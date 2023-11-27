Cross-Chain Aggregator Bungee Now Supports Bitget Wallet Connectivity

News provided by

Bitget

27 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging cross-chain infrastructure from Socket, prominent cross-chain aggregator Bungee has recently announced its integration with the Bitget Wallet (Formerly BitKeep) browser extension.

As a part of this integration, users will be able to access the Bungee platform via both their mobile app and web browser iterations of Bitget Wallet, enjoying seamless token swaps and cross-chain transactions across more than ten supported blockchains.

Continue Reading
Cross-Chain Aggregator Bungee Now Supports Bitget Wallet Connectivity
Cross-Chain Aggregator Bungee Now Supports Bitget Wallet Connectivity

Renowned for its comprehensive cross-chain solutions, Bungee provides convenient ways for users to perform swaps and cross-chain interactions, improving the overall user experience in managing their digital assets.

Additionally, Socket has also been integrated into Bitget Swap, Bitget Wallet's very own swap feature, offering users an expanded range of cross-chain options. Supporting nearly 30 blockchains, Bitget Swap aggregates liquidity from hundreds of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and cross-chain bridges to provide users with the best prices and fastest transactions across the entire network.

One of the standout features of Bitget Swap is its utilization of comprehensive DEX trading data from across multiple blockchains to provide intelligent candlestick charts. These charts offer users valuable insights into market trends and asset performance, enhancing their trading strategies. Furthermore, Bitget Swap also introduces innovative functionalities such as gas-free transactions and automatic slippage adjustments, significantly improving the trading experience by reducing costs and optimizing trade execution.

In addition to market-quick swaps, Bitget Swap also supports various trading modes, including limit orders, futures, and has opened its Quick Buy (OTC) service to the global market.

About Bitget Wallet (Web3 trading wallet)

Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet stands as Asia's largest and global frontrunner among all-in-one Web3 trading wallets. We offer a comprehensive range of on-chain products and DeFi services to our users, including wallet functionality, Swap feature, NFT trading, DApp browsing, MPC Wallet and more.

With a 5-year legacy, Bitget Wallet has garnered acclaim from over 12 million users worldwide and has secured partnerships with prominent industry leaders including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, Solana, Base, and others. This success stems from our commitment to consistently delivering secure and convenient products and services.

In March 2023, Bitget, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform made a substantial $30 million investment in BitKeep, acquiring a controlling stake. Following this strategic move, BitKeep underwent a transformative and strategic brand evolution in August, officially rebranding itself as Bitget Wallet.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord

SOURCE Bitget

Also from this source

WOOFi Now Supports Bitget Wallet Connectivity

WOOFi Now Supports Bitget Wallet Connectivity

WOOFi, a decentralized trading protocol developed by WOO Network, has further expanded its support for Bitget Wallet (formerly BitKeep) by providing...
Bitget Builders Launches Limited Edition NFTs to Honour Dedicated Contributors

Bitget Builders Launches Limited Edition NFTs to Honour Dedicated Contributors

Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announces the launch of its highly-anticipated limited edition NFTs for Bitget...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.