Crop Protection Chemicals Market size is set to grow by USD 25.12 billion from 2023-2027, increasing use of herbicides boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global crop protection chemicals market size is estimated to grow by USD 25.12 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period. The crop protection chemicals market encompasses various herbicides, including glyphosates, Difenoconazole, Imidacloprids, and Bifenthrin. Biotechnology and microbiology are also utilized in formulating eco-friendlier, decomposable herbicides. Environmental benefits and regulatory pressures drive the market's growth in cereals, oilseeds, and rice cultivation. Agribusinesses employ formulation technologies, nanotechnology, and encapsulation techniques to produce effective, low-emission herbicides. Consumer preferences for fruits, vegetables, and staple foods influence market trends, while invasive pests and emerging diseases necessitate continuous innovation.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2023-2027

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.9 Regional analysis APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, France, and Brazil Key companies profiled American Vanguard Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bharat Group, BioWorks Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Coromandel International Ltd., Corteva Inc., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nufarm Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., Rotam CropSciences Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., The Indogulf CropSciences Ltd., UPL Ltd., Verdesian Life Sciences LLC, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, and FMC Corp.

Segment Overview

This crop protection chemicals market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Cereals and grains, Oilseeds and pulses, Fruits and vegetables, Turfs and others) Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Rodenticides and others) Geography (APAC, South America, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Application

The Crop Protection Chemicals Market encompasses a range of products, including Glyphosates, Difenoconazole, Imidacloprids, and Bifenthrin. This market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in developing regions such as APAC and South America, where the Herbicides segment is thriving in cereals and oilseeds, rice cultivation, and other agricultural applications. Biotechnology and microbiology are driving innovation, offering environmental benefits through reduced pesticide use and decreased greenhouse gas emissions. Small-scale manufacturers and agribusiness companies are leveraging formulation technologies, such as nanotechnology and encapsulation techniques, to improve efficacy and reduce regulatory pressures. Precision agriculture technologies, including GPS-guided equipment, drones, and sensors, are revolutionizing farming practices. However, stringent regulations and pesticide registration requirements necessitate a focus on reducing the environmental impact and addressing consumer food preferences for staple foods and luxury crops. Synthetic and natural solutions, including biologicals and biopesticides, are increasingly important in this context.

Geography Overview

The global agriculture industry, particularly in APAC, faces significant challenges from invasive pests and emerging diseases. To mitigate these threats, crop protection chemicals play a crucial role. Stringent regulations and pesticide registration requirements ensure the safety and environmental impact of these solutions. Consumer food preferences for staple foods like Cereal and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseed and Pulses, drive the demand for chemical solutions. Herbicides, Insecticides, and Fungicides, including Synthetic chemicals like Glyphosates, Difenoconazole, Imidacloprids, and Bifenthrin, as well as Natural alternatives such as Biologicals and Biopesticides, are essential for maintaining crop yields. However, concerns over pesticide residue, malnutrition, and food insecurity call for a balanced approach. Innovations in Biotechnology and Microbiology offer environmental benefits, while Greenhouse gas emissions from Tillage and Herbicides segment remain a concern. Small scale manufacturers and Agribusiness companies continue to shape the market landscape.

The global crop protection chemicals market encompasses solutions for invasive pests and emerging diseases in agriculture. IPM strategies, including biologicals and biopesticides, are gaining popularity due to pest resistance, regulations, and health concerns. Key segments include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides for cereals, grains, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, and pulses. Synthetic and natural options are used in foliar spray, seed treatment, and soil treatment. Agribusinesses and small-scale manufacturers produce these chemicals, impacting crop yields, food systems, and consumer preferences. Environmental benefits and reduced greenhouse gas emissions are driving market growth.

Organic farming, free from pesticides, fertilizers, antibiotics, and GM organisms, promotes sustainable practices like crop rotation and balanced host-predator relationships. Organic crops exhibit higher antioxidant levels. The crop protection chemicals market involves herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides, but organic farming relies on permitted substances and natural methods. Regulatory pressures and precision agriculture technologies are shaping the market landscape.

Research Analysis

The Crop Protection Chemicals Market plays a crucial role in global agriculture, addressing challenges posed by invasive pests and emerging diseases. This market encompasses Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, and various Crop Protection Chemicals such as Herbicides, Insecticides, and Fungicides. Stringent regulations and pesticide registration requirements ensure environmental safety and consumer food preferences. Environmental impact is a significant concern, leading to the exploration of environmental benefits through Biotechnology and Microbiology. Chemical solutions like Glyphosates, Difenoconazole, Imidacloprids, and Bifenthrin continue to be essential tools for crop yields enhancement. However, concerns over pesticide residue and potential health risks persist, necessitating ongoing research and innovation. The Crop Protection Chemicals Market is a vital component of food systems, contributing to food security and addressing malnutrition concerns. As consumer preferences shift towards healthy diets, the market must adapt to meet evolving demands while maintaining a balance between agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability.

Market Research Overview

The Crop Protection Chemicals market encompasses a range of products used to manage pests, diseases, weeds, and other threats to agricultural productivity. These chemicals include fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and bactericides. The global market for crop protection chemicals is significant, with numerous players operating in the industry. These players include DuPont, Syngenta, BASF, Bayer, and Corteva. The market is driven by factors such as increasing agricultural productivity, rising food demand, and the need for sustainable farming practices. However, concerns over the environmental impact of these chemicals and the development of resistance among pests pose challenges to the market. Regulatory frameworks and research and development efforts are key areas of focus for market participants. The use of biotechnology and other innovative solutions is also gaining traction in the crop protection chemicals industry.

