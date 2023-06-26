Cronometer is now offering fitness programs curated by Don Saladino, free of charge, to all users.

News provided by

Cronometer

26 Jun, 2023, 07:57 ET

  • All Cronometer users now have access to three fitness programs, curated by celebrity trainer Don Saladino.
  • Cronometer launches fitness challenge for the month of July, encouraging users to log at least 12 days of exercise between July 1-31 in order to be entered to win a prize bundle valued at over $2,000 USD.

REVELSTOKE, BC, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Leading nutrition tracking app, Cronometer, and celebrity trainer, Don Saladino have partnered up to help spark inspiration into users' fitness routines this summer. Today, the nutrition tracking app has announced that all Cronometer users will now have access to three different workout plans curated by Don Saladino.

Continue Reading
Leading nutrition tracking app, Cronometer, is now offering fitness programs curated by Don Saladino, free of charge, to all users. (CNW Group/Cronometer)
Leading nutrition tracking app, Cronometer, is now offering fitness programs curated by Don Saladino, free of charge, to all users. (CNW Group/Cronometer)

"We hope that the release of these fitness programs will help remind users to keep their health and wellness a priority in a time when it would usually take a back seat." CEO, Cronometer. "One of our guiding values at Cronometer is to enable our users to live happier, healthier lives. We're excited to have Don work with us, not only because he's an amazing, knowledgeable resource, but also because he shares similar values."

The 3-day express, the 4-day boot camp and the 5-day super charge programs are all bodyweight-based fitness routines and do not require any additional equipment. All three of the workout plans are accessible to Cronometer users at any fitness level, can be done anywhere and will act as a helpful tool to get started with resistance training or spark inspiration into any existing routine. Once logged in, Cronometer users can access Don Saladino's workout routines here.

To commemorate the launch of these workout programs, Cronometer and Don are conducting a month-long fitness challenge for the month of July, which encourages users to get active a few times a week. Users who log an exercise in their Cronometer account on 12 or more days between July 1, 2023, and July 31, 2023, will be entered to win a prize pack valued at over $2,000 USD.

The Fitness Challenge also includes a mid-month check-in via Zoom, live workout with Don on Cronometer's Instagram channel, weekly reminders and more. For full details visit: cronometer.com/blog/summer-shape-up

About Cronometer Software Inc.: Cronometer is a leading health and nutrition tracker with a comprehensive nutrition database. Unlike other tracking apps, the nutritional data is curated from verified, lab-analyzed sources. Cronometer is aimed at helping anyone looking to develop healthy habits and gain a better insight into their health and nutrition. Cronometer was originally developed by CEO Aaron Davidson in 2005 and started as a personal side project. Over the years it has transformed from a hobby into a thriving business with over 7.5 million users worldwide. They are a proudly Canadian company with a head office based in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, British Columbia. Visit cronometer.com for more information.

About Don Saladino: Don has coached actors, athletes, & musicians for over 20 years. He opened his first NYC Gym, Drive 495, in 2005. After operating brick & mortar gyms for 15 years, Don expanded to a global online fitness business. He has developed a reputation for training some of the biggest names in Hollywood for the big screen. Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively & Jake Gyllenhaal are among his roster of clients. He has been tapped as a fitness expert in publications such as Muscle & Fitness, Men's Health, Women's Health, & Men's Fitness. He sits on the advisory board of Men's Health Magazine
In March 2018 & October 2021, it was his great honor to shoot the cover of the iconic Muscle & Fitness Magazine. Don lives in New York with his wife, Mel, and their two children, Amelia and Donny Jr. - & their pups Rigatoni & Sambuca.

SOURCE Cronometer

Also from this source

Cronometer hopes to welcome MyPlate users and ease transition to new tracking app

Cronometer x WHOOP integration provides advanced insight to optimize performance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.