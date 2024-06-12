BEIJING, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As global trade continues to develop, cross-border e-commerce has emerged as a vital link connecting consumers and businesses around the world. In this context, user loyalty and repurchase rates have become crucial indicators for assessing the competitiveness of cross-border e-commerce platforms. To gain a deeper understanding of this phenomenon, DHGATE Group has collaborated with T he University of Hong Kong (HKU) to release a white paper titled "The Cross-border E-commerce Repurchase Revolution: Consumer Behavior Insights and Market Opportunities" (hereafter referred to as the "White Paper").

The White Paper aims to explore effective strategies for enhancing user loyalty and repurchase rates, providing guidance for the sustainable development of the cross-border e-commerce industry. The report begins by comprehensively examining the current state of user loyalty and repurchase behavior in cross-border e-commerce. Through data analysis, the authors discovered that, despite the ongoing expansion of the cross-border e-commerce market, improving user loyalty and repurchase rates presents several challenges. These challenges include: the diversification of user needs, the differentiation of shopping experiences, and the cultivation of brand loyalty – all of which have become pressing issues for cross-border e-commerce platforms to address.

Building on these findings, the White Paper proposes three core strategies to improve user loyalty and repurchase rates:

1. Optimizing Traffic Strategy and Allocation Mechanisms

The short-term goal is to optimize traffic attraction and distribution mechanisms to support sellers' branding efforts and multi-platform sales channels, thereby reducing operational risks.

Provide sellers with traffic support to address the conflict between product homogenization and buyers' personalized demands.

Establish a rational traffic distribution mechanism that supports dedicated sellers and products with high potential, ultimately enhancing the platform's attractiveness and competitiveness.

2. Localizing Warehousing and Logistics

The long-term goal is to encourage sellers to integrate their industrial chains, establish overseas warehouses, and develop their own logistics systems.

The overseas warehouse model can improve logistics contract fulfillment efficiency, reduce operating costs, and enhance overall fulfillment performance.

By building or connecting logistics resources, platforms can enhance the consumer experience, increase user retention rates, attract small-and medium-sized sellers, and strengthen their bargaining power.

3. Driving Platform Innovation and Refined Operations

Leverage emerging technologies to enable refined operations, reduce operating costs, take advantage of economies of scale, and boost core competitiveness.

Strengthen research, development and application of technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, and blockchain to improve operational efficiency and optimize user experience.

For buyers: Offer personalized recommendations and optimized logistics and distribution to enhance repurchase intentions.

For sellers: Strengthen supply chain cooperation, reduce transaction costs, provide a wider range of high-quality products, and increase user stickiness.

The White Paper places special emphasis on the role of technological innovation in enhancing user loyalty and repurchase power. By leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other advanced technologies, platforms can more accurately predict user needs, implement intelligent inventory management, and optimize pricing strategies. These improvements ultimately lead to increased user satisfaction and loyalty.

The development of the White Paper was spearheaded by Mei Tian, Executive Assistant to the Chairman of DHGATE Group, and Associate Professor Wei Zhang, Director of the Institute of Digital Economy and Innovation of Business and Economics at University of Hong Kong.

Throughout the compilation process, the White Paper's research team received invaluable guidance and support from Professor Haipeng Shen, Patrick S C Poon Professor in Analytics and Innovation at University of Hong Kong. DHGATE Group and HKU are sincerely grateful to the teams involved in developing the White Paper for their dedicated efforts and contributions.

The publication of the White Paper serves not only as a valuable reference for cross-border e-commerce platforms but also as a guiding light for the healthy development of the entire industry. DHGATE Group firmly believes that through ongoing innovation and optimization, the cross-border e-commerce industry will continue to thrive and enjoy even more expansive growth prospects.

As a pioneer in the field of cross-border e-commerce, DHGATE Group remains steadfastly committed to driving industry innovation and development. The Group eagerly anticipates collaborating with its valued partners to explore new opportunities within the cross-border e-commerce landscape and collectively shape a brighter future for all stakeholders.

Download the complete "Cross-Border E-Commerce Repurchase Revolution: Consumer Behavior Insights and Market Opportunities" at the following link: https://image.dhgate.com/Reviewed_%E7%99%BD%E7%9A%AE%E4%B9%A6%E8%8B%B1%E6%96%87%E7%89%88%E3%80%8ACross-Border%20E-Commerce%20Repurchase%20Revolution_%20Consumer%20Behavior%20Insights%20and%20Market%20Opportunities%E3%80%8B.pdf

Disclaimer: The content presented in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment or business advice.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2023, DHgate served more than 77 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.6 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

SOURCE DHGATE Group