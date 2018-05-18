Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares May Cash Distribution





Underlying Sales







Volumes

Average Price



Oil (Bbls)

Gas (Mcf)

Oil (per Bbl)

Gas (per Mcf)

















Current Month Distribution

16,000

148,000

$59.57

$4.28

















Prior Month Distribution

21,000

104,000

$56.78

$4.53



















Excess Costs

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that improved oil prices led to the partial recovery of excess costs of $32,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution totaled $2.0 million, including accrued interest of $190,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our web site at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

