Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares August Cash Distribution

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE : CRT ), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.107690 per unit, payable on September 17, 2018, to unitholders of record on August 31, 2018. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.

Underlying Sales



Volumes Average Price Oil (Bbls) Gas (Mcf) Oil (per Bbl) Gas (per Mcf) Current Month Distribution 17,000 76,000 $61.56 $4.28 Prior Month Distribution 18,000 114,000 $63.16 $3.95

Excess Costs



XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that improved oil prices led to the partial recovery of excess costs of $10,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution totaled $1.9 million, including accrued interest of $214,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our web site at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

SOURCE Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Related Links

http://www.crt-crosstimbers.com

