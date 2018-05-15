CROMSOURCE Unveils New TalentSource Life Sciences Department Logo

CROMSOURCE, an international contract research organization (CRO), has been providing a comprehensive portfolio of clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries for more than 20 years. It has announced the formalisation of an expanded Flexible Resourcing Solutions offering, delivered by the TalentSource Life Sciences Department, with a new logo. The new branding uses the design elements of the existing CROMSOURCE brand, while maintaining the TalentSource Life Sciences name as a division of CROMSOURCE.

Dr. Troy McCall, Chief Operating Officer stated, "The TalentSource brand is inextricably linked to CROMSOURCE and is a fully integrated service offering. We understand the importance of highlighting our longstanding history in the biopharmaceutical and medical devices resourcing business and the new logo differentiates this service from the core business of full-service outsourcing. Flexibility is key in our dynamic marketplace and the growing demand for cost-effective solutions and flexible resourcing remains a constant requirement from our clients."

"With the increase in clients choosing to use a mix of outsourcing models, we have strengthened our existing flexible services by offering a variety of cost-effective models that can be tailored to any need. This includes: (1) Full functional outsourcing, where our clients may outsource functions for individual countries, or strategically with entire company functions, (2) Hybrid delivery models, where clients can capitalise on the CROMSOURCE infrastructure and resources to build complete study teams, (3) Combined Services, providing clients a 'pick and mix' approach to different functions, and (4) traditional insourcing/staff augmentation services," said Debbie Kent, Global Head of TalentSource Life Sciences.

"When CROM acquired MSOURCE in 2011, we wanted to offer our clients a full range of services and we have achieved this over the years. MSOURCE had been in operation since 1994 and we were able to capitalise on the experience of the team, many of whom remain with CROMSOURCE today," stated Dr. Oriana Zerbini, Founder and CEO of CROMSOURCE.

