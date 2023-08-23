CropX Appoints John Gates as Chief Revenue Officer

Proven Industry Leader to Focus on Accelerating Growth and Innovation for CropX 

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CropX, a global leader in digital solutions for agronomic farm management, today announced the appointment of agricultural technology veteran John Gates to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Gates will oversee CropX's commercial expansion globally following leadership roles in Europe and North America.  

Ag tech industry veteran John Gates has been appointed the Chief Revenue Officer of CropX Technologies and will lead its global commercial expansion. CropX develops digital tools for farm management that boost yields and reduce inputs.
CropX has a global vision to provide accessible and impactful technology to farmers everywhere with offices and employees located across five continents. Gates previously served as interim CEO of CropX's European division, which includes Dacom Farm Intelligence. He also served as Senior VP and Global Head of Product for CropX and led post-merger integrations of technologies from four acquisitions into the CropX platform. 

Gates will now lead global sales and revenue operations for CropX as CRO. He will collaborate closely with the executive team to enhance market penetration, accelerate revenue growth, and expand the company's product offerings.  

"John brings a proven track record of leveraging technology to help farmers, as well as expansive science and agronomy expertise, and agriculture industry experience to his new position," said Tomer Tzach, CEO of CropX. "Over the past few years, he has earned the respect of the entire global team for being a strong leader and collaborator. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the company's position as a pioneer in providing complete, data-driven agronomic solutions that are accessible to every farm." 

Gates brings a two-decade career focused on the sustainable farming evolution spanning academia and the technology sector. Before joining CropX, Gates served as the Chief Science Officer and Head of Product at CropMetrics, which was acquired by CropX. Prior to that, he was a Senior Scientist at The Climate Corporation and a professor at the University of Nebraska. 

"My passion for practical technology innovations and scaling up impact through adoption aligns perfectly with CropX's vision of creating farming technology solutions that are easy and effective. I am honored and excited for this new opportunity with CropX," commented Gates. "CropX's commitment to global accessibility of sustainable and efficient agronomic solutions resonates deeply with my own values, and I am excited to continue working alongside the talented team to drive growth and deliver even greater value to our customers worldwide." 

About CropX Technologies  

CropX Technologies is one of the fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions in the world, deployed in over 50 countries and across all arable continents. Our flagship product, the CropX agronomic farm management system, synthesizes data from soil to sky to offer advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital agronomic decision and planning tools, all on an easy-to-use app capable of tracking multiple farms and fields. CropX Technologies is backed by the world's leading agribusinesses and VCs, who recognize that CropX's precision-ag technologies set new standards of best practices for environmental sustainability and greater farm productivity. Learn more at https://cropx.com  

