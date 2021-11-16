Cross Screen Media Launches Deduplicated Cross-Platform Video Ad Measurement Solution

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Screen Media announced the launch of a new measurement solution, ScreenImpact, to provide advertisers with deduplicated cross-platform measurement of each video ad campaign across the entire, buy down to the local level, including all linear and digital channels.

As more advertisers are placing cross-screen TV and video ad buys, they must have a view into the complete performance of each campaign in order to continually improve ROAS. The challenge facing marketers is the lack of unified measurement reporting with the full picture of how their advertising is performing across broadcast, cable, Connected TV (CTV), and digital video. Additionally, current measurement reporting only displays results exclusively in either digital currency or linear TV currency.

ScreenImpact displays frequency and de-duplicated reach at the total level and split out by screen type (broadcast, CTV, etc.) and network (ESPN, Roku, etc.). Users can seamlessly toggle between digital metrics like CPMs and linear TV metrics like GRPs for every output, empowering marketers with all levels of experience to leverage these insights. In addition to raw impressions, the platform also displays attention metrics showing how many effective views were delivered in each campaign.

ScreenImpact integrates with Cross Screen Media's existing media planning and activation solutions, so advertisers can draw insights from measuring each campaign and immediately apply them to improve their upcoming buys.

Michael Beach, CEO of Cross Screen Media, commented, "Video ad campaigns are increasingly planned and executed across all screens – it's time for measurement to catch up. With our new ScreenImpact release, we are excited to empower our customers to solve the cross-screen puzzle that so many advertisers are facing in today's ecosystem."

Cross Screen Media is a marketing analytics and software company empowering marketers to plan, activate, and measure Connected TV and audience-driven Linear TV advertising at the local level.

