site disruption and in the same month in the following year. E-commerce site disruptions in excess of three months are excluded until the thirteenth month after the site has re-opened. Additionally, comparable sales do not include leap days in leap years.

