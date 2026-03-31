Series by Marriott Debuts in Japan with the Opening of Sugata Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi

256-room hotel brings regionally rooted, globally connected hospitality to Osaka, designed for curious travelers seeking authentic local experiences.

OSAKA, Japan, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Series by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of 256-room Sugata Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi, Series by Marriott in Shinsaibashi district, one of Osaka's most dynamic commercial and lifestyle neighbourhoods. The opening marks the debut of Series by Marriott in Japan, a collection brand that connects travelers to the character of each destination through distinctive design, intuitive comfort and curated experiences rooted in local culture.

Sugata Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi, Series by Marriott

"Series by Marriott is a regionally created, globally connected collection brand that brings together independent hotels and locally recognized hotel groups under the trusted umbrella of Marriott Bonvoy," said Cristiano Rinaldi, Chief Lodging Product & Services Officer – Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. "Sugata Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi beautifully captures the character of Osaka and demonstrates how thoughtful design and local storytelling can create meaningful experiences for travelers while delivering the consistency and care our guests expect from Marriott. Following the successful global debut of Series by Marriott in India last year, this opening represents an important milestone for the brand's expansion in Asia Pacific and underscores Marriott International's continued commitment to Japan as a strategically important market."

Situated in the heart of Shinsaibashi, one of Osaka's most dynamic commercial and lifestyle districts, the hotel places guests within walking distance of Shinsaibashi-suji Shopping Street, Amerikamura, and the vibrant entertainment quarter of Dotonbori. Hozenji Temple, Kuromon Ichiba Market, Namba Yasaka Shrine, and the wider Namba area are all within a two-kilometer radius - bringing together shopping, dining, and cultural experiences that capture the essence of Osaka. The hotel is 300 meters from Shinsaibashi Station on the Midosuji Subway Line, providing seamless city-wide access. Osaka Itami International Airport is 15 kilometers away (30-minute drive), while Kansai International Airport is 48 kilometers away (45-minute drive).

Contemporary Comfort and Social Spaces

Sugata Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi features 256 guestrooms designed to reflect the warmth and culture of Osaka while providing contemporary comfort for modern travelers. True to the brand's 'effortless' philosophy, rooms are calm and intuitive - supporting days spent exploring the city while offering a warm retreat at the end of the day. Public areas are designed to feel neighbourly and familiar, fostering natural connections between guests and creating lifestyle-oriented spaces that encourage engagement with both the destination and one another. Guests can enjoy all-day dining at Ampere Coffee & Kitchen, which serves a delightful breakfast buffet and a menu that blends locally-inspired dishes with international favourites.

A Design Philosophy Rooted in 'Sugata'

At the heart of Sugata Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi is the Japanese concept of 'sugata' - the way something appears or manifests in the world, encompassing not just physical form or shape, but also presence, atmosphere and character. The hotel's identity is built around a persona - an Osaka native who knows the city inside out and shares it with travelers as an insider would. This philosophy shapes the hotel's design approach, which captures the contrast between the vibrant urban energy of the surrounding district and the hotel's tranquil environment. In the neon-lit heart of Osaka's lively shopping streets and energetic nightlife, the hotel offers a quiet sanctuary - welcoming travelers into an atmosphere of calm and reflection. Interiors feature natural materials, muted tones and refined textures, while art panels inspired by the ginkgo-lined boulevard of Midosuji and sculptural pieces reflecting the Sugata theme introduce subtle expressions of Japanese design throughout. Together, these elements create a serene environment that celebrates the spirit of Shinsaibashi and establishes a distinctive identity within Marriott International's growing portfolio in Japan.

"Japan remains one of the most dynamic and exciting travel destinations in the world, and the debut of Series by Marriott in Japan reflects our commitment to introducing hotel brands that resonate with today's travelers," said Yuji Tanaka, Market Vice President, Japan, Marriott International. "Sugata Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi embodies this vision by offering a thoughtfully-curated stay that reflects the spirit of Osaka, along with the global standards of hospitality of Marriott International."

Hiroyuki Oki, CEO of EastGate Hospitality, said "As the operator of Sugata Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi, Series by Marriott, we are delighted to collaborate with Marriott International to introduce the debut of Series by Marriott in Japan. Inspired by the philosophy of 'sugata,' the hotel reflects the character and energy of Osaka while offering guests a welcoming home base to relax, connect, and experience the city like a local."

For further details and reservations, please visit the website here.

ABOUT SERIES BY MARRIOTT

Series by Marriott is a collection brand that brings together established, regionally recognized hotel brands into one thoughtfully curated portfolio - designed for travelers who want comfort, value, and a sense of place. Each property tells its own local story reflecting the character of the region and the people it serves, while delivering a simple, approachable experience focused on well-executed fundamentals. Designed to offer quality and value in the right locations at the right price, Series by Marriott hotels provide comfortable rooms, free WiFi, daily coffee or tea, and access to breakfast, fitness centers, and meetings and event spaces at select properties. Wherever travelers find a Series by Marriott hotel, they can count on the basics done well - consistently and with care. Guests can enjoy the local character of Series by Marriott hotels with the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's global travel program offering members an extraordinary portfolio of brands, exclusive experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unmatched benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or learn more, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.