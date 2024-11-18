CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST DECLARES NOVEMBER CASH DISTRIBUTION
News provided byCross Timbers Royalty Trust
Nov 18, 2024, 08:00 ET
DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (the "Trust") (NYSE: CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.092742 per unit, payable on December 13, 2024, to unitholders of record on November 29, 2024. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.
|
Underlying Sales
|
Volumes (a)
|
Average Price
|
Oil
(Bbls)
|
Gas
(Mcf)
|
Oil
(per Bbl)
|
Gas
(per Mcf)
|
Current Month Distribution
|
13,000
|
86,000
|
$71.39
|
$3.54
|
Prior Month Distribution
|
12,000
|
82,000
|
$76.77
|
$4.46
|
(a) Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.
Excess Costs
XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $133,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests total $4,160,000, including accrued interest of $1,088,000.
For more information on the Trust, including the annual tax information, distribution amounts, and historical press releases, please visit our website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.
SOURCE Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
