CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST DECLARES NOVEMBER CASH DISTRIBUTION

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

17 Nov, 2023, 09:25 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (the "Trust") (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.149994 per unit, payable on December 14, 2023, to unitholders of record on November 30, 2023. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.

Underlying Sales



Volumes (a) 

Average Price


Oil

(Bbls)

Gas

(Mcf)

Oil

(per Bbl)

Gas

(per Mcf)

Current Month Distribution

21,000

140,000

$76.47

$4.60

Prior Month Distribution


14,000

105,000

$75.47

$3.97

(a)   Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. 
Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.











Excess Costs
XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that $179,000 of excess costs were recovered on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests total $2,349,000, including accrued interest of $798,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

