Crogl Selected to Advance AI-Enabled Cyber Defense for the U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force chose Crogl's flexible and sovereign AI capabilities to serve multiple mission-critical objectives across the Department of the Air Force Information Network (DAFIN)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of the Air Force selected its new AI-enabled cyber defense solution from over 50 competing proposals. Crogl anchors the Artificial Intelligence-Enterprise Enabled Security Operations Center (AI-EESOC) program, delivered with World Wide Technology (WWT). The program supports the 33rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron, which helps defend the Department of the Air Force Information Network (DAFIN).

The DAFIN's dedicated cyber defense teams operate in complex, continuously evolving environments supporting more than 700,000 users. At that scale, AI has become critical as the speed and scale of the mission now exceed what manual processes alone can support. Crogl accelerates analysis across federated sources and cuts manual workload, while keeping human decision-making at the center of every mission-critical response.

Crogl's AI for enterprise security works alongside the SOC analysts by providing the edge needed against advanced adversaries. Crogl correlates evidence from fragmented data across multiple data lakes and security tools, reconstructs timelines into auditable reports. Nothing is centralized, transformed, or re-ingested, and no data leaves the customer's environment. Crogl is sovereign by design complying with demanding product security and deployment requirements of critical infrastructure organizations.

"This partnership confirms that Crogl serves customers with the hardest security missions, and it puts humans in control," said Monzy Merza, founder and CEO of Crogl. "The Air Force runs demanding security environments. We deliver an enterprise AI capability to help their analysts investigate faster while keeping every decision, and every byte of their data, under their control."

Crogl advances the Department of War's push to field AI through commercial technology and rapid adoption, moving critical cyber capabilities from planning to operation in months rather than years. The success of the AI-EESOC program positions the effort as a blueprint for transformation across the Department. What works inside the Air Force's environment carries to any mission that demands AI and sovereignty: intelligence, energy, financial institutions, and allied governments operating under the same constraints. Crogl deploys the same way in each. Government teams evaluating an AI SOC can start at crogl.com.

About Crogl

Crogl is the AI for enterprise security. Crogl investigates alerts, hunts threats, and documents every action. It is sovereign by design, running inside the customer's own environment on the customer's own data, under the customer's control, including on-premises and fully air-gapped deployments. Crogl operates in the hardest security environments across government and critical infrastructure. Crogl offers a predictable pricing model that is unique to the industry, learn more at crogl.com.

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