BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane Wang —Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group , one of China's leading cross-border B2B e-commerce companies—was awarded a Platinum Award in the "Female Entrepreneur of the Year" category at the 2024 TITAN Women In Business Awards. The award recognizes Diane's achievements over more than 30 years of her career, including building and leading a renowned global company that is passionate about creating entrepreneurship opportunities for female founders and small businesses.

DHGATE Group Founder Diane Wang Awarded Platinum TITAN Award for Leadership, The Inner Mountain Foundation Earns Gold as Non-Profit Trailblazer

DHGATE Group has worked hard to foster collaborative synergies in the global market through the innovative e-commerce business models of DHgate and MyyShop. Diane and DHGATE Group have long upheld business promises to "build for good, not for big" and to follow "the way of water"—ideologies that stress sustainability and the cultivation of collective growth. This type of business ecosystem is notably nurturing and valuable when compared to "wolf-like" cutthroat business practices in a society that emphasizes data, traffic, hard numbers and results. 2024 marks the second consecutive year the TITAN Women In Business Awards have awarded Diane with a Platinum "Female Entrepreneur of the Year" award— she was recognized in the "Women Helping Women - Business" category in 2023 .

Adding to her Platinum "Female Entrepreneur of the Year" triumph, Diane also received a 2024 Gold Award in the "Achievements of the Year: Upholding and Promoting Women Advancement" category . The award recognizes Diane's decades of commitment to advocating for women in leadership and supporting other female entrepreneurs. It also celebrates Diane's 2023 launch of The Inner Mountain Foundation , a global community centered on personal growth and self-exploration through the practice of mindfulness and holding space.

The Foundation makes significant contributions to global female empowerment by establishing international platforms, through which its community and resources enable global small and micro female entrepreneurs as well as like-minded individuals to build deeper and more connections, support each other, and achieve personal growth together.

A third award was granted to The Inner Mountain Foundation, which claimed Gold in the "Non-Profit Organization of the Year" category . The award commends the Foundation's commitment to deep inner transformation—in a space where other women's communities tend to be elite or overly business-focused, The Inner Mountain Foundation uniquely offers a warm, inclusive atmosphere of sincerity and equality.

"It is a great honor to have been recognized by the TITAN Women In Business Awards again, not only for me, but also for The Inner Mountain Foundation, which is a community that is very close to my heart," Diane said. "I look forward to helping DHGATE Group and The Inner Mountain Foundation grow and prosper for years to come, creating innumerable opportunities for women around the world."

The TITAN Women In Business Awards are an annual awards event that have honored remarkable women showcasing exceptional achievements in business since 2022. The awards are organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA) and judged by a panel of senior-level business professionals. The company has also run the gender-inclusive TITAN Business Awards since 2021.

Championing Women's Leadership in Global Business

The core teachings of The Inner Mountain Foundation revolve around Diane's "Inner Mountain" philosophy. The concept is greatly expanded on in Diane's book The Inner Mountain: Discover Your True Spirit, Strength, and Potential , which uses examples from Diane's professional and entrepreneurial experiences to offer strategies for personal growth. The book was published in October 2024, with highly successful Inner Mountain Foundation launch parties in Los Angeles and New York City.

The Inner Mountain Foundation is a global community dedicated to empowering women and like-minded individuals to move beyond limiting beliefs and achieve personal growth. By focusing on individuals and encouraging them to break through personal barriers, the Foundation aims to foster a ripple effect that inspires those around them—from families and teams to entire organizations—ultimately driving social transformation.

"I have long been a staunch supporter of women's empowerment, particularly in the international business arena. Despite the need to bring more women into the digitalized world and equip them with the hard skills necessary to thrive in business, I've found that soft skills are of equal importance. Often, it's not a lack of ability that holds us back, but our own limiting beliefs, such as feelings of inadequacy or self-doubt," Diane shared.

"The Inner Mountain Foundation was built specifically to help people overcome these all-too-common hurdles and find their own true inner strength—to summit their inner mountains. I am very proud of how The Inner Mountain Foundation has flourished since its inception, and am excited to see what new heights we can achieve and what else we can do to empower and uplift communities across borders."

In addition to her work with DHgate and The Inner Mountain Foundation, Diane is actively involved with other initiatives that promote entrepreneurship opportunities for women. She is the Founder of APEC Women Connect (AWC), an international community which has trained over 100,000 female digital entrepreneurs and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) since 2016 through a number of professional development programs. One such training program is the annual APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition, which is currently ongoing on The Inner Mountain Foundation's community platform .

Diane collaborates with a number of high-level international organizations to advocate for women's digital inclusion and leadership. She is a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General's Business Advisory Group, which most recently met in September 2024 to discuss the future of global trade.

Diane is also a member of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), Chair of the APEC Women Leadership Summit, Co-Chair of the B20 Indonesia Women in Business Action Council, Chair of 50 Cross-border E-Commerce Leaders in China, and a Chinese National Chapter member of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2023, DHgate served more than 77 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.6 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation advocates for focusing on individuals and encouraging them to break through their limiting beliefs, fostering continuous personal growth. This, in turn, influences and inspires those around them, creating a ripple effect that extends from individuals to families, teams, and organizations, ultimately driving a social transformation.

The Inner Mountain Foundation is a global community committed to inner exploration, community building, and international outreach, empowering women to explore within themselves while inspiring, nurturing, and growing together to create a sustainable future for our fragile yet beautiful world, ultimately driving a social transformation.

For more information, please visit innermountain.org.

