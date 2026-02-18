Crogl Named "Awardable" on DoD CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Designation Streamlines Defense Access to AI-Powered Security Operations Capabilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crogl announced it has been designated "Awardable" on the Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, a procurement platform designed to accelerate Department of Defense access to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics technologies.

The Awardable designation enables DoD organizations to engage Crogl directly through Tradewinds, bypassing lengthy traditional procurement cycles and eliminating the need to repeat competitive technical evaluations. All required vetting has already been completed, allowing defense teams to move faster from need to capability.

Tradewinds is the DoD's primary marketplace for identifying, evaluating, and acquiring emerging AI and data solutions in support of national security missions. The Awardable designation confirms that Crogl meets the technical, security, and operational requirements for defense use, including the ability to operate in air-gapped and classified environments where traditional cloud-based AI tools cannot be deployed.

"Being customer-obsessed isn't just about building the right product to augment SOC analysts. It is about making it easier to get that product into the right hands," said Monzy Merza, co-founder and CEO of Crogl. "Tradewinds removes procurement friction so security teams can focus on what matters. Protecting critical infrastructure and staying ahead of threats."

Defense Security Operations Centers face the same operational pressures as the private sector, with far higher stakes. Alert volumes continue to grow by roughly 20% year over year, while budgets increase by just 4 - 6%. Data is spread across dozens of tools, investigations stall while analysts wait for access, and more than 40% of alerts often go uninvestigated due to sheer volume.

Crogl was built to address this reality without attempting to replace human judgment. Rather than forcing data normalization or rigid workflows, Crogl's Knowledge Engine allows analysts to query their data wherever it lives using plain language. This shortens investigations and keeps analysts focused on real threats instead of fighting their tools.

Availability on Tradewinds

DoD users can now find Crogl directly on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace and access submission materials to begin engagement.

Crogl is also hosting security operations leaders at the AI SOC Summit on March 3 in Tysons, VA. to explore practical applications of AI in modern SOC environments. Defense practitioners interested in attending register at https://registration.eventpack.com/aisocsummit.

About Crogl

Crogl builds AI powered knowledge engines for enterprise Security Operations Centers. The company's technology is designed to augment security analysts rather than replace them, helping teams reduce alert fatigue and improve access to critical data. Crogl operates in highly constrained environments, including air gapped networks, and focuses on solving foundational data accessibility challenges that have long limited SOC effectiveness. Learn more at crogl.com.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Pony

[email protected]

250.858.0656

SOURCE Crogl