Cron AI and Lumotive Unveil First AI-Powered Solid-State LiDAR Featuring Advanced Beam Steering Chip

LONDON and SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cron AI , a leader in adaptive 3D edge perception platforms, and Lumotive , a pioneer in programmable optical semiconductors, have announced a groundbreaking partnership. Together, they aim to enable the next generation of 3D sensor technology: a solid-state LiDAR design with integrated deep learning capabilities, utilizing Lumotive's Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) chip for enhanced 3D sensing.

This partnership marks a significant leap in 3D perception technology. It overcomes the limitations of previous systems by combining their strengths into a single, streamlined design built on Lumotive's 3D Sensing development kits.

These cutting-edge kits pave the way for designing a system similar to a camera module, featuring a software-defined Region of Interest (ROI) that enables dynamic extended range, higher frames per second, and high resolution. Object detection or perception layers like Cron AI's can all dynamically control these.

This innovative development lays the foundation for a new era of intelligent sensors that seamlessly integrate LiDAR data, transforming it into actionable intelligence through a robust deep learning layer. This creates a highly dynamic closed-loop system that leverages Lumotive's Software-Defined capabilities and Cron AI's AI-enabled Perception Layer software to deliver high-accuracy detections.

Synergy: AI Enabled Sensor

The traditional debate between LiDAR and camera technologies is now obsolete. Cron AI and Lumotive's Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) chip-based AI-enabled sensor transcends the simple combination of camera and LiDAR functionalities, unlocking a new level of perception. It integrates key camera functionalities like License Plate Recognition (LPR) and Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) with LiDAR capabilities such as precise object detection, classification, speed and location tracking, data fusion, and comprehensive environmental data. The deep learning layer then processes this data in real-time, extracting actionable insights for various applications.

Unprecedented Performance - Yet Cost-Effective

This combined sensor exceeds the capabilities of traditional mechanical LiDAR and camera systems, delivering unparalleled performance in a compact and cost-effective form factor. It offers a viable solution for a broader range of applications.

Unlocking Boundless Potential Across Industries

This groundbreaking technology has the potential to revolutionize numerous industries:

Autonomous Vehicles and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X): Enhanced perception for safer navigation, obstacle detection, and seamless communication with surrounding infrastructure.

Enhanced perception for safer navigation, obstacle detection, and seamless communication with surrounding infrastructure. Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and Vision Zero Initiatives: Improved traffic management, flow optimization, and enhanced safety measures aligned with Vision Zero goals.

Improved traffic management, flow optimization, and enhanced safety measures aligned with Vision Zero goals. Crowd and People Management: Real-time monitoring and analysis for security, safety, and space optimization in various environments.

Real-time monitoring and analysis for security, safety, and space optimization in various environments. Smart Cities and Security: More accurate data collection for improved security measures and efficient city management solutions.

A Partnership for the Future of Intelligent Infrastructure

This partnership combines Cron AI's senseEDGE platform with Lumotive's award-winning Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) chip-based development kit for solid-state LiDAR. It empowers infrastructure operators to harness the power of real-time, contextual 3D data. This paves the way for a future of intelligent infrastructure, where data collection is efficient, and performance is unparalleled in a compact and cost-effective form factor.

"At Lumotive, we are thrilled to partner with Cron AI to bring our innovative LCM™ technology to new heights. This partnership will redefine 3D sensing and perception, unlocking endless possibilities across various industries," said Dr. Sam Heidari, CEO of Lumotive.

"This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of intelligent infrastructure. By integrating Lumotive's cutting-edge LCM™ technology with our senseEDGE platform, we are setting new standards for 3D perception and real-time data processing," said Tushar Chhabra, CEO and Co-Founder of Cron AI.

About Cron AI

Cron AI is a leading developer of adaptive 3D edge perception platforms. Their senseEDGE platform bridges the gap between complex 3D sensing and real-world applications, unlocking the true potential of sensor data.

About Lumotive

Lumotive's award-winning programmable optical semiconductors improve perception, increase computing power, and enable reliable high-speed communication in various industries.

The Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) chip is a patented, software-defined photonic beamforming solid-state technology. As the first of its kind, it meets essential needs in various sectors, including 3D sensing and AI computing.

Lumotive was named Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech and won two CES Innovation Awards. Headquartered in Redmond, WA, with offices in San Jose, CA, and Vancouver, Canada, Lumotive is backed by notable investors, including Gates Frontier, MetaVC Partners, Quan Funds, Samsung Ventures, and Uniquest.

