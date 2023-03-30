Cross Screen Media Announces New CTV Activation Bundle

Cross Screen Media's new CTV activation managed service makes it even easier for agencies to scale their campaigns and capitalize on the explosive growth in streaming.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Screen Media today announced the release of a CTV Activation Bundle that combines the company's local planning, activation, and measurement solutions into a single, integrated offering. The new bundle allows agencies to capitalize on the explosive growth of streaming and Connected TV viewership.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, streaming's percentage of total TV time has grown over 100% according to Nielsen. In response, Cross Screen Media's own annual Industry Pulse Survey reports that a full 98% of agencies plan on spending more of their advertising budgets on CTV in 2023. The new bundle lets agencies instantly scale their activation capabilities to meet this increased demand through Cross Screen's CTV managed service and its support team of CTV experts.

Cross Screen's CTV Activation Bundle gives agencies all the tools they need, including access to a wide network of DSPs and premium inventory partners and a local cross-screen planning tech platform that includes custom audience insights on a market-by-market basis. The bundle also includes a cross-screen measurement dashboard that displays both linear TV and CTV performance, providing a 360-degree view of the campaign's overall impact. All these tools and features are included in the price of the media.

Michael Beach, Cross Screen Media's founder and CEO, said, "CTV has become the most important channel for local advertisers, and we are excited to help them capitalize on that growth with complete solutions that do all of the heavy lifting for not only activation, but also targeted planning and cross-screen measurement."

As part of the bundle launch, Cross Screen Media introduced the QuickStart Campaign so agencies of all sizes and specialties can easily get started with a no-risk trial of the CTV activation managed service. Agencies can try out the new offering with low minimum spends and a turnaround time of less than one week.

About Cross Screen Media

Cross Screen Media is a leading CTV activation managed service for marketers and agencies, built on a proprietary technology platform that enables advertisers to plan and measure advertising across Connected TV and audience-driven Linear TV at the local level. We seamlessly fit into existing workflows to help agencies scale, differentiate, and deliver high-impact campaigns for their clients.

SOURCE Cross Screen Media