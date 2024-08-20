CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST DECLARES AUGUST CASH DISTRIBUTION

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (the "Trust") (NYSE: CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.055175 per unit, payable on September 16, 2024, to unitholders of record on August 30, 2024. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.

Underlying Sales



Volumes (a) 

Average Price


Oil

(Bbls)

Gas

(Mcf)

Oil

(per Bbl)

Gas

(per Mcf)

Current Month Distribution

13,000

67,000

$76.84

$3.33

Prior Month Distribution


12,000

186,000

$78.39

$4.03

(a)   Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.











Excess Costs
XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that $26,000 of excess costs were recovered on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests total $3,697,000, including accrued interest of $1,008,000.

For more information on the Trust, including the annual tax information, distribution amounts, and historical press releases, please visit our website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

