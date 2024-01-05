Crop Insurance Market is to grow by USD 14.62 billion from 2023 to 2028, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Agriculture Insurance Co. of India Ltd., Allianz SE and American International Group Inc., and many more - Technavio

Technavio

05 Jan, 2024, 14:30 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The crop insurance market is estimated to grow by USD 14.62 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.22%. The crop insurance market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer crop insurance market are Agriculture Insurance Co. of India Ltd., Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., Aon plc, AXA Group, Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Chubb Ltd., Everest Re Group Ltd., Hannover Re, ICICI Bank Ltd., Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd., MARSH LLC, Munich Reinsurance Co., QBE Insurance Group Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Sompo Holdings Inc., State Bank of India, Sundaram Finance Ltd., Swiss Re Ltd., and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crop Insurance Market 2024-2028

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Company Offering:

  • Agriculture Insurance Co. of India Ltd. - The company offers crop insurance solutions aiming to cover risks related to agriculture and allied activities.
  • Allianz SE - The company offers crop insurance from climate change, natural catastrophes, and a rising need for food security through its subsidiary Allianz Re
  • American International Group Inc. - The company offers crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana policy through its subsidiary Tata AIG.
Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is North America. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the market in the region. According to the United States Department of Agriculture's Risk Management Agency, USDA Agribusiness Farmers who are currently covered by most crop insurance policies will be eligible for premium assistance from USDA under the Pandemic Crop Insurance Program.

  • Impactful driver- Extreme weather conditions due to global warming
  • Key Trend - Digital initiatives in crop insurance
  • Major Challenges - Low awareness of crop insurance

 Market Segmentation

  • Based on Product, the market is classified into indemnity-based and index-based. The indemnity-based segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The policyholder shall be shielded from losses incurred by crop loss through an indemnity-based insurance policy. Various governments are trying to support the adoption of MPCI through a premium subsidy. Interest in and use of such schemes could increase when these subsidies are made available for crop insurance plans.

Crop Insurance Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.65

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Spain

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

