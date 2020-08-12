Crop Harvesting Robots Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 27% Over 2020-2024 - Growing Popularity of Solar-Powered Crop Harvesting Robots
Aug 12, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Crop Harvesting Robots Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global crop harvesting robots market is poised to grow by $81.65 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the increasing focus on farm mechanization, shortage of workers in farms and increasing need for compliance with industrial standards.
This study identifies the growing popularity of solar-powered crop harvesting robots as one of the prime reasons driving the crop harvesting robots market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in venture funding and expansion of greenhouse farms will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading crop harvesting robots market vendors that include:
- Abundant Robotics Inc.
- Agrobot
- Cerescon B.V.
- Dogtooth Technologies Ltd.
- Energid Technologies Corp.
- FFRobotics
- Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd.
- Harvest Automation
- Harvest CROO Robotics
- Torguga Agricultural Technologies Inc.
Also, the crop harvesting robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Fruit and vegetable harvesting robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Grain harvesting robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
