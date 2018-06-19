Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares June Cash Distribution

News provided by

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

08:05 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE: CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.120312 per unit, payable on July 16, 2018, to unitholders of record on June 29, 2018. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions. 



Underlying Sales



Volumes

Average Price


Oil

(Bbls)

Gas

(Mcf)

Oil

(per Bbl)

Gas

(per Mcf)









Current Month Distribution

18,000

113,000

$60.97

$4.22









Prior Month Distribution

16,000

148,000

$59.57

$4.28









Excess Costs
XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that improved oil prices led to the partial recovery of excess costs of $32,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution totaled $2.0 million, including accrued interest of $198,000.  

For more information on the Trust, please visit our web site at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cross-timbers-royalty-trust-declares-june-cash-distribution-300668254.html

SOURCE Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Related Links

http://www.crt-crosstimbers.com

Also from this source

May 18, 2018, 08:05 ET Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares May Cash Distribution

Apr 20, 2018, 08:00 ET Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares June Cash Distribution

News provided by

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

08:05 ET