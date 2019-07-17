Cross The Party Line: Newly Reimagined W Washington DC Debuts This Month

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelry versus rivalry is what's in store at the newly renovated W Washington DC. Officially unveiled today, the Beaux Arts landmark located a stone's throw from The White House completed a $50 million floor-to-rooftop redesign. Led by famed architecture and interior design firm Studio GAIA, alongside the W brand's award-winning design team, the remodeling of W Washington DC infuses irreverent energy and cutting-edge design into a historic hotel that has been at the epicenter of the city's social and political scene for over 100 years. It's where every Party comes to party.

Reimagined Extreme WOW Suite (credit: Greg Powers)

"It's been a decade since W Washington DC opened its doors and forever transformed the nation's capital with a bold and dynamic energy that has been embraced by the city's power players and visitors alike," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. "This complete reimagining further cements the hotel as the ultimate can't-miss destination in the heart of the city and it also marks an important and exciting milestone in our substantial renovation strategy currently underway at many of our W properties in North America."

NEW LIFE IN THE LIVING ROOM

An homage to the city's many iconic memorials that utilize water, a sleek waterfall greets guests upon entry, canceling the street noise and transporting them into the W experience. The Welcome Desk features large glass columns which pull from the surrounding architecture and in a more tongue-in-cheek nod, political cartoons referring freedom of speech by artist Amit Greenberg are wrapped around the desks of each Welcome Desk pod.

The power center of the hotel - the Living Room (the brand's signature see and be seen lobby) – is the perfect place for guests and politicos to cross party lines while sipping handcrafted cocktails at the geometric-shaped lobby bar. The space's design captures the city's iconography: a mirrored ceiling that evokes the city's reflective memorials; cut-out graphics of lobbyist symbols stamped into the Living Room's archways; and a replica of the Capitol's dome ceiling fresco ("The Apotheosis of Washington") above the bar.

SUITES THAT WOW

The hotel's renovation includes the reimagining of its guest rooms, increasing the total to 326 rooms, including 15 Fantastic suites, eight Marvelous suites, seven WOW suites, and one Extreme WOW (the brand's take on the Presidential Suite). The hallways that lead to the rooms play with lighting – with beams of light followed by dark shadows to symbolize the two sides of the aisle. Neon art by Amit Greenberg adorns each hallway, inspired by presidential portraits and ubiquitous DC handshakes.

Each guestroom cleverly remixes classical architecture with bold style and playful references to the city. The studio layout features modular seating, open-flow bathrooms, marble vanities as well as cherry blossom motifs on the headboard. Other special touches include MIX BAR (minibar) towers and side tables angled and the same shape as the Washington Monument; green, window-style couches that convert to an extra bed; exclusive pillows by Amit Greenberg featuring caricatures of US Presidents which can be held up as a mask for the perfect political selfie; and surprise artwork in the bathrooms of ripped cartoons that reference politics and DC history.

The Extreme WOW Suite earns its name with a one-of-a-kind design that includes a floor-to-ceiling graphic mural by Amit Greenberg – "State of Cartoons" – using the surrealist technique of automatic drawing; a sliding door with cryptic lettering (inspired by the Kryptos sculpture of the CIA); and mirrored ceilings that capture the astounding views of the National Mall and monuments below. The 1,176-square-foot one-bedroom, 1.5-bath suite also adjoins with its neighboring room, providing additional bedrooms for a full entourage (or an entourage of security detail).

A NEW POINT OF VIEW

POV, the hotel's iconic rooftop with direct views of the White House, is now a true year-round destination with floor-to-ceiling retractable glass windows on the Terrace and windows that open out in the Lounge for crystal clear views of the famous sites. Offering some of the best craft cocktails to accompany the unmatched vista, POV's beverage menu features creations by Amsterdam-based Cocktail Professor, the collective known for their innovative and insanely delicious cocktails - from barrel-aged cocktails named after nicknames of former presidents, to insta-worthy interactive combinations that feature flavored smoke, a gold balance, and hollow books that house unexpected libations. To accompany the inventive cocktail program, the food menu will showcase an all-day "ocean to table" concept, highlighting seafood-driven dishes such as innovative takes on lobster rolls and crab cakes, to hearty surf and turf options and hand-crafted burgers.

CORNER OFFICE WITH A CHERRY ON TOP

The reimagined W Washington DC sees the launch of two brand-new culinary concepts, Cherry and Corner Office, both helmed by esteemed local chef William Morris as Chef de Cuisine. Showcasing an open fire kitchen, Cherry's menu centers around a 15-foot custom-built Infierno Grillworks wood-fired grill – the largest in the D.C. area – that utilizes a custom blend of cherry, red oak, white oak, hickory and pinot woods to impart uniquely bold flavors into each offering. Showcasing simple, from-scratch cooking and accessible food that stands for itself, elements of each dish touch the fire, from starter courses through dessert.

Corner Office boasts artisan wood-fired pizzas with 38 rotating taps and a Master Cicerone-trained staff, serving up some of the most unique craft beers in the nation's capital. Murals created by local artists Gaia, Mike Tanoory and Aniekan Udofia will be a highlight of Corner Office, as will bocce courts in the beer garden during the warmer months and a curling rink in the winter.

AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER

The hotel's 12,000 square feet of ultra-modern meeting and event space is transformed including the Great Room which features new, angled LED ceiling lights with changeable colors to match any theme; a built-in bar for guests to order cocktails without stepping too far away from the dance floor; and custom carpeting that evokes a map of the city's streets.

With three event space options, including Altitude, the rooftop ballroom, which includes private access to POV, W Washington DC can accommodate any wedding party from the most intimate gathering to the biggest bridal blowout. Each wedding comes complete with a personal wedding planner who can bring to life any couple's personalized wedding vision.

Located on the ground floor, Studio meeting rooms, with built-in pre-function space, provide natural sunlight and retractable room dividers to accommodate up to 230 guests. Focus meeting room, a new addition, overlooks the Living Room, offering an intimate space for a meeting or a private celebration with a view on the action below.

"From two brand-new restaurants offering distinct culinary experiences to reimagined, design-led suites and new event spaces, the transformation boldly captures what W stands for," said Meade Atkeson, General Manager, W Washington DC. "As W Washington DC continues to turn the traditional luxury experience in DC on its head, we are thrilled to welcome guests back to take in all that we have to offer."

For more information visit: W Washington DC .

