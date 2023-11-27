Cross-Chain Aggregator Bungee Now Supports Bitget Wallet Connectivity

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging cross-chain infrastructure from Socket, prominent cross-chain aggregator Bungee has recently announced its integration with the Bitget Wallet (Formerly BitKeep) browser extension.

As a part of this integration, users will be able to access the Bungee platform via both their mobile app and web browser iterations of Bitget Wallet, enjoying seamless token swaps and cross-chain transactions across more than ten supported blockchains.

Renowned for its comprehensive cross-chain solutions, Bungee provides convenient ways for users to perform swaps and cross-chain interactions, improving the overall user experience in managing their digital assets.

Additionally, Socket has also been integrated into Bitget Swap, Bitget Wallet's very own swap feature, offering users an expanded range of cross-chain options. Supporting nearly 30 blockchains, Bitget Swap aggregates liquidity from hundreds of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and cross-chain bridges to provide users with the best prices and fastest transactions across the entire network.

One of the standout features of Bitget Swap is its utilization of comprehensive DEX trading data from across multiple blockchains to provide intelligent candlestick charts. These charts offer users valuable insights into market trends and asset performance, enhancing their trading strategies. Furthermore, Bitget Swap also introduces innovative functionalities such as gas-free transactions and automatic slippage adjustments, significantly improving the trading experience by reducing costs and optimizing trade execution.

In addition to market-quick swaps, Bitget Swap also supports various trading modes, including limit orders, futures, and has opened its Quick Buy (OTC) service to the global market.

About Bitget Wallet (Web3 trading wallet)

Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet stands as Asia's largest and global frontrunner among all-in-one Web3 trading wallets. We offer a comprehensive range of on-chain products and DeFi services to our users, including wallet functionality, Swap feature, NFT trading, DApp browsing, MPC Wallet and more.

With a 5-year legacy, Bitget Wallet has garnered acclaim from over 12 million users worldwide and has secured partnerships with prominent industry leaders including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, Solana, Base, and others. This success stems from our commitment to consistently delivering secure and convenient products and services.

In March 2023, Bitget, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform made a substantial $30 million investment in BitKeep, acquiring a controlling stake. Following this strategic move, BitKeep underwent a transformative and strategic brand evolution in August, officially rebranding itself as Bitget Wallet.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord

SOURCE Bitget