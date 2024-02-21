Cross-Disciplinary Efforts Forge Solutions for Climate Crisis

Government Initiative and Climate Correction™ Conference Highlight Unity in Combating Climate Change

ORLANDO, Fla. , Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent government cabinet initiative launching the American Climate Corps to fight climate change and create employment opportunities serves as a testament to the necessity of unity across all sectors in addressing climate challenges in America. Recognizing that only through integrated efforts can positive and transformative outcomes be achieved.

Climate Correction Conference is taking place on Friday, March 8, 2024
BRIDGING SOLUTIONS, IGNITING CHANGE: This will be the central theme of the upcoming Climate Correction™ Conference 2024, hosted by VoLo Foundation on March 8th, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. As the premier annual climate action conference, Climate Correction™ is dedicated to propelling innovative solutions to combat climate change, emphasizing collaboration and proactive measures.

The conference will assemble experts from diverse disciplines to underscore the importance of collective action in developing comprehensive solutions and translating ideas into tangible change. Attendees can anticipate a dynamic event that not only addresses the challenges of climate change but actively seeks to drive positive outcomes.

"Climate change is a threat multiplier that affects the US economy, health, and most areas of modern life. The teams that speak at the Climate Correction conference will present data-backed solutions to ensure a cost-effective and equitable transition to a clean, more circular economy", stated David S. Vogel, Co-founder/Trustee of VoLo Foundation.

Key Speakers include:

  • Adam Lake, North America Climate Group
  • Dawn Shirreffs, Florida Director of the Environmental Defense Fund
  • Luca Martinez, Conservationist Filmmaker
  • Jeff Moore, Dean of the UCF College of Arts and Humanities at UFC
  • Johani Ponce, Programa Huella Zero
  • Representatives from Nature Conservancy, WWF- Food Waste Warriors, the City of Orlando, and a special presentation of the VISTA Award Winners about the Evaluation of Plant Varieties for Green Roofs in South Florida.

Along with the conference, VoLo Foundation has partnered with UCF to present an Expo day on March 7th, 2024. The Expo will feature artist expressing their perspectives on solutions for climate change, leveraging art as a compelling instrument for environmental activism.

"Art activism is a powerful tool for environmental change because it inspires people at an emotional level, something that data alone can't always do. We are thrilled to present this free participation Expo day as a powerful vehicle for resonating on those who have the power to mitigate global warming," expressed VoLo Foundation Co-founder Thais Lopez Vogel.

VoLo Foundation is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

